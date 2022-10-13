ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Austin Peay's offensive outburst sinks Murray State

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Mike DiLiello threw for three touchdowns and 309 yards and CJ Evans Jr. scored twice on the ground as Austin Peay beat Murray State 52-17 in a non-conference matchup. DiLiello threw a 14-yard scoring pass to McCray on Austin Peay's first drive, DiLiello later connected with...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray Middle advances in football playoff, Mayfield next

MURRAY — Murray Middle put its undefeated eighth-grade season on the line Tuesday night in the first round of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Football Playoffs against a McCracken County team that had given it one of its toughest games in the regular season. In fact, the Tigers had...
MAYFIELD, KY
WKRN

Newsmaker: High school athlete makes history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A multi-talented high school athlete is shattering records and history at Trigg County High School. Olivia Noffsinger joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 with more on what it’s like being the first female player on her school’s football team, and what’s next for her.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murray, KY
Murray, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Murray, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Oct. 12, 2022

Cecil Baker, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Marion Baker and Bessie (Jones) Baker. He retired from Tappan Co. and was a farmer. Her was a Navy veteran of...
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

RISE visits Todd Farm

Union City students learn valuable skills, have fun at farm. “Most of our students have never experienced farm life. It was so rewarding and heartwarming to see their faces in this setting and observe how attentive they were to instruction."
UNION CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Prohm
wpsdlocal6.com

Union City students learn valuable skills, have fun at farm

UNION CITY, TN — Each year, a large group of Tornado RISE students from Union City Schools participate in what the school calls a "rite of passage" — a trip to the Todd Family Fun Farm. The big trip gives students a chance to learn communication skills and...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Graves County field fire between Ky 2194 & KY 408 West

Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale wants to highlight the need for yearly mammograms. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemistry#Racers
westkentuckystar.com

Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties

Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky

PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
PRINCETON, KY
kbsi23.com

Storm chances Saturday evening (10/14/22)

Friday saw temperatures in the upper 70s, a bit warmer than normal thanks to stronger wind gusts out of the southwest and clear skies. Winds have been especially strong the past couple days, gusting upwards of 35 miles per hour, but we will be calming down as we transition into the weekend.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
KFVS12

Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Changes Rehabilitation center to celebrate graduates, families

FULTON, KY — Changes Rehabilitation, a holistic drug and alcohol rehabilitation center, will hold its first Alumni Family Day to celebrate recovery for everyone who has been at the facility and their families. The event will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 22 at the facilty on 2000 Holiday...
FULTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy