Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers Wednesday recap: Expecting thumb to be 'fine by Sunday'

By Zach Kruse
 3 days ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers answered questions at his locker inside Lambeau Field for 20 minutes on Wednesday, as he does during most Wednesdays throughout the regular season.

Here’s a quick recap of his most relevant answers:

– On his injured thumb: Feels “alright,” and appreciated getting the day off to rest it and rehab. Wants to try and practice on Thursday, and he’s expecting to “be fine by Sunday.” Feels better at some rehab on Wednesday, and it’s gotten better every day since the loss in London.

– On throwing Sunday: “I expect to be out there, throwing like normal.”

– He isn’t worried about the defense. Plenty of talent, and plenty of players performing at a high level. “We just need consistency and four quarters from both sides of the ball.”

– Said the specifics and “little details” of the passing game are just a little off. “We all have to get on the same page.”

– On the mix of the run game and deep passing game: “When we run it well and stick with it, that’s going to give us more opportunities for the down-the-field stuff.” The Packers have staple plays for Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon and need to keep rolling with those.

– He said “none of the calls” on Randall Cobb’s nine catches against the Giants had him pegged as the No. 1 target. The veteran slot receiver made strong second-reaction plays and was the beneficiary of some run alerts.

– He feels the offense is close. “I think we’re real close to getting this thing going, and hopefully it starts this week”

– On Jets’ opportunistic defense: “A lot of vision to the football.” Said he has to be good with his eye discipline.

– H called edge rusher Carl Lawson an “important part” of the Jets defense. Said rookie corner Sauce Gardner is a “talented player.” Good talent on the backend.

– On loving the noon starts: “Get in, get out, get home. We all love the noon games.” Maybe not as exciting for fans, but better for players. Packers and Jets kick off at noon on Sunday.

– On timing: “The most important thing for a receiver is to be open on time.” Less about steps and angles. “Gotta be open, on time.”

– On Davante Adams push and assault charge: “I was surprised, I was definitely surprised.” Said he reached out to Adams after the game. Was he more surprised about Adams’ reaction or the charge? He picked the charge.

