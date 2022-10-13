ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

L'Observateur

Four New Orleans Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentences for Murdering a Federal Witness

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that LOUIS AGE JR., and AGE JR.’s son, LOUIS AGE III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, RONALD WILSON a/k/a “Tank”, and STANTON GUILLORY a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, all from New Orleans, were all sentenced yesterday by United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to multiple terms of life imprisonment for their roles in the murder of a federal witness in a health care fraud case out of the Middle District of Louisiana.
L'Observateur

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Man for Carjacking, Drug, and Weapons Violations

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on October 13, 2022, TEVIS STANTON, age 21, a resident of Orleans Parish, was charged in a four-count indictment for carjacking, drug, and weapons violations. Count 1 of the indictment charges STANTON with a carjacking that occurred on March 22, 2022. Count 2 charges STANTON with using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Count 3 of the indictment charges STANTON with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine. Finally, Count 4 of the indictment charges STANTON with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
fox8live.com

Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old man was shot during a clash between two groups in the French Quarter early Saturday morning (Oct. 15), New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided no information on the nature or severity of the man’s gunshot wound, reporting only that he was taken by private vehicle to seek hospital treatment.
The Lens

Marijuana possession enforcement has ‘virtually vanished’ in New Orleans this year following council ordinance, NOPD policy change

After decades of responding to possession of marijuana with arrests or summonses that led to prosecutions, jail time, and fines for thousands of citizens, the New Orleans Police Department’s enforcement of simple possession laws “virtually vanished” in 2022, according to a recent analysis that shows enforcement is down 97 percent compared to last year.
WDSU

Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera

NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
NOLA.com

Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint

An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
L'Observateur

New Orleans Woman Pleads Guilty To Identity Theft

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that RAYCHAEL DEPLAND, age 33, of New Orleans, plead guilty today to Identity Theft, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1028(a)(7). According to documents filed in federal court, DEPLAND, while working at University Medical Center in New...
WDSU

Cut Off man accused of raping a child under the age of 13

CUT OFF, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that a 41-year-old man from Cut Off was arrested for raping a child under the age of 13. According to deputies, Ricky Porrovecchio Jr., 41, was arrested on Thursday after being accused of raping a child. After collecting evidence and statements, detectives obtained warrants for his arrest.
bigeasymagazine.com

Bastiste Asks City Council To Investigate & Enact New Legislation To Address Police Cover-Up

In remarks Tuesday to the City Council’s Criminal Justice Committee, activist Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste said that the Council should open an investigation on every New Orleans police officer who was involved in the cover-up during and after the February 2021 altercation between former City Council member Jay Banks and Batiste. “The NOPD must be held accountable. They produced a fraudulent report in my case. The Council needs to investigate all the cases of every cop that was involved. If they produced a faulty report in my case, others might be falsely accused as well,” Batiste explained.
L'Observateur

Two More Defendants from New Orleans Plead Guilty in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that HERBERT ALLEN (“ALLEN”), age 37, and DION RIDLEY (“RIDLEY”), age 23, agreed to plead guilty to count one (1) of their indictment, charging Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In pleading guilty, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of five (5) years’ imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three (3) years; and a fine up to $250,000.00, or the greater of twice the gross gain to the defendant or twice the gross loss to any person under Title 18, United States Code, Section 3571, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00. Today’s guilty plea brings the total number of defendants convicted in Operation Sideswipe to 41.
