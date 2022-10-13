Read full article on original website
Related
Stuck truck freed from Vanderburgh County bridge
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says agencies were able to quickly free a large truck that got stuck underneath a bridge Monday afternoon. We’re told the call for the incident came in 3:44 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the truck was stuck under the railroad bridge on Mohr Road, and at the […]
14news.com
4 cars damaged in 2 separate crashes on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to two separate crashes on Lloyd Expressway near Vann Avenue. They happened around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Both crashes involved two cars, so four cars were damaged. Our crew says it looks like there was some pretty bad damage. We don’t know if...
14news.com
Train derailment in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An apparent trail derailment has happened in Gibson County. Our 14 News crews is hearing that it happened near the Mackey area. A viewer gave us pictures saying it’s near the intersection of Highway 168 and 57. We’ve reached out to authorities, and will...
14news.com
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Firefighters are trying to piece together what caused the Evansville warehouse to go up in flames. This comes as the community thanks firefighters for their hard work putting out the fire. The trial is underway for Robert Garner. He’s charged with murder following a 2017 crash that left...
14news.com
SUV flips during crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash Monday involving a SUV that flipped over. It happened before 7 p.m. at Oregon and Lafayette. Police say nobody was hurt. They didn’t give any information on how the crash happened.
14news.com
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a truck hit a building at St. Joseph Avenue and Columbia. It happened around 5 p.m. Monday. According to an affidavit, the driver has been arrested. Authorities say they found a syringe on 36-year-old Wesley Nicholson’s lap. According to an affidavit, a witness...
WTHI
Crews battle body shop fire in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A body shop went up in flames overnight in Vincennes. It happened just before Midnight Tuesday night at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center. That's located at 67 West 15th Street. Knox County dispatch tells us no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
14news.com
Crews called to mobile home fire in Chandler
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Warrick County say there was fire in Chandler. They told us around 4:40 p.m. Monday that it was at the corner of McCool Road and JD Toomey Drive. The homeowner says he had a burn pile that got out of control because of...
14news.com
Garage and 3 vehicles destroyed in Ft. Branch fire
FT. BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Haubstadt Fire Territory say they were called to help with a fire in Fort Branch. It happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Main Street. Officials say a garage and three vehicles were burning when they arrived. Crews worked to...
14news.com
EPD investigating after man shot in leg, no arrest made
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department was called to Gateway Hospital after a man showed up with a gunshot wound. They say it happened Monday around 3:15 a.m. According to a police report, the victim told officers he was shot in the leg near his knee. He said he was outside of his home, heard something behind him, and was then shot.
14news.com
Crash slows traffic on Twin Bridges in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic was backed up on the northbound Twin Bridges in Henderson as crews are responded to an accident Tuesday morning. According to officials with the Henderson Fire Department, there were injuries. It happened between the bridges and the Vanderburgh County line.
wamwamfm.com
2 Year Old Suffers Injuries in Bushhog Farm Accident
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to a farm accident on Saturday. Around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, dispatchers received a call about a 2-year-old male that had been run over by a bushhog at a residence on Country Road 1250 North in Odon. Emergency personnel responded and found the toddler with serious injuries to his legs. He was transported to Daviess Community Hospital and then taken to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. The investigation found the 2-year old was riding with his father on a horse-drawn bushhog when he fell off and his feet were caught. An update on his condition and names were not released.
wevv.com
Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say
A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.
wevv.com
ATF National Response Team deploys to Evansville to investigate massive warehouse fire
More resources are being brought in to investigate the massive warehouse fire that broke out in Evansville, Indiana on Monday. Authorities said Wednesday that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team (NRT) had deployed to Evansville to join the investigation into the fire at the historic warehouse on North Morton Avenue.
PHOTOS: Car explosion engulfs garage and three cars
The Haubstadt Fire Territory (HFT) says they were dispatched for mutual aid to a vehicle explosion in the 1000 block of Main St.
14news.com
Historic Evansville warehouse destroyed by fire, crews still on scene
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly two days later, fire crews are still on scene of a massive warehouse fire on Morton Avenue. Although the fire is contained, firefighters are still working to put out small flames in the area. Evansville Fire Department crews were called to the warehouse around 4:30...
14news.com
Trial for man charged with 2017 car crash murder begins
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial is underway for the man charged with murder following a 2017 car crash that left another man dead. Tuesday’s trial is actually a re-trail. It initially began back in February, but the court declared it a mistrial, citing the reason as jury tampering. Proceedings are now back.
Brief standoff halts high speed pursuit in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police say a man was taken into custody Sunday morning after leading officers on a speedy chase that ended in a standoff. Shortly before 8 a.m., an Evansville Police Department officer says they tried to pull over a Jaguar in the area of N Third and W Buena Vista Road. According to […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday. Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries. A viewer told 14 News that...
UPDATE: $500K in damage to Vincennes business from fire
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A fire caused nearly $500,000 in damage to a Vincennes business. According to Vincennes Township Fire Chief Tim Smith, firefighters arriving on scene initially found flames showing and heavy smoke coming from the building located at 67 W. 15th Street in Vincennes Monday night. Chief Smith said the call came […]
Comments / 0