Waco, TX

Lorena 63, Rockdale 20

ROCKDALE — Rockdale fell to Lorena 63-20 on Friday night in District 11-3A Division I play. Rockdale’s Blaydn Barcak threw an 89-yard touchdown pass to Gerren Marrero to cut Lorena’s lead to 7-6 in the first quarter, but the Leopards (6-2, 3-1) answered with four straight touchdowns for a 35-6 halftime edge.
ROCKDALE, TX
Madisonville 65, Waco Robinson 23

MADISONVILLE — Blessing Ngene ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns, and Lorenzo Johnson caught two touchdown passes to help the Madisonville Mustangs race past the Waco Robinson Rockets 65-23 in their District 11-4A Division II opener Friday. Ty Williams completed 4 of 7 passes for 77 yards and...
MADISONVILLE, TX
Cameron 58, McGregor 21

MCGREGOR — Cameron’s Trayjen Wilcox returned a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown, and Kardarius Bradley scored on a 7-yard run for a first-quarter lead the Yoemen never relinquished in a 58-21 victory over McGregor on Friday in District 11-3A Division I action. Braylan Drake completed 14 of...
MCGREGOR, TX

