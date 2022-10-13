Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma state agents focus on seizing illegal marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma state agents have a major focus on seizing illegal marijuana. KOCO 5 looked into how the Oklahoma National Guard members are helping with the crackdown. "To come out and help the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics to remove and irradicate illegal marijuana grows," said Col. Shane...
KOCO
Aviation training course available for students in Oklahoma high schools
MUSTANG, Okla. — A state-of-the-art training course is now available for students in Oklahoma high schools. The course is available for students as young as freshmen to get real, hands-on experience. Not only does the program expose the students to something they might not have experienced before, but it also hopes to tackle an expected problem down the road.
KOCO
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
OSDH: COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in Oklahoma
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Oklahoma have dropped, even as deaths near the 17,000 mark.
Oklahoma has the highest homeowners insurance in the country
The highest premiums in the country for homeowners’ insurance is here in Oklahoma.
city-sentinel.com
Fred Jones Family Foundation gifts Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation grant for a ‘gathering place’ for scientists, staff, patients and guests
The Fred Jones Family Foundation this week announced the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF) as the 2022 Mary Eddy Jones Signature Gift recipient. The $75,000 grant will be used to fund improvements to OMRF’s central courtyard, including the creation of a sculpture celebrating the foundation’s scientific achievements. Courtyard...
KOCO
KOCO 5, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma raise over $1 million for Food for Kids program
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to help feed hungry children. Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma officials provided a new update on how much you were able to help us raise. The official number is $1,005,482. The money will go to help...
KOCO
Biden administration invests nearly $1.17 million to improve healthcare in rural Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Biden administration invested nearly $1.17 million to improve health care for rural residents in Oklahoma. This will help health care facilities in rural towns across the state, including Anadarko, Atoka, Choctaw County, Coal County and Prague. The money will help access high-quality and reliable health care services.
Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in Oklahoma, 7 other states
(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma
In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
KXII.com
Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases, 34 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,202,398. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 308. The Oklahoma State Department...
The Weirdest Laws In Oklahoma
If you scour the internet long enough, you'll naturally come across tidbits of information sharing some of the weirdest laws in the land. Even worse, social media will latch onto a soundbyte to gain massive notoriety from a public that is interested enough to share misinformation, but not interested enough to dig into the truth between the lines.
kosu.org
Oklahoma, NOAA researchers: Climate change will cause extreme flooding to become more widespread, frequent, unpredictable
With extreme floods all over the world filling headlines, researchers at the University of Oklahoma predict things will only get worse. OU researchers partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration used computer modeling to predict just how much climate change will affect extreme flooding — and the outlook is wet.
kosu.org
The future of SoonerCare is on Oklahoma’s November ballot
SoonerCare is Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, and it provides no-cost health coverage to about 1.3 million Oklahomans. Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt has spent his tenure advocating to partially privatize it — which would mean hiring private insurance companies to manage day-to-day operations. His opponent, current State Superintendent of Public...
city-sentinel.com
Stitt statement on tax commission ruling: 'Every Oklahoma Citizen is required to pay their fair share'
Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement on Wednesday (October 12) after the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled in favor of the state reaffirming that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. The chief executive said:. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming...
okcfox.com
Where's the rain? Oklahoma is the driest state by far in the U.S.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every Thursday, the latest Drought Monitor comes out. The latest report showed another increase in the area of Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions. What once was an area that covered about 76% of the state now covers 86%. To show just how dry that is,...
OU College Of Dentistry Offers Free Care To Oklahoma Veterans
The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Henry Schein Dental will host the third annual Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 12. The coordinated one-day event improves access to care and provides professional dental services at no cost to Oklahoma veterans....
KOCO
Oklahoma County election official discusses voter registration as deadline passes
OKLAHOMA CITY — Voter registration has ended for Oklahomans wanting to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. Oklahomans will have the chance to vote in several key statewide and federal races. KOCO 5's Andy Weber spoke with Oklahoma County officials about what they're seeing on voter registration in the...
