Wahoo police searching for alleged thief
WAHOO, Neb. -- Authorities in southeast Nebraska are looking for an alleged thief. Wahoo Police officers say they are searching for a man after they say $250 worth of tools were taken from a business in Wahoo around noon Thursday. Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photo is...
Arrests Made in Connection To Shots Fired Call In SW Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 14)–Lincoln Police arrested a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old in connection to a shots fired call near 12th and Arapahoe, where six spent shell casings to a .45 caliber handgun were recovered. Damage was done to a car’s windshield and on Thursday afternoon, officers contacted Monterell...
LSO Says Teen Accused Of Stabbing Classmate Sought Notoriety
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner has released more details in Thursday’s stabbing at Wayne Park in Waverly that critically injured a 15 year old boy. It happened just before noon Thursday and Wagner says they got a 911 call from the victim and a second call from the 14 year old suspect, who remained at the scene. “I think part of his motivation was notoriety. He told us he was going to be famous. That’s pretty scary,” Wagner says.
Four teens arrested after Omaha carjacking, shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they arrested four teenagers after a carjacking and shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Park near 16th and F streets. A 27-year-old woman said she was in a cul-de-sac in the park when people unknown to her approached her and stole her car at gunpoint.
Halloween horror story: Inflatable Tigger stolen from Christopher Robins' Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. — It's that time of year again when the Halloween decorations are starting to make their way from garages back out to the front of homes. And one Omaha family's decorations are part of a decades-long tradition. For years a vampire Tigger has haunted trick-or-treaters outside the...
Woman Arrested For Stabbing Lincoln Teenager
Lincoln Police have arrested a 30 year old woman for the stabbing of a 16 year old girl near a bus stop at 11th and N Street on October 5. Kristen Ellmers was identified as the suspect through interviews with people at the scene and video from the bus system.
Family, Omaha police search for driver who hit teen and drove off
OMAHA, Neb. — A white crumpled bike may have saved 16-year-old Ione Skye-Harlan from a hit and run. Omaha police said she had a red light but was hit by a driver who took off. The department is searching for the driver. Skye-Harlan said the driver reversed off the bike and took off from 60th and Pratt streets on Tuesday night.
Woman from New York arrested in Nebraska after trooper allegedly finds 103 pounds of marijuana
Two Omaha area figure skaters to take talents to national level. A pair of figure skaters will get the chance to show off their talents on the national level. Hundreds walk in Omaha to support Alzheimer's research. Updated: 6 hours ago. Hundreds of people came out for an Alzheimer's Walk.
Car’s windshield shattered by bullets at Lincoln apartment complex, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car’s windshield was destroyed by gunfire at an apartment complex Wednesday evening, Lincoln Police say. Around 5:30 p.m., officers received reports of five to six gunshots in the area near 13th and Arapahoe Streets. While responding, police found a 2008 Crysler 300 with...
Fremont man faces burglary, false imprisonment charges
Fremont police responded to a call of a possible home invasion at 8:12 Thursday night in the 200 block of West 17th Street. Responding officers were advised that the homeowner had an individual detained. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of James D. Rowell Jr., 32, of Fremont for first-degree false imprisonment, burglary, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and criminal mischief.
Waverly teen recovering after being stabbed in the heart, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old had heart surgery on Thursday after being stabbed several times by a 14-year-old, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies first responded to the stabbing in Wayne Park around 11:45 a.m. after receiving reports that a teenager was repeatedly stabbed. The victim...
Omaha man pleads no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide
OMAHA — A 21-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest Friday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the March death of an Omaha mother. Family and friends of the victim maintained their disappointment that he was not charged with a felony. Jonathan McDougald faces up to one year in jail...
Red Oak Man Jailed for Assault
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Deputies responded to an assault in progress on Thursday night in the 1900 block of 203rd Street in Red Oak. Following a brief search, deputies took Michael Josephson into custody for domestic abuse assault, 1st offense, and transported him to the Montgomery County Jail. The...
Uninvited house guest faces charges
A Fremont woman faces charges from an incident Tuesday night. At 9:16 p.m., Fremont police responded to the 500 block of East Sixth Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. The caller advised that an individual, who did not live at the residence, had walked into the caller’s house uninvited.
14-year-old arrested for attempted first-degree murder after stabbing 15-year-old
WAVERLY, Neb. — A 14-year-old faces charges of attempted first-degree murder after stabbing a 15-year-old male multiple times, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Wayne Park in Waverly for reports of a stabbing, according to law enforcement. The initial investigation found...
Fremont man arrested for false reporting
A Fremont man was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop. At 1:09 p.m., police stopped a vehicle at Ridge Road Drive and Ninth Street. As a result of the stop, Jose J. Colon, 45, was arrested for false reporting.
Lincoln man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting friend while firing at another
A Lincoln man will face sentencing in November after pleading guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting his friend while shooting at another man. Tip Mut, 22, initially had been charged with second-degree murder for 21-year-old Gabriel Miller's killing in Omaha in 2020. But on Sept. 30, in a deal with...
Red Oak Police Report One Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 52-year-Brian Keith Yochum, of Red Oak, for OWI 1st, offense. Police transported Yocum to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and held him on a $1,000 cash bond.
12-pound pet lizard escaped cage, bit baby at Bennet home, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lizard escaped its cage Monday and bit an 11-month-old girl at a Bennet home, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The child’s mom had been working upstairs when she heard the 11-month-old begin crying, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said. She then went...
