Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina before being caught was allegedly on meth and had been awake for days, authorities say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOKV.com
Man convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia in 2014
Man convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia in 2014 This was the second time the man had been convicted of these charges. (NCD)
WJCL
Georgia man accused of mass murder allegedly behind two-state crime spree
Ga. — IN GEORGIA, A CONVENIENCE STORE CASHIER WHO WAS ALLEGEDLY HELD AT GUNPOINT BY A MAN ACCUSED OF COMMITTING MASS MURDER DURING A TWO-STATE CRIME SPREE IS TELLING HER STORY. IT HAPPENED MONDAY IN BURKE COUNTY –- JUST SOUTH OF AUGUSTA. Furrica Harden, Cashier/Cook: “To see...
FOX Carolina
Aiken man steals human ashes in bid to buy heroin, deputies say
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man stole the cremated remains of of ex-girlfriend’s mom so he could sell them for heroin, according to deputies. The grim scheme landed him in jail. The ex-girlfriend said she left her home in the 1000 block of Augusta Road in Warrenville around...
click orlando
Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead; mother named primary suspect, police say
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – A 20-month-old boy who was reported missing on Oct. 5 in Georgia is believed to be dead, according to the Chatham County Police Department. In a series of posts on its social media accounts, the department stated on Wednesday that Leilani Simon, the boy’s mother, was named “as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made nor charges filed at time of writing, according to the statements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxg.com
Taylor Brothers X-Press worker reflects on recent robbery
BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Monday, a robbery took place at Taylor's Brothers X-Press in Burke County, which led to the arrest of an accused mass murderer. While at work, the last thing someone would expect is a gun being pointed in their direction. "It was a normal day...the store wasn't opened," said Furrica Harden.
Man who killed and dismembered roommate sentenced to life in prison with parole
A man who killed his roommate has been sentenced to life in prison.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County man charged with setting his house on fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the second person this week accused of setting their home on fire in Aiken County. Jimmy D. Barrett, 47, is charged in the latest incident, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were sent around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to his home...
fox29.com
Georgia woman, 80, dies after being attacked by daughter's dogs, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia woman is facing charges after authorities say her dogs violently attacked her mother, which resulted in her death. The incident happened the evening of Oct. 7 on Terrace Drive in Troup County. According to Sheriff James Woodruff, 911 dispatchers received a call around 7:45...
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLICE: Appling Amazon employee fires shots after tussle with girlfriend’s ex
APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 5:00 a.m. in reference to a fight at Amazon in Appling. The call was then upgraded to person having a firearm and shots fired. Upon arrival it was determined that the three subjects involved were Amazon employees. Officials tell us that […]
GBI investigating shooting incident on West Street in Thomson
Investigators responded to a shooting Friday night on West Street in Thomson.
wfxg.com
Richmond County investigators searching for missing mother and daughter
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Augusta mother and her three-year-old daughter. Twenty-five-year-old Lashaun Ponder was last seen Wednesday, walking away from her home on the 100 block of Brandywine Pl. along with her daughter, Nyomi. Lashaun's mother tells investigators she is suffering from bipolar disorder and depression.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office reported a pursuit that resulted in a motor vehicle crash. The Thursday night crash claimed a life. According to the deputies, the chase ended near Warren Baptist Church on the 3200 block of Washington Road. The driver hit a tree and was thrown out of the vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
One man injured following shooting incident in Thomson
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County deputies responded Friday evening to a shooting in Thomson. Dispatchers say deputies got the call around 6:30 about gunshots on West Street. Thomson Police Department Assistant Chief Robert Brown says because of the “severity” of the case, the department requested the assistance of the...
GSP: Driver killed in crash Thursday night, robbed Hephzibah Walgreens Wednesday night
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a crash in Richmond County. According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the incident happened on Washington Road on Thursday, October 13. Georgia State Patrol tells NewsChannel 6 that troopers from the Grovetown unit attempted to stop a stolen Honda Accord on Berkmans Road. The driver, identified […]
The Post and Courier
Aiken County files complaint against property that's kept a rap sheet since 2015
Since 2015, a property in unincorporated Aiken County, just beyond the Country Club Hills neighborhood of North Augusta, has been called a number of things. Thick vegetation has grown over its garage and snaked around its structurally dubious gazebo (the roof is lopsided). Its swimming pool has seen its fair share of “stagnant water”; water that at least at one time had become the final resting place for “some kind of dead animal.”
wfxg.com
Richmond County student sets another student's hair on fire, report shows
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A Glenn Hills Middle School student will be assigned to the Alternative Education Center for the remainder of this semester after allegedly using a lighter to set another student's hair on fire. According to documents from the Richmond County School System, the incident happened on Sept....
Georgia State Patrol involved in deadly crash on Washington Road
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a crash in Richmond County According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the incident happened on Washington Road on Thursday, October 13. The vehicle was being pursued by Georgia State Patrol when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed. The vehicle […]
WRDW-TV
Man charged with manslaughter during arrest for drug charges
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a result of a three-month investigation by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to obtain a warrant for manslaughter. According to Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Angelo Maxwell Grant, 48, of Windsor, is accused of selling fentanyl to a citizen of Williston, resulting...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia meth trafficker given 19-year sentence
ALBANY — A defendant involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by himself and another co-defendant from two Georgia prisons has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Co-defendant Eric Gilbert, 46, of Calhoun State Prison, was sentenced to 228 months in prison to be followed...
Man arrested for deadly weekend shooting in Greenwood
A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Greenwood.
Comments / 0