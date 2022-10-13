Read full article on original website
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
3,300-year-old cave 'frozen in time' from reign of Ramesses II uncovered in Israel
Construction workers in Israel unexpectedly broke into a 3,300-year-old cave that looks like an "Indiana Jones film set."
The Island of Sardinia Will Pay You $15K to Live There
What’s better than living on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean? This is not a trick question. The answer is “getting paid to live on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean.” As it turns out, Sardinia — located off of Italy’s western coast — is looking to address a loss of people by offering potential new residents a very lucrative incentive to make the island their home.
Archaeologists Uncover 2,000-Year-Old Hercules Statue in Northern Greece
Archaeologists conducting a dig in northern Greece have uncovered the remnants of what’s believed to be a nearly 2,000-year-old statue of Hercules. The Roman-era piece was uncovered at the site of what was once the ancient metropolis of Philippi. According to a statement from Greece’s Ministry of Culture and...
Tourists in Italy are behaving badly this year: Here's why
Driving down the Spanish Steps, defacing the Colosseum, riding a moped around Pompeii and smashing sculptures in the Vatican. Tourist bad behavior is focused on Italy this year, say experts. Experts say there's a reason:
According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth
Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.
This Region Of Italy Will Actually Pay You To Visit & The Offer Includes So Many Perks
While some parts of Italy are tightening up and charging tourists just for showing up, one region says it will actually pay to visit. Friuli-Venezia Giulia, which is in the northeast part of the country, is offering to cover the cost of your train ride to promote sustainable travel, according to the region's tourism website.
Brothers of Italy senator deletes fascist post uncovered on Instagram
An Instagram post celebrating a fascist naval commander has been deleted from the account of a Brothers of Italy senator who could be given a ministerial post in Giorgia Meloni’s government. Lavinia Mennuni, an anti-abortion campaigner who has also spoken out against gay people being parents, was elected senator...
Vietnam has majestic mountains like wonders in the heart of big cities
Located in the heart of the city, these mountains are not only a masterpiece of nature but also a great pride for Vietnamese people. Vietnam is favored by mother nature, endowed with many wonderful natural landscapes of mountains and forests. Sights not only exist in the distance or at the top of the cloudy sky, but even in the midst of busy cities, you can also see many famous natural landmarks. The image of a towering mountain, standing proudly in front of rows of tall buildings and the busy life of people, creates a majestic, superficial picture that is equally poetic and lyrical.
Archbishop of Canterbury criticises tax cuts for the rich
Justin Welby ‘deeply sceptical about trickle-down theory’ and can see no moral case for budgets that disproportionately affect poor
Scientists Can No Longer Ignore Ancient Flooding Tales
This story was originally published in Hakai Magazine. It wasn’t long after Henry David Inglis arrived on the island of Jersey, just northwest of France, that he heard the old story. Locals eagerly told the 19th-century Scottish travel writer how, in a bygone age, their island had been much more substantial, and that folks used to walk to the French coast. The only hurdle to their journey was a river—one easily crossed using a short bridge.
Superhighway of ancient human and animal footprints in England provides an 'amazing snapshot of the past'
Erosion along a beach in England has revealed ancient human and animal footprints.
The Story Behind The Fairy Tale Houses, Spain
The Spanish fairy-tale houses or chalets are wonderfully charming and inhabited with artful kitsch that makes you feel like a child again. Walk through the dreamy trails, gardens, estates, and places that are worth a visit in the country.
Inside Italy’s incredible abandoned ‘ghost village’
The Italian region of Basilicata was most famously described in Carlo Levi’s 1945 memoir, ‘Christ Stopped at Eboli’. Levi was a doctor, painter and antifascist from Turin. With the rise of Mussolini, he became a political exile and was banished to the arid badlands of the Italian south.
Tsitsikamma National Park, South Africa (with Map & Photos)
Tsitsikamma National Park is a nature reserve located on a mountain plateau and washed on both sides by the Bluekrans and First Rivers. The successful location of the reserve between the mountains and the ocean delights tourists!. Despite the developing tourist infrastructure, Tsitsikamma still preserves the virginity of nature: the...
Detailing a disastrous autumn day in ancient Italy
Volcanic eruptions evoke images of lava, fire, and destruction; however, this is not always the case. The Plinian eruption of Mount Vesuvius around 4,000 years ago—2,000 years before the one that buried the Roman city of Pompeii— left a remarkably intact glimpse into Early Bronze Age village life in the Campania region of Southern Italy.
World's Largest Chameleon Hatches In UK First After 569 Days Of Incubation
The world’s largest chameleon has been successfully bred at Chester Zoo in a first for the UK. The zoo welcomed to the world a fleet of tiny hatchlings with big shoes to fill. The Parson’s chameleon has the longest incubation time of any reptile in the world, cooking for around 600 days. So far just 10 of the clutch have hatched, but a further 17 remain in the incubator.
Spanish police guide bear back from city centre to mountains
Spanish police came to the aid of a brown bear whose apparent quest for acorns led him to pad the pre-dawn streets of a busy city in the north-western region of Castilla y León. The animal was spotted in the centre of Ponferrada in the early hours of Tuesday...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
SEPT. 30 - OCT. 6, 2022The Ukrainian army continues its advance, retaking Russian-occupied territories like the city of Lyman.In Somalia, displaced Somalis fleeing from drought, battle now with undernourishment at a camp on the outskirts of Dollow.From the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Medicine to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo, awarded for his discoveries on human evolution, to the annual conference of Britain's ruling Conservative Party, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Italian photographer Luca Bruno. Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Bodies of Russian soldiers found in trees of liberated city - latestTruss to call for united front against Putin - follow live
Thessaloniki, the Ouzeri Capital of Greece
My writing includes my personal travel experiences, destination, history, and cultural information. Thessaloniki is the second largest city in Greece and is near and dear to my heart. Not only do I still have family there, but it is the region of Greece where my father came from. He was from a village named Malakasi in the Pindus Mountains. When my father left Greece to immigrate to the United States, I am told he crossed through the Pindus Mountains on his journey.
