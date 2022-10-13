ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina before being caught was allegedly on meth and had been awake for days, authorities say

By Jamiel Lynch, Melissa Alonso, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Aiken man steals human ashes in bid to buy heroin, deputies say

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man stole the cremated remains of of ex-girlfriend’s mom so he could sell them for heroin, according to deputies. The grim scheme landed him in jail. The ex-girlfriend said she left her home in the 1000 block of Augusta Road in Warrenville around...
WARRENVILLE, SC
click orlando

Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead; mother named primary suspect, police say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – A 20-month-old boy who was reported missing on Oct. 5 in Georgia is believed to be dead, according to the Chatham County Police Department. In a series of posts on its social media accounts, the department stated on Wednesday that Leilani Simon, the boy’s mother, was named “as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made nor charges filed at time of writing, according to the statements.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burke County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Burke County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Drayton, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
wfxg.com

Taylor Brothers X-Press worker reflects on recent robbery

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Monday, a robbery took place at Taylor's Brothers X-Press in Burke County, which led to the arrest of an accused mass murderer. While at work, the last thing someone would expect is a gun being pointed in their direction. "It was a normal day...the store wasn't opened," said Furrica Harden.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County man charged with setting his house on fire

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the second person this week accused of setting their home on fire in Aiken County. Jimmy D. Barrett, 47, is charged in the latest incident, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were sent around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to his home...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awake#Violent Crime
wfxg.com

Richmond County investigators searching for missing mother and daughter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Augusta mother and her three-year-old daughter. Twenty-five-year-old Lashaun Ponder was last seen Wednesday, walking away from her home on the 100 block of Brandywine Pl. along with her daughter, Nyomi. Lashaun's mother tells investigators she is suffering from bipolar disorder and depression.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

One man injured following shooting incident in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County deputies responded Friday evening to a shooting in Thomson. Dispatchers say deputies got the call around 6:30 about gunshots on West Street. Thomson Police Department Assistant Chief Robert Brown says because of the “severity” of the case, the department requested the assistance of the...
THOMSON, GA
The Post and Courier

Aiken County files complaint against property that's kept a rap sheet since 2015

Since 2015, a property in unincorporated Aiken County, just beyond the Country Club Hills neighborhood of North Augusta, has been called a number of things. Thick vegetation has grown over its garage and snaked around its structurally dubious gazebo (the roof is lopsided). Its swimming pool has seen its fair share of “stagnant water”; water that at least at one time had become the final resting place for “some kind of dead animal.”
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Georgia State Patrol involved in deadly crash on Washington Road

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a crash in Richmond County According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the incident happened on Washington Road on Thursday, October 13. The vehicle was being pursued by Georgia State Patrol when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed. The vehicle […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Man charged with manslaughter during arrest for drug charges

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a result of a three-month investigation by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to obtain a warrant for manslaughter. According to Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Angelo Maxwell Grant, 48, of Windsor, is accused of selling fentanyl to a citizen of Williston, resulting...
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia meth trafficker given 19-year sentence

ALBANY — A defendant involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by himself and another co-defendant from two Georgia prisons has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Co-defendant Eric Gilbert, 46, of Calhoun State Prison, was sentenced to 228 months in prison to be followed...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy