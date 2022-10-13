Its time for another Air Fry Day and tonight we’re chatting with Claudia Cabrena and Riyyah Chatman about the work they do at Comprehensive Community Solutions. Claudia is the Director of Workforce Development, and she tells us that there are three programs at CCS that are always looking for volunteers or people who want to get involved. Riyyah is a full time Americorp member who participates in outreach for CCS. Comprehensive Community solutions has been around for 30 years, and they are located at 917 S Main St, in Rockford. Those who are interested in getting involved with CCS are encouraged to pay them a visit or give them a call.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO