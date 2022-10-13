ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAMS hosts a 24-hour Day of Giving event to support facilities

By Ryan Turbeville
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – UAMS hosted its 24-hour-long Day of Giving fundraising event on Wednesday.

For the last five years, UAMS has celebrated a Day of Giving in order to highlight its community and facilities across the state.

UAMS hosted several activities on their campus for the event like serving cake and playing games.

Over the course of this 24-hour event, all funds donated go towards their facilities.

UAMS has a presence in all 75 counties in Arkansas, and their goal with this event is to receive a donation from each county.

UAMS breaking ground on Child Development Center

More information on how you can donate can be found online at Give.UAMS.edu

