Ella Goodwin, a senior on the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team, announced her commitment to Texas A&M on Saturday via Twitter. The senior has been a key contributor for the Lady Tigers for four seasons. As a sophomore on a senior-heavy team, Goodwin was the team's third-leading scorer. Last season, Goodwin and the Lady Tigers reached the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO