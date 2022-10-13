Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Austin Peay's offensive outburst sinks Murray State
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Mike DiLiello threw for three touchdowns and 309 yards and CJ Evans Jr. scored twice on the ground as Austin Peay beat Murray State 52-17 in a non-conference matchup. DiLiello threw a 14-yard scoring pass to McCray on Austin Peay's first drive, DiLiello later connected with...
wpsdlocal6.com
Special Olympics Kentucky to host regional flag football tournament in western Kentucky
PADUCAH — Special Olympics Kentucky will hold its first-ever Western Kentucky Flag Football Regional Tournament at McCracken County High School on Sunday, Oct. 16. Nearly 100 athletes on 10 teams will compete, which is a qualifier for the State Flag Football Tournament. Teams will compete for regional titles in two districts.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Middle advances in football playoff, Mayfield next
MURRAY — Murray Middle put its undefeated eighth-grade season on the line Tuesday night in the first round of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Football Playoffs against a McCracken County team that had given it one of its toughest games in the regular season. In fact, the Tigers had...
WKRN
Newsmaker: High school athlete makes history
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A multi-talented high school athlete is shattering records and history at Trigg County High School. Olivia Noffsinger joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 with more on what it’s like being the first female player on her school’s football team, and what’s next for her.
wkms.org
Proposed Paducah community center would pay tribute to legacy of Lincoln High
A newly formed organization is hoping to build a new community center on Paducah’s Southside that honors the memory of what was once the center of Black education in the western Kentucky city. Founded by Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary, the Lincoln High School Historical Foundation aims to...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 12, 2022
Cecil Baker, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Marion Baker and Bessie (Jones) Baker. He retired from Tappan Co. and was a farmer. Her was a Navy veteran of...
radionwtn.com
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
wpsdlocal6.com
RISE visits Todd Farm
Union City students learn valuable skills, have fun at farm. “Most of our students have never experienced farm life. It was so rewarding and heartwarming to see their faces in this setting and observe how attentive they were to instruction."
kbsi23.com
Gift cards to be distributed to new homeowners, volunteers as part of Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Gift cards will be distributed to new homeowners and volunteers in western Kentucky as part of the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Tornadoes devastated Mayfield on December 10. Several dozen people were killed in the storm. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that gift cards...
wpsdlocal6.com
Union City students learn valuable skills, have fun at farm
UNION CITY, TN — Each year, a large group of Tornado RISE students from Union City Schools participate in what the school calls a "rite of passage" — a trip to the Todd Family Fun Farm. The big trip gives students a chance to learn communication skills and...
KFVS12
Graves County field fire between Ky 2194 & KY 408 West
Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale wants to highlight the need for yearly mammograms. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lincoln High School Historical Foundation proposes new community center in Southside Paducah
PADUCAH — “Whatever we can do to keep this dream alive," says J.W. Cleary, founder of the Lincoln High School Historical Foundation. It's a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah. Cleary is enlisting the support of the community to make it...
westkentuckystar.com
Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties
Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky
PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – Trigg County Country Ham Festival Day 1
PHOTOS – Trigg County Country Ham Festival — Friday, Day 1.
kbsi23.com
Storm chances Saturday evening (10/14/22)
Friday saw temperatures in the upper 70s, a bit warmer than normal thanks to stronger wind gusts out of the southwest and clear skies. Winds have been especially strong the past couple days, gusting upwards of 35 miles per hour, but we will be calming down as we transition into the weekend.
KFVS12
Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County
The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cave-in-Rock resumes service after temporary closure due to high winds
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry resumed service at 6 p.m. Thursday. Service had been halted since about 1 p.m. due to high winds pm the Ohio River. The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ferry is now running...
KFVS12
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Changes Rehabilitation center to celebrate graduates, families
FULTON, KY — Changes Rehabilitation, a holistic drug and alcohol rehabilitation center, will hold its first Alumni Family Day to celebrate recovery for everyone who has been at the facility and their families. The event will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 22 at the facilty on 2000 Holiday...
