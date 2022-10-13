ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com

Rockford art show promotes health literacy

"ArtScene" took place throughout this weekend, and the City of Rockford joined forces for an art meets health event on Saturday.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford ArtScene Kicks off its Fall 2022 Event

The Rockford ArtScene kicked off its fall 2022 event Friday. The Rockford Area Arts Council (RAAC) started the event back in 1987 and this year is their largest with 29 different locations with unique exhibits.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford Police get funds to increase traffic safety enforcement

The Rockford Police Department has been awarded a state grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford, IL
MyStateline.com

Crescent fried Oreos with Comprehensive Community Solutions

Its time for another Air Fry Day and tonight we’re chatting with Claudia Cabrena and Riyyah Chatman about the work they do at Comprehensive Community Solutions. Claudia is the Director of Workforce Development, and she tells us that there are three programs at CCS that are always looking for volunteers or people who want to get involved. Riyyah is a full time Americorp member who participates in outreach for CCS. Comprehensive Community solutions has been around for 30 years, and they are located at 917 S Main St, in Rockford. Those who are interested in getting involved with CCS are encouraged to pay them a visit or give them a call.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 14

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from week 8, Friday, October 14 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. For highlights go to www.mystateline.com and watch ‘Overtime’ live every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Harlem 21 Belvidere North 17Boylan 27 Guilford 7Auburn 46 Jefferson 44Hononegah 34 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Former Rockford officer Eric Thurmond dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rockford Police Officer Eric Thurmond has died at 29. Thurmond was living in Nashville, Tennesee. The Davidson County Coroner confirmed his death. A cause of death is pending. Thurmond became a visible figure within the Rockford Police Department as part of the ROCK House program, started in 2017, which placed […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Wisconsin 5th Grader's Adorable Thank You Letter to His Math Teacher

The young man who wrote this letter about his teacher wrote it straight from his heart. He surprised me with where he used the word "love". I can always count on one segment of my daily show on 97ZOK to deliver a highlight for the week, it's the reason for this letter I'm sharing with you. During the school year, we ask families to write letters to us about the teachers they love. Past or present, we just want to read stories about these remarkable human beings who dedicate their lives to our children's education.
BELOIT, WI
newyorkbeacon.com

Rockford Student Suffers Brain Damage after being Body Slammed by a Cop

A high school student from Rockford, Illinois suffered a skull fracture after being body slammed on the floor by a police officer, per the Rockford Register Star. Though the incident happened last year, his injuries resulted in a traumatic brain injury. Now both the school and the officer are facing a lawsuit.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Many Peoples Worst Nightmare, Has Just Came True For 2 Citizens in downtown Rockford

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rolling with VetsRoll: from Rockford to Washington D.C.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 23 News weather anchor Aaron Wilson and photographer Erik Engstrom are hitting the road to experience the Fall VetsRoll trip to Washington, D.C. October 16 through 19 is sure to be filled with surprises during an almost non-stop four-day trip to the nation’s capital. Veterans...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
northernstar.info

NIU student dies in Patterson Hall

DeKALB – An NIU student died at approximately 1 p.m. Friday at Patterson Hall, located in the Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex, according to an official university statement sent to the Northern Star. The student’s name has not been confirmed by the Northern Star at this time. The cause of...
DEKALB, IL
1049 The Edge

Illinois Woman Calls 911 for Cheeseburgers Now Facing Charges

A 67-year-old Illinois woman is now being grilled for multiple 9-1-1 calls asking the dispatcher for a cheeseburger. Mundelein, Illinois, a community just North of Chicago, has made the news for the strangest reason. An elderly woman in Mundelein clearly feels that sweet dreams are made of cheese as she repeatedly called the emergency number 9-1-1 for her vittles. This really burned the buns of Lake County prosecutors as multiple charges are headed her way according to patch.com,
MUNDELEIN, IL

