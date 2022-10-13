Oklahoma Football Hot Links: Sooners found rock bottom Saturday, but can they pick themselves up?

The Oklahoma Sooners snapped a three-game skid Saturday, fending off the Kansas Jayhawks, 52-42. The win raised OU’s overall record to 4-3 and 1-3 in Big 12 play. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel returned to the lineup after missing most the previous two games with a concussion. A week after the Sooners were blanked in a 49-0 loss to the Texas Longhorns, the Hawaiian field general showed his value to the by leading the OU offense to 701 total yards. Gabriel completed 29-of-42 pass attempts for 403 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also fumbled twice.

