ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lafourchegazette.com

Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche

Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plaquemines Parish, LA
Government
County
Plaquemines Parish, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
The Verge

Louisiana kicks off one of the US’s biggest carbon capture projects yet

A massive effort to capture the pollution causing climate change is marching forward in Louisiana, and it’s becoming a major flashpoint in the debate over how to clean up an “energy state” speckled with fossil fuel and petrochemical plants. This week, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced...
WWL

Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Mile#The Mississippi River#Salt Water#Surface Water#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Corps#The U S Coast Guard
brproud.com

Traffic Update: I-12 West at Holden reopened

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD, all lanes are now open on I-12 West at Mile Marker 30 (Holden). As of 7 p.m., Thursday, October 13, DOTD issued the aforementioned update following a brief closure of I-12 West at Holden due to a vehicle fire.
HOLDEN, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Livingston Parish moves forward with carbon capture moratorium

Livingston Parish Council members approved a 12-month moratorium on injection wells and disposal wells used for carbon capture at their meeting Thursday, WAFB-TV reports. It’s unclear what impact the moratorium might have, as the federal government, not the parish, has the primary authority to regulate carbon capture wells. But...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WAFB

Deputies search for missing Loranger man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Helena deputies are searching for a man after his vehicle was found abandoned on Thursday, October 13. According to deputies, the vehicle belongs to Carlos Leroy Stephens and is described to be a 2003 Chevrolet tracker yellow. The vehicle was abandoned on LA 449...
PINE GROVE, LA
L'Observateur

Boutte man killed in St. John Parish accident

Vacherie – On October 13, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127 just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Ray Francois of Boutte. The preliminary investigation revealed Francois was...
BOUTTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Got ammo? Supply better than last year with some exceptions

Hunters, no matter their game, remember 2021. Frustration triggered a slew of questions across our country, angst, if not downright anger, over the lack of ammunition for all segments of the camo-clad, firearms-toting folks. No matter where they turned — from big-box stores to online warehouses to the local outdoors...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash While Making a U-Turn on LA 3127

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash While Making a U-Turn on LA 3127. Louisiana – On October 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127, just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. Ray Francois, 41, of Boutte, Louisiana died in the crash.
BOUTTE, LA
Picayune Item

Picayune man dies in Hancock County collision

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Larry Margerum, 72, of Picayune, MS, was traveling North on Highway 43. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Larry Margerum received fatal injuries from the crash.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy