Louisiana State

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana insurance commissioner approves 63% property insurance hike

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a 63% homeowners insurance rate increase for customers insured by the state's safety net company Citizens, while an industry veteran said the state's property insurance crisis is likely to continue to escalate following Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida. The new rates for Citizens,...
KNOE TV8

Louisiana residents could see flood insurance discounts

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through FEMA’s Community Rating System, or CRS, If their leaders take action. Community leaders met with FEMA officials to learn how to enroll in the program. “Your Parish or your city or your...
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
KPEL 96.5

Weekend Lottery Prizes Almost $1 Billion for Louisiana Players

By this time next Tuesday, October 18th I can almost guarantee you that a ticket sold in Louisiana for the Powerball Lottery game or the Mega Millions Lottery game will produce a winner of more than $10,000. No, I don't have a crystal ball but I do have math and statistics and both of those applied sciences tell me to tell you, this is the weekend to buy a lottery ticket if you don't normally buy them.
fortworthinc.com

Clearfork Midstream Announces Commercial Agreements of its Haynesville Assets in North Louisiana

Fort Worth-based Clearfork Midstream LLC announced this week the signing of several new producer-customer commercial agreements and treating capacity expansions on its Holly System in North Louisiana. The announcement highlights Clearfork’s continued commercial success and growth following its acquisition in February 2022 of a natural gas gathering and treating platform...
CADDO PARISH, LA
pgjonline.com

Clearfork Midstream Expanding Haynesville Gathering System with Two New Pipelines

(P&GJ) — Clearfork Midstream LLC announced the signing of several new producer-customer commercial agreements and treating capacity expansions on its Holly System in North Louisiana. The announcement highlights Clearfork’s continued commercial success and growth following its acquisition in February 2022 of a natural gas gathering and treating platform serving...
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
