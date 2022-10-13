ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yelm, WA

q13fox.com

Record heat, wildfire smoke and fire danger

Buckle up for rounds of wildfire smoke this weekend. Even though it will be warm, the haze could be uncomfortable and even dangerous for some people. Highs will skyrocket well above-average. Temps could easily break new records in places like Sea-Tac Airport, Olympia and Bellingham. An Air Quality Alert is...
OLYMPIA, WA
City
Yelm, WA
MyNorthwest

Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound

Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Multiple agencies respond to brush fire in Yelm

Multiple agencies responded to help put out a brush fire in Yelm on Wednesday, the Southeast Thurston Fire Authority announced. The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the fire around 12:15 p.m., as it had blocked State Route 507 in both directions at milepost 29 near Vancil Road just after noon.
YELM, WA
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater Capitol Boulevard to undergo road work

Lanes along Tumwater’s Capitol Boulevard South from Israel Road SE to Linda Street SE today until tomorrow, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sewer line maintenance, the city said in a press release. The work is a moving operation and will cause alternating lane shifts along the site, although...
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Newborn Dies Weeks After Rollover Crash in Cowlitz County

A newborn is dead weeks after sustaining injuries from a single-car crash in Longview that also took the life of the baby’s 26-year-old mother and injured two others. The single rollover crash occurred in the early morning of Sept. 19 on Industrial Way near 26th Avenue. Police say the vehicle was traveling west on state Route 432, or Industrial Way, when the SUV rolled over multiple times and crash-landed upside down on its roof near a drainage slough.
LONGVIEW, WA
KING 5

Pacific Northwest salmon migration slowed after warm, dry summer

SEATTLE — Salmon migration and spawning peaks in October in western Washington, but the record-breaking warm and dry summer in 2022 is having an impact on salmon numbers. All salmon first pass through the Ballard Locks before returning to the streams and rivers where they were born to lay their eggs and eventually die, thus completing the salmon lifecycle.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Lincoln Creek Lumber: Hardware Store in Tumwater Exemplifies Passion in Service for All Your Hardware, Construction and DIY Needs

Small businesses are the foundation of any great community. Big box stores simply cannot compete with the personal experience and individualized service offered at local businesses, run by our neighbors and fellow residents. Lincoln Creek Lumber – a hardware store in Tumwater, Centralia and Chehalis – exemplifies a mission of quality and service in their passion for people and commitment to community. There, you are more than just a number. You are a valued part of the Lincoln Lumber family, and as such you can always expect the highest level of service. From construction materials to paint, garden and canning supplies, to repair kits, you’ll find everything you need and get the help you deserve from knowledgeable, friendly staff.
TUMWATER, WA
q13fox.com

Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
TUKWILA, WA
KUOW

When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?

October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
WASHINGTON STATE
