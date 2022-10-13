Read full article on original website
Related
Morris County Tournament boys soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 15
Junior Tyrese Brown’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for seventh-seeded Morris Hills over second-seeded Randolph in Randolph. Morris Hills will next visit third-seeded Delbarton in the semifinal on Tuesday. Senior Erick Cortes assisted on Brown’s 55th-minute goal for Morris Hills (9-4), which won seven of its...
Paramus over Bergen Tech - Boys soccer - Bergen County Cup - Semifinal
Valon Kabashi led with two goals and an assist as eighth-seeded Paramus won, 3-0, over fifth-seeded Bergen Tech in the semifinal of the Bergen County Cup in Paramus. Paramus (7-6-1) will host the winner of Sunday’s game between 10th-seeded Pascack Hills and 11th-seeded Fort Lee in the final on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Pompton Lakes edges Lakeland - Field hockey - Passaic County Tournament - Semifinal
Olivia Donza and Krista Lilienthal each found the net as third-seeded Pompton Lakes won, 2-1, over second-seeded Lakeland in the semifinal round of the Passaic County Tournament in Wanaque. Pompton Lakes (13-2) will play top-seeded West Milford in the final at Wayne Hills on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Bridget Leahy...
Hudson County Tournament boys soccer semifinals, Oct. 15
Senior Alejandro Alvarado produced a hat trick to help carry top-seeded Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-1 win over fourth-seeded Harrison in the semifinal stage of the Hudson County Tournament in Kearny. Kearny will next host second-seeded Union City in the final on Friday. Junior...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview
This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
Somerset County Tournament girls soccer roundup for quarterfinal, Oct. 15
Luciana Rodrigues and Alyssa Assante scored as fifth-seeded Immaculata, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 2-0, over fourth-seeded Somerville in the quarterfinal round of the Somerset County Tournament in Somerville. Immaculata (9-3) will face top-seeded Watchung Hills, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in the semifinal on Wednesday....
Girls soccer recap: Phillipsburg gets into the win column, tops Warren Hills
Phillipsburg scored three times in the second half to record its first victory of the season, 3-1, over Warren Hills Saturday in the Township of Washington. Sarah Bronico, Jaileen Soto and Mia Tolomeo scored for the Stateliners (1-11). Julia Stettner picked up two assists. Warren Hills fell to 3-10. The...
Field Hockey: West Essex defeats Montclair to capture Essex County title
Adelaide Minnella scored four goals to lead top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past second-seeded Montclair 8-0 in the final round of the Essex County Tournament in North Caldwell. Sophia Sisco also came up big, scoring a goal to go along with four assists. Cielle McInerney...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Girls soccer recap: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament first round, Oct. 15
Shae Allen accounted for the game’s only tally as 10th-seeded Piscataway edged seventh-seeded Edison, 1-0, in overtime Saturday in Edison in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament. Elitsa Mileva was called upon to make eight saves for the Chiefs (6-7-1) who won for the second game...
Montville ties Sparta - Field hockey recap
The lead changed twice before Montville knotted the final score at 2-2 and the battle with Sparta ended in a tie in Sparta. Sarina Dang and Kyra Fall scored for Montville (9-3-1) while Ella Kenny and Sophia Candeloro answered for Sparta (5-6-1). Montville outshot Sparta by 19-13. The N.J. High...
Field hockey: Hopewell Valley beats WWP-North - Mercer County Tournament conso quarters
Lucy Webster, Jocelyn Nociolo, and Kai Howard Fletcher scored to lead third-seeded Hopewell Valley past sixth-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro North 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Consolation Tournament in Pennington. The two teams went into the fourth quarter tied at one before Hopewell Valley (10-5) scored two fourth-quarter goals...
Bloomfield shuts down Barringer in defensive battle - Football recap
John Puente threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Brown in the second quarter and that would have been enough as the Bloomfield defense shut down Barringer in a 14-0 victory in Newark. C.J. Francois, Xavier Calderon and Joseph Jones spearheaded the defense for Bloomfield (3-4) that kept Barringer (4-3)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boys soccer recap: Krumerman directs Tenafly over Dumont
Aiden Krumerman finished with a goal and an assist to lift Tenafly to a 5-0 victory over Dumont Saturday in Tenafly. Esteban Velasco, Luke A. Gustave, Eyal J. Mermelstein and Philip M. Chun also scored for the Tigers (9-2-2) who won their second contest in a row. Niccolo Bongiorno, Guy Elad and Arthur N. Harutyunyan picked up assists while Brandon Gizzo made two saves in goal for the shutout.
Football: No. 3 Bergen Catholic starts fast in win over No. 4 St. Joseph (WATCH)
Vito Campanile keeps the Great American Rivalry Series coins on his dresser. It’s safe to say the annual game against St. Joseph (Mont.) means a lot to Bergen Catholic’s fifth-year head coach. The Crusaders, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, outworked the No. 4 Green Knights to...
Gymnastics: St. Thomas Aquinas wins Greater Middlesex Conference title (PHOTOS)
St. Thomas Aquinas is back at the top of the Greater Middlesex Conference after winning the championship on Saturday afternoon at South Brunswick. The Trojans finished with a team score of 112.275 to secure the victory. They have now alternated GMC titles with East Brunswick, who finished as the runner-up (110.325), over the last four years. St. Thomas Aquinas last won this meet back in 2020.
Field Hockey: Oak Knoll takes Union County title after defeating Kent Place (PHOTOS)
Lea Good scored a goal to go along with three assists as top-seeded Oak Knoll, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated second-seeded Kent Place, No. 12 in the Top 20, 6-0 in the final round of the Union County Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll (9-5) was on fire...
North Plainfield over Piscataway - Greater Middlesex Conf. Tournament field hockey play-in round
Naylani DeValle and Shirley Supe Gonzalez found the back of the net in the shootout as ninth-seeded North Plainfield outlasted eighth-seeded Piscataway 1-0 in Piscataway. Rachel Chavez made a game-high 16 saves while Madison Wassuta added three of her own on the other side. The game would see regulation and...
Mercer County Tournament boys soccer recap, Oct. 15
Luigi Barricelli and James Ferraro scored in the second half as top-seeded Notre Dame rallied past eighth-seeded Princeton, 2-1, in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Tournament in Lawrence. The Irish (14-2), ranked No. 19 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, advance to host fourth-seeded Robbinsville Tuesday. Pablo Argueta and...
Union City over St. Peter’s Prep - Boys soccer- Hudson County Tournament semifinals
Christopher Castro scored two goals just 1:37 apart, giving second-seeded Union City a 2-1 victory over third-seeded St. Peter’s Prep in the Hudson County Tournament semifinals at the Midtown Athletic Complex in Union City. Walter Lopez assisted on both goals, which came in the fifth and seventh minutes, giving...
Football: Julian Vasquez scores twice as Teaneck shuts out Ferris (PHOTOS)
Julian Vasquez recorded a pair of touchdowns as Teaneck stood strong and shut out Ferris 40-0 in Teaneck. Alexander Caba had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown for Teaneck (5-1) while Reyjosiah Garcia ran one in from 45 yards out. Adriel Perez also tallied a 28-yard rushing touchdown while Vance Mixon punched one in from a yard out.
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0