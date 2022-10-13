Officers killed in Bristol were ambushed, state police say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
The Witch's Dungeon-It's where the monsters go to hang out! Plainville, Connecticut...?Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
Eyewitness News
Bristol hosts watch gatherings for officers’ funeral
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - To make sure everyone had a chance to see the funeral, the city of Bristol hosted public watch gatherings for anyone who couldn’t make it to East Hartford. The memorial continued to grow Friday. For some, a broadcast or livestream of the funeral is still...
Eyewitness News
Investigation into deadly Bristol police shooting continues
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - It’s been one week since the community lost Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The two officers were killed, and Officer Alec Iurato was injured after responding to what they thought was a routine domestic violence call. Sources say it was an ambush. Although...
Eyewitness News
Police search for suspect in North Branford bank robbery
NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in North Branford on Saturday morning. Officers responded to the robbery at the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:16 a.m. The male suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt and a red hat, police...
Eyewitness News
Suspicious package shuts down shopping plaza in Groton
GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are responding to the report of a suspicious package at a shopping plaza in the town of Groton. Groton Police say the Groton Shopping Center is currently shut down due to an abundance of caution. Mutual aid is on the way to investigate...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigate overnight homicide
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Hartford police have been investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. The officers said they responded to a call that occurred overnight in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. No other details were released. Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
Eyewitness News
Portland Police seek suspect following attempted burglary at gun store
PORTLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are looking for a suspect after a man attempted to burglarize a gun store in Portland. Police say they were called to Central Connecticut Arms around 10:49 p.m. Friday for an attempted burglary. The suspect attempted to enter the store by smashing the...
Eyewitness News
INTERVIEW: Police mourning protocols
Sgt. Alex Hamzy was born and bread in Bristol, CT. He leaves behind his wife and family as well as all of his classmates at Bristol Eastern High School and brothers and sisters at the Bristol Police Department. |. Lt. DeMonte graduated from Middletown High School in 2005 Where he...
Eyewitness News
Charges dropped for man paralyzed while in New Haven police custody
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Charges dropped for man paralyzed while in New Haven police custody. A New Haven man who was left paralyzed while in police custody had all his charges dropped, according to court officials. Pride flags banned from classrooms. Updated:...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for carrying pipe bombs across Gold Star Bridge
NEW LONDON, CT. (WFSB) - Police arrested a 32-year-old man carrying improvised explosive devices, metal pipe bombs. Benjamin D. Dahm was placed into custody immediately after the discovery by Groton Town Police Officers. Initially, police responded to a medical call for an individual in the area of 516 Gold Star...
Eyewitness News
Former Waterbury mayor provides perspective on planning for officers' funeral
Sgt. Alex Hamzy was born and bread in Bristol, CT. He leaves behind his wife and family as well as all of his classmates at Bristol Eastern High School and brothers and sisters at the Bristol Police Department. |. Lt. DeMonte graduated from Middletown High School in 2005 Where he...
Eyewitness News
Tens of thousands say goodbye to fallen Bristol officers
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Bristol, family, and law enforcement from across the continent said goodbye to two fallen officers on Friday. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Sgt. Hamzy's procession leaves Terryville en route to East Hartford
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
Eyewitness News
Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools
(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Bristol prepares to say goodbye to fallen officers
Interstate 395 was closed in both directions Thursday morning because of a crash. Waterbury police identified the victim as Josue Alicea-Tirado of Waterbury, a member of the Connecticut National Guard. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer says the state will see a warm up, but rain may impact part...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Shopping center in Groton reopens after suspicious package investigation
Technical Discussion: Some Areas Could Hit 70 Degrees Today! Rain Is Expected To Return For Some Of Tomorrow... Today is the winning pick of the weekend! It will be bright and warm but rain is expected to return tomorrow and for some of the week ahead... Updated: 21 hours ago.
Eyewitness News
Officers' procession heads through Hartford en route to East Hartford
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
Eyewitness News
Bristol family shares memories of fallen officers
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A day before the two slain Bristol police officers will be laid to rest, we’re learning more about their connection to the community they served. A family in Bristol says both Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte showed up when it mattered., helping their daughter through ongoing, severe medical episodes.
Eyewitness News
Crash closes Route 8 south in Torrington
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 8 southbound in Torrington is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash. State police said the highway is closed between Exits 45 and 44. Serious injuries are reported in the crash, authorities said. Follow traffic updates here.
Eyewitness News
82-year-old man dies after vehicle swerves off Route 8, hangs from wire
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man died in a crash that started on Route 8 in Torrington on Thursday. State police identified the victim as 82-year-old Barry Zaret of Woodbridge. Troopers said Zaret was headed south on Route 8, just south of exit 45, when he drove off the road.
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Thursday morning
Waterbury police identified the victim as Josue Alicea-Tirado of Waterbury, a member of the Connecticut National Guard. Interstate 395 was closed in both directions Thursday morning because of a crash. Updated: 1 hour ago. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony...
