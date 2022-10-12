ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WATCH: Breaking down film of Bucs' Week 5 win vs. Falcons

By Luke Easterling
 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still looking to play a complete, four-quarter game on both sides of the ball this season, but they came awfully close in last week’s 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Big plays from all units helped the Bucs build up a 21-0 lead in the third quarter, and though the Falcons were able to claw their way back into things, Tampa Bay shut the door late when they needed it most.

Watch the video above to see Bucs legend Rondé Barber break down some of the key plays from Sunday’s game.>

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

