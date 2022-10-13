Read full article on original website
South Jersey Coaches Tournament boys soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 15
David Frew and Braden Achuff scored goals as 15th-seeded Gloucester Tech upset second-seeded and defending champion Cinnaminson in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Tournament in Cinnaminson. Gloucester Tech improved to 8-3-1 and will face seventh-seeded Haddon Township in the quarterfinals on Monday. Cinnaminson fell to 9-3-2. West...
Audubon over Haddon Heights - Football recap
Quarterback Scott Lynch threw for 106 yards and a touchdown and ran for 110 yards and two scores to lead Audubon to a 31-14 win over Haddon Heights in Haddon Heights. Luke Hoke carried the ball 22 times for 115 yards and a TD and Billy Lindemuth caught four passes for 40 yards and a TD in the victory.
Lower Cape May over Buena - Football recap
Isiah Wing ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to lead Lower Cape May to a 27-22 win over Buena in Cape May. Wing, a junior, scored on runs of 75 and 44 yards to help Lower Cape May snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 5-2.
Girls soccer recap: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament first round, Oct. 15
Shae Allen accounted for the game’s only tally as 10th-seeded Piscataway edged seventh-seeded Edison, 1-0, in overtime Saturday in Edison in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament. Elitsa Mileva was called upon to make eight saves for the Chiefs (6-7-1) who won for the second game...
Field hockey: Hopewell Valley beats WWP-North - Mercer County Tournament conso quarters
Lucy Webster, Jocelyn Nociolo, and Kai Howard Fletcher scored to lead third-seeded Hopewell Valley past sixth-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro North 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Consolation Tournament in Pennington. The two teams went into the fourth quarter tied at one before Hopewell Valley (10-5) scored two fourth-quarter goals...
Girls soccer recap: Phillipsburg gets into the win column, tops Warren Hills
Phillipsburg scored three times in the second half to record its first victory of the season, 3-1, over Warren Hills Saturday in the Township of Washington. Sarah Bronico, Jaileen Soto and Mia Tolomeo scored for the Stateliners (1-11). Julia Stettner picked up two assists. Warren Hills fell to 3-10. The...
Boys soccer: No. 8 Hunterdon Central defeats Sparta - Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament quarterfinals
Top-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, came away with a 4-2 victory over eighth-seeded Sparta in the quarterfinals of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington despite a goal and an assist from Dylan Barry. Tied at two at halftime, Hunterdon Central took (8-1-2) control in the second...
Boys soccer recap: Ingram paces Franklin Township to victory over Rutgers Prep
Deven Ingram scored twice to direct Franklin Township to a 3-0 victory over Rutgers Prep Saturday in Franklin Township. Daniel Straub also netted a goal for the Warriors (4-10) who won for the third time in the past four games. Gandor Bah and Daniel Ordonez recorded assists. Gabe Maciel and Joel Garces split time in goal for the shutout.
Absegami over Pleasantville - Football recap
Pedro Reyes scored on an 88-yard punt return to highlight Absegami’s 18-13 win over Pleasantville in Pleasantville. Zach Parmer and Nyjere Robinson caught touchdown passes to help Absegami earn its first win of the year and improve to 1-6. Dason Brown Jr. scored on a 55-yard run for Pleasantville...
Football: Cedar Creek tops Oakcrest to stop 3-game skid (PHOTOS)
Billy Smith connected on a 27-yard pass down the middle for Alim Parks in the third quarter as Cedar Creek stopped Oakcrest 14-6 in Egg Harbor City. With the win, Cedar Creek (3-5) snapped a three-game losing streak. Justin Castillo embarked on a one-yard run in the second quarter to give the home team the halftime lead.
Somerset County Tournament girls soccer roundup for quarterfinal, Oct. 15
Luciana Rodrigues and Alyssa Assante scored as fifth-seeded Immaculata, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 2-0, over fourth-seeded Somerville in the quarterfinal round of the Somerset County Tournament in Somerville. Immaculata (9-3) will face top-seeded Watchung Hills, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in the semifinal on Wednesday....
Football: Elijah Jennings has big day as No. 19 Pennsauken defeats Camden Catholic
Elijah Jennings had a pair of touchdown runs as Pennsauken, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Camden Catholic 39-6 in Cherry Hill to move to 7-0. Ka’Ron Ali got the scoring going for Pennsauken with an 82-yard kickoff return in the first quarter before Jennings punched one in from one yard out.
Allentown over Hamilton West - Mercer County Lower Tournament boys soccer recap
Julian Ramirez scored two goals as top-seeded Allentown took down eighth-seeded Hamilton West 4-1 in Allentown. Jayce Pagano scored the first of three goals for Allentown (9-5) in the first half to gain control. Jordan Duffy also found the back of the net while Danny Doran dished out two assists....
Mercer County Tournament boys soccer recap, Oct. 15
Luigi Barricelli and James Ferraro scored in the second half as top-seeded Notre Dame rallied past eighth-seeded Princeton, 2-1, in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Tournament in Lawrence. The Irish (14-2), ranked No. 19 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, advance to host fourth-seeded Robbinsville Tuesday. Pablo Argueta and...
Gymnastics: St. Thomas Aquinas wins Greater Middlesex Conference title (PHOTOS)
St. Thomas Aquinas is back at the top of the Greater Middlesex Conference after winning the championship on Saturday afternoon at South Brunswick. The Trojans finished with a team score of 112.275 to secure the victory. They have now alternated GMC titles with East Brunswick, who finished as the runner-up (110.325), over the last four years. St. Thomas Aquinas last won this meet back in 2020.
Allentown cruises into MCT semifinals, will face upset-minded Hightstown
For the whole of the Colonial Valley Conference girls soccer season, the debate raged about which team was the best of the bunch. Steinert and Allentown had combined to lose just one game throughout their 13-game CVC schedules, and that was a slim one-goal victory for the Spartans back in September.
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
Football: Bridgewater-Raritan rallies to top Elizabeth, ends 3-game skid
Joe Spirra connected on a 61-yard pass to Colin Woodring with 1:34 remaining in the game to rally past Elizabeth 17-13 in Elizabeth, stopping a three-game losing streak. Drew Davis embarked on a 63-yard run to cut the deficit to 13-10 for Bridgewater-Raritan (3-5) in the fourth quarter before Spirra’s exploits.
Football: Turney scores three TDs as St. Augustine defeats Camden Eastside (PHOTOS)
The running game came early and often for St. Augustine as Julian Turney had 18 carries for 163 yards and three scores to lead his team past Camden Eastside 41-18 in Camden. Turney tallied a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter to put his team up 14-0 before Camden Eastside quarterback Mahki Brunson hit Judah Anthony for a 35-yard score to cut the deficit to eight. However, Ryan Gambill punched it in from one yard out to give the Hermits a 21-6 lead at halftime.
Girls soccer: Monroe hands division rival No. 11 East Brunswick first loss of season
Meredith Artz recorded a goal and an assist to lead Monroe to a 3-1 victory over No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20 East Brunswick, in Monroe. The loss was the Bears’ first of the year, which drops the team’s record to 14-1. East Brunswick hadn’t lost to a conference rival since the2018-2019 season.
