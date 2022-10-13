Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chamber Players perform in Madison, advise aspiring musicians
Sept. 29, as a part of the Wisconsin Union Theater Concert Series, the Manhattan Chamber Players took the stage at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union. Composed of 23 players specializing in seven different instruments, the group forms a unique repertoire with various combinations of quartets, octets and all formations in between.
Madison Public Library hosts 20th anniversary of Wisconsin Book Festival
The Wisconsin Book Festival, put on by the Madison Public Library System, began its week long, city wide celebration on Thursday with a book sale at Memorial Library. The event, which consists of book sales and free public author events, is a way to create a connection between readers and authors, Wisconsin Book Festival Director Conor Moran said.
Madison’s guaranteed income program begins cash assistance for low income families
The Madison Forward fund distributed the first of 12 direct payments to qualifying families in Madison on Wednesday. This guaranteed-income program is slated to give 155 Madison-area families direct payments of $500 per month for 12 months with no strings attached, according to a press release from the City of Madison. Over the course of the year, $930,000, which was funded through private donations, will be distributed.
Best Madison restaurants, concert venues based on housing location
The city of Madison boasts many unique restaurants and exciting concert venues, but it can be hard to choose which restaurants and shows to attend. Depending on where you live, here are some recommendations for some amazing grub and entertainment. For the food-obsessed:. Despite what may be said about Madison...
Football: Wisconsin visits Michigan State in key Big Ten game
Coming into this season, this matchup was circled, highlighted and starred on each team’s schedule. With both teams ranked in the top 20 in the preseason rankings, the battle between Wisconsin and Michigan State would hold significant value in the Big Ten standings and the hearts of the respective fanbases.
