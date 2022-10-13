ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Oklahoma state agents focus on seizing illegal marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma state agents have a major focus on seizing illegal marijuana. KOCO 5 looked into how the Oklahoma National Guard members are helping with the crackdown. "To come out and help the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics to remove and irradicate illegal marijuana grows," said Col. Shane...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Aviation training course available for students in Oklahoma high schools

MUSTANG, Okla. — A state-of-the-art training course is now available for students in Oklahoma high schools. The course is available for students as young as freshmen to get real, hands-on experience. Not only does the program expose the students to something they might not have experienced before, but it also hopes to tackle an expected problem down the road.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Fred Jones Family Foundation gifts Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation grant for a ‘gathering place’ for scientists, staff, patients and guests

The Fred Jones Family Foundation this week announced the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF) as the 2022 Mary Eddy Jones Signature Gift recipient. The $75,000 grant will be used to fund improvements to OMRF’s central courtyard, including the creation of a sculpture celebrating the foundation’s scientific achievements. Courtyard...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in Oklahoma, 7 other states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
ALLEN PARK, MI
Z94

Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma

In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
Z94

The Weirdest Laws In Oklahoma

If you scour the internet long enough, you'll naturally come across tidbits of information sharing some of the weirdest laws in the land. Even worse, social media will latch onto a soundbyte to gain massive notoriety from a public that is interested enough to share misinformation, but not interested enough to dig into the truth between the lines.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Oklahoma, NOAA researchers: Climate change will cause extreme flooding to become more widespread, frequent, unpredictable

With extreme floods all over the world filling headlines, researchers at the University of Oklahoma predict things will only get worse. OU researchers partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration used computer modeling to predict just how much climate change will affect extreme flooding — and the outlook is wet.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

The future of SoonerCare is on Oklahoma’s November ballot

SoonerCare is Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, and it provides no-cost health coverage to about 1.3 million Oklahomans. Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt has spent his tenure advocating to partially privatize it — which would mean hiring private insurance companies to manage day-to-day operations. His opponent, current State Superintendent of Public...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Where's the rain? Oklahoma is the driest state by far in the U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every Thursday, the latest Drought Monitor comes out. The latest report showed another increase in the area of Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions. What once was an area that covered about 76% of the state now covers 86%. To show just how dry that is,...
OKLAHOMA STATE

