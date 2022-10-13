Read full article on original website
Wilhelmsen to Buy Vopak Agencies
Wilhelmsen Port Services has entered into an agreement with Vopak to acquire 100% of maritime services provider Vopak Agencies and 50% of Diize. "Vopak Agencies and Diize are highly complementary and a perfect match for the global reach of Wilhelmsen Port Services’ maritime network of 2 200 ports," Wilhelmsen Port Services said.
MariLight Project Aims to 'Clean Up' Maritime Manufacturing
Malin Marine Consultants were awarded support through the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC) for its MariLight project, a project that seeks to develop new processes for building marine components using Large Scale Additive Manufacturing (LSAM) technology. The project aims to provide the industry with a clear route to using LSAM...
Equinor Awards $235,6M in Offshore Vessel Deals
Equinor, a Norwegian oil company, said on Friday that it had recently awarded six offshore vessel contracts to five shipowners. The total value of the contracts, including options, is estimated to be more than NOK 2.5 billion ($235,6 million). The six platform supply vessels will be managed by Simon Møkster...
Diana Bulker to Start Time Charter with Cargill
Diana Shipping Inc. announced it has taken delivery of a newly acquired secondhand bulker that is due to commence a time charter contract with Cargill. The 2018-built, 60,362 dwt DSI Pyxis, formerly STH Montreal, is one of nine Ultramax dry bulk vessels that the company purchased through a wholly-owned subsidiary in August 2022.
NYK, MTI earn ClassNK Approval for CBM Ship Maintenance Method
NYK and MTI Co., Ltd. received approval from ClassNK for a new condition-based maintenance (CBM) method implemented on NYK-owned coal carrier Noshiro Maru. The certified CBM is a method for monitoring the condition of bearings of large marine diesel engines through temperature data, a method that was adopted in the "CBM Guidelines, Second Edition"4 issued by ClassNK in 2021.
SAAM Towage Orders Electric Tug Pair for Its Canadian Operations
SAAM Towage announced it has closed an agreement with Teck & Neptune Terminals that will allow the deployment of the first two electric tugs to its fleet. The ElectRA 2300SX tugs are designed by Vancouver-based Robert Allan Ltd. and will be built at Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey. Scheduled for delivery...
