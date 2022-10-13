Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q13fox.com
Record heat, wildfire smoke and fire danger
Buckle up for rounds of wildfire smoke this weekend. Even though it will be warm, the haze could be uncomfortable and even dangerous for some people. Highs will skyrocket well above-average. Temps could easily break new records in places like Sea-Tac Airport, Olympia and Bellingham. An Air Quality Alert is...
Seattle reaches 'unhealthy' level as Air Quality Alert remains for western Washington
SEATTLE — An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for most of western Washington this weekend due to wildfire smoke. The air quality around the Puget Sound region is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, but areas along the Cascade Valleys could experience diminished air quality due to wildfires.
Chronicle
Red Flag Warning Issued as Goat Rocks Fire Activity Expected to Increase
Due to unseasonably warm weather, dry conditions and increased wind speeds, a Red Flag Warning went into effect at 11 a.m. Saturday and will last through 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s latest update from the Goat Rocks Fire. Average wind speeds over ridges will be...
Chronicle
Lewis County Fire Marshal Asks for Fire Safety as Warm Weather Stretches Into October
With the continued warm weather in the foreseeable future, Lewis County Fire Marshal Doyle Sanford asked residents of Lewis County to remain diligent with fire safety, according to a news release from the county. The current burn restrictions will remain in place until weather conditions improve, Doyle said. “Please use...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound
Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
Air quality alert: Expect a smoky, hot weekend across Western Washington
SEATTLE — It will be a hot and hazy weekend. Air quality alerts and advisories for smoke have been issued for most of Western Washington and parts of Eastern Washington, as smoke from wildfires continues to hang over the region. The alert is in effect for Clallam, King, Grays...
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
Multiple agencies respond to brush fire in Yelm
Multiple agencies responded to help put out a brush fire in Yelm on Wednesday, the Southeast Thurston Fire Authority announced. The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the fire around 12:15 p.m., as it had blocked State Route 507 in both directions at milepost 29 near Vancil Road just after noon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater Capitol Boulevard to undergo road work
Lanes along Tumwater’s Capitol Boulevard South from Israel Road SE to Linda Street SE today until tomorrow, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sewer line maintenance, the city said in a press release. The work is a moving operation and will cause alternating lane shifts along the site, although...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Storm Carrying Hurricane Strength Winds Hits Western Washington Causing Millions of Dollars in Damage
Storms bringing hurricane force winds struck Western Washington on Friday, Oct. 12, and Saturday Oct. 13, 1962. The Chronicle published several front page stories on the storm and its aftermath in its Monday, Oct. 15, 1962, edition. “Damage to Lewis County from the Columbus Day storm will be enormous —...
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
Seattle residents plead for help from city clearing RV encampment, with no results
SEATTLE — Trash bags are piled up on the sidewalk of 35th Avenue Northeast in Lake City. There are bikes with missing tires next to the line of RVs that line the busy Avenue. Neighbors have been reaching out to city officials, councilmembers and lawmakers looking for help in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
Chronicle
Newborn Dies Weeks After Rollover Crash in Cowlitz County
A newborn is dead weeks after sustaining injuries from a single-car crash in Longview that also took the life of the baby’s 26-year-old mother and injured two others. The single rollover crash occurred in the early morning of Sept. 19 on Industrial Way near 26th Avenue. Police say the vehicle was traveling west on state Route 432, or Industrial Way, when the SUV rolled over multiple times and crash-landed upside down on its roof near a drainage slough.
Pacific Northwest salmon migration slowed after warm, dry summer
SEATTLE — Salmon migration and spawning peaks in October in western Washington, but the record-breaking warm and dry summer in 2022 is having an impact on salmon numbers. All salmon first pass through the Ballard Locks before returning to the streams and rivers where they were born to lay their eggs and eventually die, thus completing the salmon lifecycle.
thurstontalk.com
Lincoln Creek Lumber: Hardware Store in Tumwater Exemplifies Passion in Service for All Your Hardware, Construction and DIY Needs
Small businesses are the foundation of any great community. Big box stores simply cannot compete with the personal experience and individualized service offered at local businesses, run by our neighbors and fellow residents. Lincoln Creek Lumber – a hardware store in Tumwater, Centralia and Chehalis – exemplifies a mission of quality and service in their passion for people and commitment to community. There, you are more than just a number. You are a valued part of the Lincoln Lumber family, and as such you can always expect the highest level of service. From construction materials to paint, garden and canning supplies, to repair kits, you’ll find everything you need and get the help you deserve from knowledgeable, friendly staff.
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
q13fox.com
Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 5