WDSU
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner provides update on finding new insurance companies
NEW ORLEANS — There are over 100,000 Louisiana residents using the state's insurance of last resort amid a home insurance price crisis. It was announced this week that Louisiana Citizens' last-resort insurance will increase by 63%. WDSU Investigative Reporter Aubry Killion sat down with Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana has 26 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Louisiana using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Unintended consequences: Louisiana project highlights unknowns around carbon capture
This story is published in partnership with Floodlight News. A carbon capture project proposed for a central Louisiana power plant has been dubbed “Project Diamond Vault” by its owner, Louisiana utility Cleco. The utility says the project will have “precious value” to the company, customers and state.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana insurance commissioner approves 63% property insurance hike
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a 63% homeowners insurance rate increase for customers insured by the state's safety net company Citizens, while an industry veteran said the state's property insurance crisis is likely to continue to escalate following Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida. The new rates for Citizens,...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana residents could see flood insurance discounts
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through FEMA’s Community Rating System, or CRS, If their leaders take action. Community leaders met with FEMA officials to learn how to enroll in the program. “Your Parish or your city or your...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
WDSU
Environmental Protection Agency says they have evidence of racial disparity in Louisiana 'Cancer Alley'
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant - and that state officials have let air pollution remain high and downplayed its threat.
brproud.com
Louisiana voters asked to address ‘slavery’ in constitution during upcoming November 8th election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local voters have the opportunity to remove language about “involuntary servitude” from the state constitution, and advocates say it’s long overdue. “Anyone who believes that slavery should be abolished should vote yes on number seven,” explained the CEO of Slave State, Ringo...
theadvocate.com
CF Industries tags ExxonMobil, EnLink to ship its Donaldsonville carbon emissions to this parish
CF Industries has enlisted ExxonMobil and EnLink as partners in its $200 million carbon capture project, announcing an agreement Wednesday will move 2 million tons of carbon dioxide annually from CF Industries' Donaldsonville complex to a site in Vermilion Parish. CF Industries will handle capturing carbon dioxide at the Donaldsonville...
Weekend Lottery Prizes Almost $1 Billion for Louisiana Players
By this time next Tuesday, October 18th I can almost guarantee you that a ticket sold in Louisiana for the Powerball Lottery game or the Mega Millions Lottery game will produce a winner of more than $10,000. No, I don't have a crystal ball but I do have math and statistics and both of those applied sciences tell me to tell you, this is the weekend to buy a lottery ticket if you don't normally buy them.
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
DCFS Announces Hiring Fairs Statewide This Fall
The fairs are planned through December 15; the next is on October 14 in Lafayette. You can find more information online.
fortworthinc.com
Clearfork Midstream Announces Commercial Agreements of its Haynesville Assets in North Louisiana
Fort Worth-based Clearfork Midstream LLC announced this week the signing of several new producer-customer commercial agreements and treating capacity expansions on its Holly System in North Louisiana. The announcement highlights Clearfork’s continued commercial success and growth following its acquisition in February 2022 of a natural gas gathering and treating platform...
The Food We’re Eager to Try at the State Fair of Louisiana
It Is Almost the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. The State Fair of Louisiana runs from October 27th to November 13th and although many of us are going for some of the amazing entertainment there is a big reason I always attend, the food is second to none. What...
8 Unique Desserts That Were Created in Louisiana
Here are 8 unique desserts that were created in Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Lower Mississippi River levels could mean higher prices for consumers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Due to a month-long lack of rain in the Mississippi Valley, river levels are more than 10 feet below normal, causing cruise ships to run aground and preventing cargo ships and barges from dropping off crops at their destination docks. Louisiana officials are calling for more...
pgjonline.com
Clearfork Midstream Expanding Haynesville Gathering System with Two New Pipelines
(P&GJ) — Clearfork Midstream LLC announced the signing of several new producer-customer commercial agreements and treating capacity expansions on its Holly System in North Louisiana. The announcement highlights Clearfork’s continued commercial success and growth following its acquisition in February 2022 of a natural gas gathering and treating platform serving...
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft in Connection with Stealing Patient Information
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on October 13, 2022, that Raychael Depland, age 33, of New Orleans, Louisiana plead guilty today to Identity Theft, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1028(a)(7). According to documents filed in federal court, Depland, while working as a...
L'Observateur
Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
Louisiana High Schools could soon be graded differently
How high schools are graded in Louisiana could be changing
