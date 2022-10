A stellar junior year in Ann Arbor helped put former Michigan Wolverine, David Ojabo, on the map. During the 2021 season that led to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship and a trip to the college football playoff, Ojabo became a household name nationally - as both he and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson would wreak havoc on opposing offenses from week to week.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO