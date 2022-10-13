ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Football Hot Links: Sooners found rock bottom Saturday, but can they pick themselves up?

By ChisholmHolland
crimsonandcreammachine.com
 3 days ago
247Sports

Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — No. 19 Kansas football dropped to 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Both teams traded a pair of scores in the first quarter before Oklahoma fumbled and KU subsequently punted. Oklahoma was next to score and the Sooners didn't look back from there. Oklahoma led by as many as 21 points in the game but KU continued to fight to stay in the game.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Trevor Knights looks foolish calling Texas football a ‘beatable’ team

Last weekend, we saw Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian absolutely obliterate new head coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 8. And there was something that a former Oklahoma quarterback had to say this week about how Oklahoma looked in that loss to Texas in Red River.
AUSTIN, TX
KSNT News

Jayhawks fall at Oklahoma

NORMAN Okla. (KSNT) – The Oklahoma offense could not be contained as they defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 52-42 in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday. The Jayhawks’ defense gave up 701 total yards to the Sooners, including 487 yards in the first half alone. This was quarterback Jason Bean’s first starting game after Jalon Daniel’s injury during […]
NORMAN, OK
crimsonandcreammachine.com

Oklahoma Sooners Football vs. Kansas: Game Thread & How to Watch

Head on down to the comments section to give us your thoughts throughout the day!. Time & TV: Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2. Commentary: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon. Live Stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN. Line: Oklahoma -10 (as of Saturday at 9 a.m. CT) O/U: 65.5.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Bob Stoops left ‘disappointed’ after Oklahoma football’s worst loss in series history to Texas Longhorns

Oklahoma was blown out by Texas 49-0 final week, and it left former Sooners coach Bob Stoops disillusioned. OU was shutout for the primary time since 1998, whereas the competition snapped a 168-game streak of scoring a landing. Stoops tried to put it into perspective as to the place this system goes from right here below first-year head coach Brent Venables, a former assistant below Stoops.
NORMAN, OK
crimsonandcreammachine.com

Oklahoma Sooners Football: OU bounces back with 52-42 win over Kansas

The Oklahoma Sooners snapped a three-game skid Saturday, fending off the Kansas Jayhawks, 52-42. The win raised OU’s overall record to 4-3 and 1-3 in Big 12 play. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel returned to the lineup after missing most the previous two games with a concussion. A week after the Sooners were blanked in a 49-0 loss to the Texas Longhorns, the Hawaiian field general showed his value to the by leading the OU offense to 701 total yards. Gabriel completed 29-of-42 pass attempts for 403 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also fumbled twice.
NORMAN, OK
