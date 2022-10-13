ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Officers killed in Bristol were ambushed, state police say

By Zoe Strothers, Roger Susanin, Rob Polansky, Dylan Fearon, Evan Sobol
Eyewitness News
 9 days ago
Eyewitness News

Bristol hosts watch gatherings for officers’ funeral

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - To make sure everyone had a chance to see the funeral, the city of Bristol hosted public watch gatherings for anyone who couldn’t make it to East Hartford. The memorial continued to grow Friday. For some, a broadcast or livestream of the funeral is still...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Investigation into deadly Bristol police shooting continues

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - It’s been one week since the community lost Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The two officers were killed, and Officer Alec Iurato was injured after responding to what they thought was a routine domestic violence call. Sources say it was an ambush. Although...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Police search for suspect in North Branford bank robbery

NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in North Branford on Saturday morning. Officers responded to the robbery at the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:16 a.m. The male suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt and a red hat, police...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspicious package shuts down shopping plaza in Groton

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are responding to the report of a suspicious package at a shopping plaza in the town of Groton. Groton Police say the Groton Shopping Center is currently shut down due to an abundance of caution. Mutual aid is on the way to investigate...
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police investigate overnight homicide

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Hartford police have been investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. The officers said they responded to a call that occurred overnight in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. No other details were released. Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Portland Police seek suspect following attempted burglary at gun store

PORTLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are looking for a suspect after a man attempted to burglarize a gun store in Portland. Police say they were called to Central Connecticut Arms around 10:49 p.m. Friday for an attempted burglary. The suspect attempted to enter the store by smashing the...
PORTLAND, CT
Eyewitness News

INTERVIEW: Police mourning protocols

Sgt. Alex Hamzy was born and bread in Bristol, CT. He leaves behind his wife and family as well as all of his classmates at Bristol Eastern High School and brothers and sisters at the Bristol Police Department. |. Lt. DeMonte graduated from Middletown High School in 2005 Where he...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Charges dropped for man paralyzed while in New Haven police custody

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Charges dropped for man paralyzed while in New Haven police custody. A New Haven man who was left paralyzed while in police custody had all his charges dropped, according to court officials. Pride flags banned from classrooms. Updated:...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for carrying pipe bombs across Gold Star Bridge

NEW LONDON, CT. (WFSB) - Police arrested a 32-year-old man carrying improvised explosive devices, metal pipe bombs. Benjamin D. Dahm was placed into custody immediately after the discovery by Groton Town Police Officers. Initially, police responded to a medical call for an individual in the area of 516 Gold Star...
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Tens of thousands say goodbye to fallen Bristol officers

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Bristol, family, and law enforcement from across the continent said goodbye to two fallen officers on Friday. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools

(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Bristol prepares to say goodbye to fallen officers

Interstate 395 was closed in both directions Thursday morning because of a crash. Waterbury police identified the victim as Josue Alicea-Tirado of Waterbury, a member of the Connecticut National Guard. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer says the state will see a warm up, but rain may impact part...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Officers' procession heads through Hartford en route to East Hartford

Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol family shares memories of fallen officers

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A day before the two slain Bristol police officers will be laid to rest, we’re learning more about their connection to the community they served. A family in Bristol says both Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte showed up when it mattered., helping their daughter through ongoing, severe medical episodes.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash closes Route 8 south in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 8 southbound in Torrington is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash. State police said the highway is closed between Exits 45 and 44. Serious injuries are reported in the crash, authorities said. Follow traffic updates here.
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Thursday morning

Waterbury police identified the victim as Josue Alicea-Tirado of Waterbury, a member of the Connecticut National Guard. Interstate 395 was closed in both directions Thursday morning because of a crash. Updated: 1 hour ago. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony...
WATERBURY, CT

