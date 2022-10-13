Read full article on original website
Low levels in the Mississippi River impacting New Orleans-area freshwater supply
Startling low levels on the Mississippi River are beginning to impact cargo traffic upstream. It's also causing problems with the drinking water supply in at least one parish.
WDSU
Plaquemines Parish boaters rescued from Gulf of Mexico tell story of survival
NEW ORLEANS — Two men who were rescued from the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend by the Coast Guard are sharing their harrowing story of survival. Phong Le and Luan Nguyen spoke with the "Today Show's" Hoda Kotb about how they fended off sharks after their boat capsized off the coast of Plaquemines Parish.
WDSU
Louisiana Highway 308 near Ariel Plantation Road closed due to construction
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has reported that Louisiana Highway 308 north of Ariel Plantation Road is closed until Saturday night. The Department of Transportation and Development will be replacing a culvert. It is advised to detour to Louisiana Highway 1 until then.
lafourchegazette.com
Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche
Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
The Verge
Louisiana kicks off one of the US’s biggest carbon capture projects yet
A massive effort to capture the pollution causing climate change is marching forward in Louisiana, and it’s becoming a major flashpoint in the debate over how to clean up an “energy state” speckled with fossil fuel and petrochemical plants. This week, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced...
theadvocate.com
Residents in Livingston, St. Helena continue pushback against carbon capture technology
Residents of several parishes continued their fight against carbon capture injection wells Thursday night, imposing two moratoriums intended to slow the technology's reach in their community. The Livingston Parish Council, which already passed a temporary, year-long moratorium on "Class VI" injection wells, which are used to store carbon, approved a...
wbrz.com
Amid concerns about storing CO2 under Lake Maurepas, Livingston council approves moratorium on injection wells
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A moratorium on injection wells was approved during a parish council meeting Thursday evening. It's in an effort to slow down Air Products from storing carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas. People living near the lake are concerned about what the CO2 storage plan could do for the...
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
brproud.com
Traffic Update: I-12 West at Holden reopened
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD, all lanes are now open on I-12 West at Mile Marker 30 (Holden). As of 7 p.m., Thursday, October 13, DOTD issued the aforementioned update following a brief closure of I-12 West at Holden due to a vehicle fire.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Livingston Parish moves forward with carbon capture moratorium
Livingston Parish Council members approved a 12-month moratorium on injection wells and disposal wells used for carbon capture at their meeting Thursday, WAFB-TV reports. It’s unclear what impact the moratorium might have, as the federal government, not the parish, has the primary authority to regulate carbon capture wells. But...
WDSU
Slidell residents voice concerns on unused newly built Amazon facility; mayor responds
SLIDELL, La. — There are a lot of questions surrounding a big facility in Slidell and when, if ever, Amazon will move in. The location is near the Fremaux Center. Signs have been seen outside saying "Amazon Coming Soon," but residents said those signs were taken down. Many people...
fox8live.com
Tangipahoa residents complain of brown water, district says it’s safe to drink
HAMMOND (WVUE) - When Robert and Pat Ricks turn on the faucet, the couple says there’s a chance what comes out is brown in color. “It just looks horrible, it has a smell to it, and at times it’s worse than others,” said Robert Ricks of the drinking water at his home outside Roseland in Tangipahoa Parish.
UTV driver killed in St. Tammany crash
Emergency crews airlifted the side-by-side’s driver to an area hospital where he later died. Deputies say the crash remains under investigation.
Deputies search for missing Loranger man
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Helena deputies are searching for a man after his vehicle was found abandoned on Thursday, October 13. According to deputies, the vehicle belongs to Carlos Leroy Stephens and is described to be a 2003 Chevrolet tracker yellow. The vehicle was abandoned on LA 449...
L'Observateur
Boutte man killed in St. John Parish accident
Vacherie – On October 13, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127 just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Ray Francois of Boutte. The preliminary investigation revealed Francois was...
PHOTOS: Neighbors suspect arson after Slidell horse ranch barely escapes fire
According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, a fire started on Saturday, Oct. 6, several hundred yards behind the Wind Dancer Rescue Ranch on West Drive in Slidell. The ranch is home to 14 rescue horses and 26 donkeys.
theadvocate.com
Got ammo? Supply better than last year with some exceptions
Hunters, no matter their game, remember 2021. Frustration triggered a slew of questions across our country, angst, if not downright anger, over the lack of ammunition for all segments of the camo-clad, firearms-toting folks. No matter where they turned — from big-box stores to online warehouses to the local outdoors...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash While Making a U-Turn on LA 3127
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash While Making a U-Turn on LA 3127. Louisiana – On October 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127, just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. Ray Francois, 41, of Boutte, Louisiana died in the crash.
Picayune Item
Picayune man dies in Hancock County collision
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Larry Margerum, 72, of Picayune, MS, was traveling North on Highway 43. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Larry Margerum received fatal injuries from the crash.
