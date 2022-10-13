Read full article on original website
100 more catalytic converter kits available to residents
(ABC 6 News) – Amid an uptick in catalytic converter thefts, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office obtained 100 more marking kits for local residents’ catalytic converters. The program, which was launched by the State’s Commerce Department in 2021, works by adhering a special label to catalytic converters...
Local heroes compete in annual rib eating contest
(ABC 6 News)- It was a local hero showdown at the Texas Roadhouse in Rochester Friday afternoon. The restaurant hosted it’s annual local first responders rib-eating challenge. Each year, the Texas Roadhouse restaurant hosts the challenge to help raise funds for charities selected by the winning team. Members of...
Authorities investigate series of suspicious fires
(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this week, we reported on several fires in Pine Island. All of the fires occurred within a five-mile radius and all happened within the last two weeks. There have been three fires that the Pine Island fire department has deemed suspicious, but this has...
Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge Gala inspires
(ABC 6 News) – It was a night to raise money and also raise awareness of life-saving work being done. Thursday night, Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge hosted its annual gala, a chance for the community to hear about the success of the program, and just how far participants have come.
Legal assistance of Olmsted County need your support to help others
(ABC 6 News) – The pandemic has created many challenges for people. From the loss of housing and evictions to domestic violence as people were ordered to shelter down. Oftentimes, turning to an attorney for help is something you can’t afford. ABC 6 News anchor Laura Lee spoke...
Representative Finstad conducts listening tours in SEMN
(ABC 6 News) – Thursday, Representative Brad Finstad was on a tour of southeastern Minnesota checking in with businesses and city officials at roundtables in the area. Many issues were brought up during the discussions including the worker shortage and extreme inflation. “Families are struggling. There is no doubt...
Sheriff calls for overdose reporting law
(ABC 6 News) – Amid a growing opioid crisis around the country and in our community, local law enforcement are proposing a new law that might help solve the problem. Olmsted County saw 47 overdose deaths last year, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. This year he anticipates around 60.
Grant allows computers to be distributed to families in Austin
(ABC 6 News) -The city of Austin received 50 free computers to give away Thursday. It was part of a Blandin Broadband community grant from the state and part of that grant included 50 free desktop computers from pcs for people to be distributed in the community. Community leaders have...
Protests against Peace Church hosting drag bingo
(ABC 6 News) – What was meant to be a family friendly event, turned into a heated protest. Dozens of people gathered to protest the Peace Church in Rochester to voice their frustration about a drag event going on in a church. For over four hours, protestors stood outside...
GeoTek breaks ground on expansion project, adds more jobs
(ABC 6 News) – An exciting morning for Stewartville business, GeoTek, as it broke ground for its new expansion. The GeoTek building is adding on an additional 30,000 sq. ft. The national company opened its Stewartville facility in 2020, and after only two years, outgrew its space and needed to expand.
RPU linemen return from Florida
(ABC 6 News) – Dealing with hurricane damage isn’t something Minnesotans experience regularly. But when Hurricane Ian knocked out thousands of people’s power,. Rochester Public Utilities answered the call for help, sending four linemen to Barto, Florida to help get the power back on. Chad Peterson was...
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
(ABC 6 News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert to the public of a phone scam. The department said numerous residents received phone calls that showed up on their caller ID as coming from the Non-Emergency Dispatch Center (507-328- 6800) on Friday. Officials say these are...
Austin man pleads guilty to DWI, fleeing police in drive that ended in flames
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man took a plea deal Friday after leading police on a chase that ended in a fiery crash. Melchor Barnabas, 24, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle–riding in the vehicle without owner’s permission.
3 individuals plead guilty in Feeding Our Future fraud scheme
(ABC 6 News) – Three individuals have pleaded guilty to their roles in the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to court documents, Bekam Addissu Merdassa, 40, of Inver Grove Heights, Hanna Marekegn, 40, of Medina, and Hadith Yusuf...
HS Thursday Night Football Recap: RP, Chatfield, AC/GE all win regular season home finale
(ABC 6 News) — Dominant rushing attack propels Rushford-Peterson to victory over Hayfield 35-13. Sam Backer does it all in Chatfield’s 35-0 shutout of Triton. Caleb Songstad lulls Cleveland to sleep in AC/GE’s 28-6 victory.
Prep of the Week: Beau Wiersma
The Kingsland Football running back rushed for 254 yards and a season-high 4 touchdowns during Oct. 7’s 42-22 win over Lyle-Pacelli. (ABC 6 News) — The wind is blowing, the killer soundtrack is blaring and Kingsland Football running back Beau Wiersma is showcasing his capabilities by taking the rock and rumbling to the endzone.
Mayo Boys Soccer to Section 1AAA title game, Lourdes Girls Soccer to Section 2A semifinal
Spartans thrashed Lakeville South 5-0, Eagles swamped TKWH 8-0. (ABC 6 News) — Recap of Mayo Boys Soccer’s Section 1AAA semifinal win over Lakeville South and Lourdes Girls Soccer’s Section 2A quarterfinal victory over TKWH.
