ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Wahoo police searching for alleged thief

WAHOO, Neb. -- Authorities in southeast Nebraska are looking for an alleged thief. Wahoo Police officers say they are searching for a man after they say $250 worth of tools were taken from a business in Wahoo around noon Thursday. Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photo is...
WAHOO, NE
kfornow.com

Arrests Made in Connection To Shots Fired Call In SW Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 14)–Lincoln Police arrested a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old in connection to a shots fired call near 12th and Arapahoe, where six spent shell casings to a .45 caliber handgun were recovered. Damage was done to a car’s windshield and on Thursday afternoon, officers contacted Monterell...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LSO Says Teen Accused Of Stabbing Classmate Sought Notoriety

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner has released more details in Thursday’s stabbing at Wayne Park in Waverly that critically injured a 15 year old boy. It happened just before noon Thursday and Wagner says they got a 911 call from the victim and a second call from the 14 year old suspect, who remained at the scene. “I think part of his motivation was notoriety. He told us he was going to be famous. That’s pretty scary,” Wagner says.
WAVERLY, NE
WOWT

Four teens arrested after Omaha carjacking, shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they arrested four teenagers after a carjacking and shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Park near 16th and F streets. A 27-year-old woman said she was in a cul-de-sac in the park when people unknown to her approached her and stole her car at gunpoint.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
WOWT

Wahoo police looking for thief suspect

WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Wahoo police are looking for a thief. Officers want to find this person after someone took $250 worth of tools from a business in Wahoo around noon. If you recognize the man, you can call the Wahoo Police Department at 402-443-8181 and ask for Saunders County Crime Stoppers.
WAHOO, NE
klin.com

Woman Arrested For Stabbing Lincoln Teenager

Lincoln Police have arrested a 30 year old woman for the stabbing of a 16 year old girl near a bus stop at 11th and N Street on October 5. Kristen Ellmers was identified as the suspect through interviews with people at the scene and video from the bus system.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Family, Omaha police search for driver who hit teen and drove off

OMAHA, Neb. — A white crumpled bike may have saved 16-year-old Ione Skye-Harlan from a hit and run. Omaha police said she had a red light but was hit by a driver who took off. The department is searching for the driver. Skye-Harlan said the driver reversed off the bike and took off from 60th and Pratt streets on Tuesday night.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man faces burglary, false imprisonment charges

Fremont police responded to a call of a possible home invasion at 8:12 Thursday night in the 200 block of West 17th Street. Responding officers were advised that the homeowner had an individual detained. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of James D. Rowell Jr., 32, of Fremont for first-degree false imprisonment, burglary, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and criminal mischief.
FREMONT, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
doniphanherald.com

Omaha man pleads no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide

OMAHA — A 21-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest Friday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the March death of an Omaha mother. Family and friends of the victim maintained their disappointment that he was not charged with a felony. Jonathan McDougald faces up to one year in jail...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Man Jailed for Assault

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Deputies responded to an assault in progress on Thursday night in the 1900 block of 203rd Street in Red Oak. Following a brief search, deputies took Michael Josephson into custody for domestic abuse assault, 1st offense, and transported him to the Montgomery County Jail. The...
RED OAK, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Uninvited house guest faces charges

A Fremont woman faces charges from an incident Tuesday night. At 9:16 p.m., Fremont police responded to the 500 block of East Sixth Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. The caller advised that an individual, who did not live at the residence, had walked into the caller’s house uninvited.
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

14-year-old arrested for attempted first-degree murder after stabbing 15-year-old

WAVERLY, Neb. — A 14-year-old faces charges of attempted first-degree murder after stabbing a 15-year-old male multiple times, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Wayne Park in Waverly for reports of a stabbing, according to law enforcement. The initial investigation found...
WAVERLY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man arrested for false reporting

A Fremont man was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop. At 1:09 p.m., police stopped a vehicle at Ridge Road Drive and Ninth Street. As a result of the stop, Jose J. Colon, 45, was arrested for false reporting.
FREMONT, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy