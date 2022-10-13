ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltona, FL

Enterprise, FL
Deltona, FL
Deltona, FL
Florida Society
Deltona, FL
Florida Government
Christ
WESH

FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — It's been more than two weeks since Hurricane Ian. And we know recovery efforts will take some time, especially for many across Central Florida. This includes several neighborhoods in Lake County. Federal Emergency Management Agency opened a disaster relief center in Astor to help people...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Hurricane Ian revealed a flood insurance nightmare for Florida homeowners

Hurricane Ian is seemingly the most costly storm to make landfall in Florida. Disaster modeling firm RMS crunched the numbers. Early estimates show economic losses could range between $53 billion and $74 billion. For many hurricane victims in Central Florida, devastation hit two times. The first, was when their home...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Royal residents fight plan for more than 500 homes on their doorstep

After listening to an outpouring of opposition from residents of the historic black community of Royal, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved a proposed 532-home development on the edge of that community. The project along County Road 229 north of State Road 44 will be built by Highland Homes, which...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
DELAND, FL

