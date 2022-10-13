Read full article on original website
Lorena 63, Rockdale 20
ROCKDALE — Rockdale fell to Lorena 63-20 on Friday night in District 11-3A Division I play. Rockdale’s Blaydn Barcak threw an 89-yard touchdown pass to Gerren Marrero to cut Lorena’s lead to 7-6 in the first quarter, but the Leopards (6-2, 3-1) answered with four straight touchdowns for a 35-6 halftime edge.
Madisonville 65, Waco Robinson 23
MADISONVILLE — Blessing Ngene ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns, and Lorenzo Johnson caught two touchdown passes to help the Madisonville Mustangs race past the Waco Robinson Rockets 65-23 in their District 11-4A Division II opener Friday. Ty Williams completed 4 of 7 passes for 77 yards and...
Cameron 58, McGregor 21
MCGREGOR — Cameron’s Trayjen Wilcox returned a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown, and Kardarius Bradley scored on a 7-yard run for a first-quarter lead the Yoemen never relinquished in a 58-21 victory over McGregor on Friday in District 11-3A Division I action. Braylan Drake completed 14 of...
Aggie men's tennis team to compete in ITA regional starting Friday in Waco
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will compete in the ITA Texas Regional beginning Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco. The event will open with doubles at 9 a.m. followed by singles. A&M’s participants will include No. 25 Noah Schachter and Trey Hilderbrand seeded fourth in doubles...
