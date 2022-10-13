Read full article on original website
Despite 'defunding' claims, police funding has increased in many U.S. cities
In Los Angeles, the county sheriff says local residents are in danger because "defunding has consequences," even though his agency's budget is up more than $250 million. Sheriff Alex Villanueva is not alone in suggesting to voters that crime is up because Democrats defunded police agencies after nationwide protests of the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Venezuelans who enter US illegally at southern border to be sent back to Mexico: DHS
Venezuelans who enter the U.S. illegally at ports of entry along the southern border will be returned to Mexico under the authority of Title 42, a public health statute invoked at the start of the pandemic by the Trump administration that allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants, senior Biden administration officials said Wednesday.
