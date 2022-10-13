Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Former director of school in New Orleans jail accused of misconduct pleads guilty to misdemeanor
A former director of the school inside New Orleans' jail who was accused of exchanging sexually explicit phone calls with an incarcerated student pleaded guilty this week to unlawful communications in relation to the allegations. Christy Sampson-Kelly, 51, who was barred from working at the Travis Hill School after the...
L'Observateur
Four New Orleans Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentences for Murdering a Federal Witness
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that LOUIS AGE JR., and AGE JR.’s son, LOUIS AGE III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, RONALD WILSON a/k/a “Tank”, and STANTON GUILLORY a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, all from New Orleans, were all sentenced yesterday by United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to multiple terms of life imprisonment for their roles in the murder of a federal witness in a health care fraud case out of the Middle District of Louisiana.
WDSU
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson must transfer inmates to court anytime requested, judge says
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans judge ruled Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson must transfer inmates to Criminal District Court anytime requested. Court officials learned Sheriff Hutson was only allowing inmates to be transferred for Section "A" hearings on Mondays and Wednesdays, but not on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Judge...
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office won't release information about jail stabbing
A man incarcerated in the Orleans Parish jail was stabbed this week, but the Sheriff’s Office would not provide details Friday about the incident despite acknowledging two days earlier it needed to improve its transparency. The man was stabbed in the back Tuesday and taken to a hospital, according...
L'Observateur
Federal Grand Jury Indicts Man for Carjacking, Drug, and Weapons Violations
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on October 13, 2022, TEVIS STANTON, age 21, a resident of Orleans Parish, was charged in a four-count indictment for carjacking, drug, and weapons violations. Count 1 of the indictment charges STANTON with a carjacking that occurred on March 22, 2022. Count 2 charges STANTON with using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Count 3 of the indictment charges STANTON with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine. Finally, Count 4 of the indictment charges STANTON with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
NOLA.com
Grand jury charges four with torturing, kidnapping Metairie father and son in ransom plot
A Jefferson Parish grand jury has indicted four people, including a previously unnamed juvenile, on charges of breaking into a Fat City apartment, torturing a man and his teenage son, kidnapping the son and demanding an $80,000 ransom. Authorities eventually rescued the 17-year-old victim after sending his abductors photos of...
NOLA.com
New NOPD policy addressing nonverbal intimidation coming by year's end, police monitor says
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said this week that he is working with Independent Police Monitor Stella Cziment to draft a new policy that would address nonverbal intimidation by officers and calls involving elected officials. The guidance could be implemented by the end of the year. Cziment's office recently...
NOPD officer shot, police release little information
New Orleans Police are saying very little about a shooting that left a cop in the hospital with a bullet wound. An initial police report does not identify the officer. It also does not explain how he got shot.
WDSU
Crimestoppers postpones news conference on LaPlace 19-year-old killed
Crimestoppers has postponed a news conference that was scheduled Friday to provide an update on the case of a shooting that killed a 19-year-old. Yasmin Halum was found Sunday shot in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive. Reports say deputies found Halum lying unresponsive on the driveway of a...
fox8live.com
Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old man was shot during a clash between two groups in the French Quarter early Saturday morning (Oct. 15), New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided no information on the nature or severity of the man’s gunshot wound, reporting only that he was taken by private vehicle to seek hospital treatment.
Marijuana possession enforcement has ‘virtually vanished’ in New Orleans this year following council ordinance, NOPD policy change
After decades of responding to possession of marijuana with arrests or summonses that led to prosecutions, jail time, and fines for thousands of citizens, the New Orleans Police Department’s enforcement of simple possession laws “virtually vanished” in 2022, according to a recent analysis that shows enforcement is down 97 percent compared to last year.
Slidell student arrested immediately after bringing gun on school campus, police say
A Slidell student is in custody Friday after police say they brought a handgun to school on Friday (Oct. 14). The incident happened on the campus of Salmen High School.
WDSU
Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera
NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft in Connection with Stealing Patient Information
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on October 13, 2022, that Raychael Depland, age 33, of New Orleans, Louisiana plead guilty today to Identity Theft, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1028(a)(7). According to documents filed in federal court, Depland, while working as a...
Man hospitalized after Lower Ninth Ward shooting
According to New Orleans Police Department spokesperson Breanna Bringier, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Delery Street just north of St. Claude Avenue, a few blocks west of the Orleans/St. Bernard Parish Line.
NOLA.com
Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint
An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
L'Observateur
New Orleans Woman Pleads Guilty To Identity Theft
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that RAYCHAEL DEPLAND, age 33, of New Orleans, plead guilty today to Identity Theft, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1028(a)(7). According to documents filed in federal court, DEPLAND, while working at University Medical Center in New...
WDSU
Cut Off man accused of raping a child under the age of 13
CUT OFF, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that a 41-year-old man from Cut Off was arrested for raping a child under the age of 13. According to deputies, Ricky Porrovecchio Jr., 41, was arrested on Thursday after being accused of raping a child. After collecting evidence and statements, detectives obtained warrants for his arrest.
bigeasymagazine.com
Bastiste Asks City Council To Investigate & Enact New Legislation To Address Police Cover-Up
In remarks Tuesday to the City Council’s Criminal Justice Committee, activist Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste said that the Council should open an investigation on every New Orleans police officer who was involved in the cover-up during and after the February 2021 altercation between former City Council member Jay Banks and Batiste. “The NOPD must be held accountable. They produced a fraudulent report in my case. The Council needs to investigate all the cases of every cop that was involved. If they produced a faulty report in my case, others might be falsely accused as well,” Batiste explained.
L'Observateur
Two More Defendants from New Orleans Plead Guilty in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that HERBERT ALLEN (“ALLEN”), age 37, and DION RIDLEY (“RIDLEY”), age 23, agreed to plead guilty to count one (1) of their indictment, charging Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In pleading guilty, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of five (5) years’ imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three (3) years; and a fine up to $250,000.00, or the greater of twice the gross gain to the defendant or twice the gross loss to any person under Title 18, United States Code, Section 3571, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00. Today’s guilty plea brings the total number of defendants convicted in Operation Sideswipe to 41.
