WTOV 9
Franciscan U. of Steubenville welcomes new field, breaks ground on conference center
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Franciscan University of Steubenville held a pair of ceremonies on Friday afternoon to commemorate developments on campus. One was a ribbon cutting to dedicate the Trinity Health System Field. The other was a ground-breaking ceremony for the $59 million Christ the Teacher Academic Hall and...
WTOV 9
Free dental care appointments for all Military and Veterans
Wellsburg, W.Va — Almost Heaven Family Dentistry in Wellsburg is participating in Freedom Day USA, a national thank you to the military. On Oct. 25, the dentist office will be allowing all military and veterans to receive free dental care appointments. Anything that can be done within an hour...
WTOV 9
Fall outreach festival held at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A fall outreach festival was held at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling on Thursday to provide more opportunity to learn and access resources in the city. Multiple vendors like Youth Services System, Project Freedom, and the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling were set up giving info or free objects like hats, gloves, flashlights, and more.
WTOV 9
Hancock County Health Department hosting Walk for Women
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Health Department is hosting its Walk for Women this weekend to spread awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. “We walk down to the New Cumberland Pharmacy, we go to Second...
WTOV 9
Late Jefferson County sheriff named county's Veteran of the Year
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Veterans Association named the late Fred Abdalla Sr. as its Veteran of the Year at a ceremony Friday at Friendship Park. Many say the late sheriff was well deserved of the honor and were happy to spend the day celebrating him along with some of his family members.
WTOV 9
People Pull for a Cure in Cadiz
HARRISON COUNTY, OH — Tractors upon tractors were at the Harrison County Fair Grounds for the pull for a cure to raise money for breast cancer. "Last year we did about $18,000 dollars," Pull for a Cure President Joe Myers said. "We gave out to different people of the tri-county area. And it doesn't matter, if they call us we give them a little bit of money. It helps out with their expenses and so forth. So, this is a very vital pull, it gives us the money to be able to pass along to those individuals suffering with this most deadly disease."
WTOV 9
The Valley's Got Talent returns, hosted by Sycamore Youth Center in Steubenville
The Valley’s Got Talent is back. Hosted by the Ohio Valley Youth Network and Sycamore Youth Center, its purpose is to amplify inspirational voices and recognize talent in the form of vocals, dance, instruments, group song, and more. Pastor and Director of Programming at the Sycamore Youth Center Bobbi...
WTOV 9
Commissioners approve funding for online resource database in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson County Commissioners approved an ARPA request from the Educational Service Center to create an online database that would help Jefferson County residents. "The vision with this is to develop the Jefferson County Resource Database. And it’s actually going to be a website, and we're...
WTOV 9
Crash sees 4 injured in St. Clairsville
BELMONT COUNTY, OH — Four people have been transported to the hospital after a car crash early Saturday evening. The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that it was a one vehicle crash. The accident occurred on U.S. 40, also known as National Road,...
WTOV 9
Weirton City Council, mayor honor 98-year-old World War II veteran
Weirton City Council and Mayor Harold Miller recently honored 98-year-old World War II veteran Ralph Wyait. Wyait served in the Navy aboard an engine repair ship in the South Pacific. He was awarded the victory medal, the American Area Campaign Medal and the Pacific Area Campaign Medal for his service.
