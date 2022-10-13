Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Rockford art show promotes health literacy
"ArtScene" took place throughout this weekend, and the City of Rockford joined forces for an art meets health event on Saturday. "ArtScene" took place throughout this weekend, and the City of Rockford joined forces for an art meets health event on Saturday. K9 reunited with human partner. A heartfelt moment...
MyStateline.com
Rockford ArtScene Kicks off its Fall 2022 Event
The Rockford ArtScene kicked off its fall 2022 event Friday. The Rockford Area Arts Council (RAAC) started the event back in 1987 and this year is their largest with 29 different locations with unique exhibits. Rockford ArtScene Kicks off its Fall 2022 Event. The Rockford ArtScene kicked off its fall...
Paraprofessionals needed: Rockford Public Schools finding ways to fill positions
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Paraprofessionals can make a huge difference in schools. They act as a second set of eyes in the classrooms for the teacher and another role model for students. Two months into the school year, the Rockford Public School district is still having a hard time get fully staffed. They still have about […]
MyStateline.com
Rockford Police get funds to increase traffic safety enforcement
The Rockford Police Department has been awarded a state grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts. Rockford Police get funds to increase traffic safety …. The Rockford Police Department has been awarded a state grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts. Rockford ArtScene kicked of their 2022 Fall Event. The...
MyStateline.com
Auburn High School officials named in suit after student body-slammed by officer
A federal lawsuit alleging that a Rockford resource officer violated an Auburn High School freshman's civil rights when he body slammed him in 2021 also accuses two assistant principals and a hall monitor of misconduct. Auburn High School officials named in suit after …. A federal lawsuit alleging that a...
MyStateline.com
Crescent fried Oreos with Comprehensive Community Solutions
Its time for another Air Fry Day and tonight we’re chatting with Claudia Cabrena and Riyyah Chatman about the work they do at Comprehensive Community Solutions. Claudia is the Director of Workforce Development, and she tells us that there are three programs at CCS that are always looking for volunteers or people who want to get involved. Riyyah is a full time Americorp member who participates in outreach for CCS. Comprehensive Community solutions has been around for 30 years, and they are located at 917 S Main St, in Rockford. Those who are interested in getting involved with CCS are encouraged to pay them a visit or give them a call.
Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 14
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from week 8, Friday, October 14 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. For highlights go to www.mystateline.com and watch ‘Overtime’ live every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Harlem 21 Belvidere North 17Boylan 27 Guilford 7Auburn 46 Jefferson 44Hononegah 34 […]
Former Rockford officer Eric Thurmond dies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rockford Police Officer Eric Thurmond has died at 29. Thurmond was living in Nashville, Tennesee. The Davidson County Coroner confirmed his death. A cause of death is pending. Thurmond became a visible figure within the Rockford Police Department as part of the ROCK House program, started in 2017, which placed […]
MyStateline.com
One year later, family remembers pregnant mother killed in Rockford crash
Family and friends gathered in a local mother's honor Saturday one year after she was killed in a crash, and they urged drivers to slow down. One year later, family remembers pregnant mother …. Family and friends gathered in a local mother's honor Saturday one year after she was killed...
Wisconsin 5th Grader’s Adorable Thank You Letter to His Math Teacher
The young man who wrote this letter about his teacher wrote it straight from his heart. He surprised me with where he used the word "love". I can always count on one segment of my daily show on 97ZOK to deliver a highlight for the week, it's the reason for this letter I'm sharing with you. During the school year, we ask families to write letters to us about the teachers they love. Past or present, we just want to read stories about these remarkable human beings who dedicate their lives to our children's education.
Official: Court will hear more details of Rockford student’s encounter with officer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One day after a lawsuit was filed against the Rockford Public Schools over a student being injured by a police officer at Auburn High School, a school board member is denying a cover-up. The family of 14-year-old Parris Moore said they were initially told Moore slipped and fell in a scuffle […]
11 neighboring businesses demand Rockford city council halt abortion clinic
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eleven businesses in the immediate vicinity of a proposed abortion clinic at 4236 Maray Drive have signed an open letter to the Rockford City Council, demanding they amend zoning regulations to stop the clinic from opening. According to the letter, the business owners say they are worried that the abortion clinic […]
newyorkbeacon.com
Rockford Student Suffers Brain Damage after being Body Slammed by a Cop
A high school student from Rockford, Illinois suffered a skull fracture after being body slammed on the floor by a police officer, per the Rockford Register Star. Though the incident happened last year, his injuries resulted in a traumatic brain injury. Now both the school and the officer are facing a lawsuit.
A Large Section of One Major Rockford Road Will Be Completely Shut Down This Week
I apologize for being the bearer of bad news, but if driving on Mulford Rd. is a regular part of your daily commute, prepare yourself for some traffic headaches over the next few weeks in Rockford. Illinois Construction Season Isn't Over Yet. Besides enjoying local apple orchards, changing leaves, and...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Many Peoples Worst Nightmare, Has Just Came True For 2 Citizens in downtown Rockford
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
WIFR
Rolling with VetsRoll: from Rockford to Washington D.C.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 23 News weather anchor Aaron Wilson and photographer Erik Engstrom are hitting the road to experience the Fall VetsRoll trip to Washington, D.C. October 16 through 19 is sure to be filled with surprises during an almost non-stop four-day trip to the nation’s capital. Veterans...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
northernstar.info
NIU student dies in Patterson Hall
DeKALB – An NIU student died at approximately 1 p.m. Friday at Patterson Hall, located in the Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex, according to an official university statement sent to the Northern Star. The student’s name has not been confirmed by the Northern Star at this time. The cause of...
WIFR
Stephenson County residents vocal over whether some nurses should get a raise
STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - A heated debate in downtown Freeport Thursday evening. At stake are the salaries of certified nursing assistants at Stephenson County’s longest-running assisted living complex. The Stephenson County Board applied to be part of a state program to increase nursing staff wages. But with a shortage...
Illinois Woman Calls 911 for Cheeseburgers Now Facing Charges
A 67-year-old Illinois woman is now being grilled for multiple 9-1-1 calls asking the dispatcher for a cheeseburger. Mundelein, Illinois, a community just North of Chicago, has made the news for the strangest reason. An elderly woman in Mundelein clearly feels that sweet dreams are made of cheese as she repeatedly called the emergency number 9-1-1 for her vittles. This really burned the buns of Lake County prosecutors as multiple charges are headed her way according to patch.com,
