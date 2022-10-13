Read full article on original website
Omaha couple who lost twins remember their babies by helping other kids
On Friday, Mary sat down with Evans to talk about how they've chosen to keep their children's memory alive.
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
Sean Astin, actor and mental health advocate, speaks in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Community Alliance hosted its 26 annual “Breaking the Silence” event about destigmatizing mental health. Sean Astin was the guest speaker, 18 years after his mom, Patty Duke, came to the city to share her personal story about living with bipolar disorder. Astin had roles in Stranger Things, the Goonies, and the Lord of the Rings.
Nebraska officers lend a hand to woman who just lost her husband
La Vista, NE (KELO.com) — Officers from the La Vista Police Department in Nebraska responded to a call this morning of a 78-year-old man who had passed away from medical causes. The wife of the deceased man was worried as she was to provide cupcakes and cake for a funeral today. Police Chief Bob Lausten posted on Twitter, officers on scene stayed and helped the woman finish her cakes.
“Bodily Autonomy is Non-Negotiable:” UNL students organize walkout and rally
More than 50 UNL students walked out of classes, labs and workplaces the morning of Oct. 6 to attend a rally for bodily autonomy organized by Unionize UNL. Around 11:15 a.m., protesters gathered outside the student union to listen to speakers, pick up flyers and engage with like-minded peers. Unionize...
Sarpy County announces its first case of Monkey Pox
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The first case of the monkeypox virus is confirmed in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department jurisdiction. The Health Department says the case was diagnosed in a man, 35-44 years old, who is a Sarpy County resident. The department says the man is isolating at home and a contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.
Phone scammers use CHI computer woes as bait
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health’s computer system remains shut down, the result of a nationwide ransomware attack on its parent company that has affected countless patients and healthcare workers. Now some scammers are using the news as an opportunity to prey on consumers. It seems phone scammers are...
Omaha zoo pelican dies from 'highly pathogenic avian influenza'
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo announced the death of two Pink-backed pelicans Friday night. Zoo officials said one pelican died on Thursday from "highly pathogenic avian influenza," otherwise known as HPAI, or bird flu. A second pelican became ill Friday and was euthanized, the zoo said. The...
Incumbent Kauth hopes to hold onto her seat against MEA President Royers
OMAHA, Neb. — Incumbent Kathleen Kauth and Millard Education Association President Tim Royers are both hopeful they'll be representing District 31 in the state legislature come November. Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Kauth to the Millard-area seat in June following the death of state Sen. Rich Pahls. "This time around...
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Midlands equestrian bonding
GRETNA, Neb. — Kids with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Midlands got a chance to meet some horses in Gretna Saturday afternoon. The Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy, or HETRA, hosted the big brothers and sisters with their littles for some fun with the animals. They got to...
Capital Humane Society urges adoptions as shelter sees a big increase in dogs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and there are plenty of dogs to choose from in Lincoln. More than 40 years ago, Adopt a Shelter Dog Month was started to help millions of dogs find forever homes. Capital Humane Society’s Matt Madcharo says there’s...
Something simple will have impact on the Ronald McDonald House
It is something so simple, taking the tab off a pop can, that for many of us we don't even think about it. For one Omaha man taking the tab off is now a habit.
Capital Humane Society Launches Map for Lost Pets
Lincoln’s Capital Humane Society’s latest resource for the capital is a map that helps to reunite pet owners with their lost animals. Matt Madcharo of the CHS spoke with KLIN News and says all residents need to do is visit their website. “There’s a tab for filing lost...
The history, and haunting, of Council Bluffs' Black Angel
Growing up in Council Bluffs 3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson has always been curious about the Black Angel. He set out to learn more about its history and potential hauntings.
Omaha middle school librarian honored with award from the state
OMAHA, Neb. — A middle school librarian of more than 20 years now has a new achievement he can add to his resume. Doug Keel, from Marrs Middle School in Omaha, was named Librarian of the Year by the Nebraska School Librarians Association. And students, such as sixth grader...
Election commissioner shows KETV how your vote is protected
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — When you cast your ballot in this November's election, Nebraska election leaders said you can be sure its secure. Thursday night, Douglas County's election commissioner walked KETV through how they protect your vote. According to the Nebraska secretary of state, more than 160,000 early ballots...
CHI Health announces system outage due to 'ransomware attack'
OMAHA, Neb. — CHI Health is now sharing the cause of a "security incident" at one of the metro's largest health systems. CommonSpirit, the parent company of CHI Health, said a "ransomware attack" is what prompted its cybersecurity investigation. "Upon discovering the ransomware attack, CommonSpirit took immediate steps to...
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
