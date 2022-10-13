Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
California man sentenced for 1999 rape of woman in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The California man who was found guilty last month of raping a woman in Warsaw 22 years ago has been sentenced. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, California, was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in prison for crimes a judge described as “despicable.”. Todd...
WANE-TV
Prosecutors charge 52-year-old man with molesting two children under 15
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is charged with molesting two children younger than 15 over the course of a year, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 52-year-old Charles E. Stoudimire with a Level 1 felony count of child molesting and a Level 4 felony count of child molesting.
WANE-TV
Are killers and murder victims getting younger?
So far this year, the city of Fort Wayne has seen 20 homicides. Five juveniles were arrested, according to data compiled by the Fort Wayne Police Department. Are the victims and suspects getting younger, or does it just seem that way?. “From year to year, we can have a slight...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Stabbing over weed, money leads to murder charge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When police arrived at the 7900 block of Decatur Road, they found the victim on the ground not moving with a cut to her throat, according to a probable cause affidavit. Less than 10 minutes later, the victim was declared dead despite the efforts...
WANE-TV
Court docs: New details released in stabbing; woman accused of killing boyfriend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before he arrived at the downtown fire station looking for help, and before he died at a local hospital from a stab wound to his torso, 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III turned to a woman on the front porch of a southeast side home, lifted his shirt to show a blood and a gash and told her:
WANE-TV
Stepmom accused of beating Fort Wayne 9-year-old to death has a new plea deal; won’t testify against her spouse
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 9-year-old victim was told to call her “Dad.”. In mid-December of last year, Alesha Miller aka “Dad,” beat to death her stepson, Elijah Ross, while his two older brothers watched, according to a probable cause affidavit. Now, Alesha Miller, 31,...
WANE-TV
Hoosier voters can get sticker designed by Memorial Park student
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosiers at the polls can pick up an “I voted” sticker designed by a creative student at Memorial Park Middle School. Ella Moore, along with her 8th grade American history class, participated in a statewide contest to design the stickers voters can get after casting their ballots in the November midterm elections.
WANE-TV
Prosecutors charge man accused of shooting woman in hand and head with attempted murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County prosecutors on Tuesday upped the charges against a man accused of shooting a woman in the hand and head last month, costing her a ring finger and requiring her to have brain surgery. Adrian Collins, 21, now faces charges of attempted murder...
WANE-TV
Courts: Fort Wayne man sentenced to 15 years for drug, gun crimes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 50-year-old Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after admitting to drug and gun charges, U.S. attorneys announced Wednesday. Adrian L. Johnson previously pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Woman charged with murder in stabbing of man brought to fire station for help
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a woman Tuesday morning in connection to a fatal stabbing from last week. On Oct. 13, officers found a man with stab wounds at Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1. Police said the victim, 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III from Fort Wayne, had been driven to the fire station by a “colleague”. It’s not clear where the stabbing took place.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man charged in shooting woman in head, hand
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is charged in a shooting which cost a woman part of her ring finger and required her to have brain surgery last month, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 21-year-old Adrian Collins last week...
WANE-TV
Founder of George’s International Market dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – George Rongos, the face and founder of George’s International Market, died Sunday, the business announced. The store, which also houses the original Salsa Grille, said in a Facebook post Rongos died peacefully with family at his side. The full Facebook post says:. Our...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne mayor says he’ll pay crash costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said he’ll pay for “all damages” associated with the crash he was in earlier this month, allegedly while driving drunk. The city issued this statement from Mayor Henry Monday afternoon:. On October 9, I publicly apologized...
WANE-TV
Police investigate shooting south of downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a reported shooting that happened somewhere south of downtown Monday evening. Police were called to the BP gas station at the corner of Broadway and Taylor Street. A gas station clerk said someone walked into the gas station saying they had...
WANE-TV
DeKalb County crash sends 1 Fort Wayne man to the hospital
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two Fort Wayne natives were involved in a crash in DeKalb County Monday afternoon that sent one man to the hospital. DeKalb County units responded to the intersection of County Road 68 and County Road 327 at approximately 3:19 p.m. on the report of a crash with injuries.
WANE-TV
Passenger in crash on Hessen Cassel dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the 5 people hurt in a crash in southeast Fort Wayne Friday evening has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, just south of East Paulding Road. Police said a vehicle crossed the center...
WANE-TV
Crash at Lafayette, Pontiac leaves car standing on its front end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A car was left standing on its front end after a crash Tuesday night at the intersection of Lafayette and Pontiac streets, prompting a big emergency response. Police say the car was traveling east on Pontiac Street and ignored the red light, which caused...
WANE-TV
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
WANE-TV
Orkin lists Fort Wayne in annual ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana cities found their way onto Orkin’s annual “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list this year, and Fort Wayne happened to be one of them. Fort Wayne ranked 48th on the list, while South Bend ranked 44th. Orkin ranked each city...
WANE-TV
Pet of the Week: 10/18/22
Buddy is the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Pet of the Week for Oct. 18. If you are interested in adopting this pet please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
