Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Voters to consider Pittsburg ISD bond in November
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A bond of more than $88 million is set to go before voters in November that would, if successful, provide a new high school, among other improvements. “Our facilities are in pretty bad shape on the inside we had some flooding issues sometimes we have some...
KLTV
Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A service dog training organization that has helped many veterans in East Texas over the past decade, is holding a reunion with those who received dogs. The non-profit group, For Veterans Sake, based in Arizona, is in Longview over the next three days to reunite with...
KLTV
Judge approves conditional release for former Longview police officer
BEAUMONT, Texas (KLTV) - Release conditions have been set for a former Longview police officer accused of soliciting minors online for sex. The conditions of Seth Estes Vanover’s release have been sealed by the court, however the amount that must be paid for initial release was set at $50,000 which Vanover has since posted. The terms and amount were set by Magistrate Judge Christine L. Stetson in the Eastern District of Texas. Vanover is scheduled to appear before Judge Barksdale, Jacksonville, FL. on Monday, Oct. 24.
KLTV
WebXtra: Hawkins Oil Parade celebrates city's history
One East Texas woman is taking an extreme, and messy, route to raising money for charity. Meagan Muhlbach stood by and let herself get hit with dozens of pies to the face today. The manager of CEFCO in Big Sandy, Meagan came up with the idea to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. At $10 a pie, Meagan allowed herself to be targeted over and over but says it was a small price to pay for a worthy cause.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Kimberlyn Snider Closing Arguments
Founder, Monty Hudson, talks about how important his work is with training dogs to help those who suffer from PTSD or have medical concerns that dogs can alert to. Jarvis was one of 16 historically black colleges and universities, (HCBU), to receive $40,000 worth of equipment. Updated: 4 hours ago.
KLTV
Texas Baptist Men break out chainsaws to help with homeless veteran facility construction
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A volunteer chainsaw crew took down dozens of trees today in Jacksonville for an East Texas non-profit organization. “We feel very passionate [that] nothing is going to get done with us trying to do it by ourselves.”. State chainsaw coordinator with Texas Baptist Men, Wendell Romans,...
KLTV
Cass County places ‘assistance district’ proposition on Nov. ballot
The evidence, including a pair of women's underwear, white shorts with possible blood stains, and a ski mask, was present during previous sheriff's administrations. Brittney McGlone's family is frustrated it took 15 years to get an arrest, and credits current Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole with taking action. Criminal trial...
KLTV
Cass County ASD No. 1
Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal. Snider was called to the stand to testify. KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Cary Sims about Texas Stock Laws and what they mean. Updated: 3 hours ago. Looking forward to the vote in November,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man found dead on the side of the road by a school bus driver Wednesday afternoon. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Louise Grant, Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, was found next to the road way in the 1600 block of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Grant’s death and an autopsy has been ordered.
KLTV
East Texas Nowlloween: Pumpkin Carving
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We’re right in the middle of spooky season, and there are many ways to celebrate. One popular way is by carving a jack-o-lantern. East Texas Now’s Jeremy Butler shows step-by-step how to carve your own.
KLTV
Tyler kicks off 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans celebrated the 89th annual Texas Rose Festival Parade that started at Front Street and Glenwood Boulevard. The parade is a part of the Texas Rose Festival, which runs from October 13 to 16. The Texas Rose Festival is celebrated each year on the third...
KLTV
DeBerry man killed in crash near Carthage
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A DeBerry man was killed in a crash near Carthage Thursday evening. DPS reports James B. Peloquin, 44, of DeBerry died in a crash on US-59 about three miles north of Carthage. The DPS investigation said at 4:55 p.m., Peloquin was driving a 2003 Chevrolet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Accidental shooting leaves juvenile with gunshot wound
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Tom Woodley Road regarding an ‘accidental shooting’ of a juvenile on October 12th around 9 p.m. Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered a juvenile with a gunshot wound...
KLTV
Sister of Wood County cold-case murder victim frustrated after reading affidavit
Looking forward to the vote in November, Cass County Judge Travis Ransom says there’s one item on the ballot he hopes county citizens will approve. If voters approve it, an assistance district would mean a county sales tax of 1.7%. That might not sound like much, but it could be hugely beneficial to the county and its residents in the future. Judge Ransom explained how it could help lower property taxes and what the money collected would be dedicated to.
KLTV
WebXtra: ‘Pies in the Face’ event raises funds for Children’s Miracle Network
Fall means festival time in East Texas, and the second week of October means one East Texas city’s celebration of its oil heritage. The annual Hawkins oil festival and parade featured colorful floats, classic cars, marching bands, and horses with riders. The parade wound its way down Highway 14 into town. The festival also included downtown vendors with food, along with arts and crafts. For some festival goers, like Ron Pylant, it represents the best of what small town America should be.
KLTV
Wife of Smith County inmate accused of throwing drugs under jail fence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said two people have been arrested and a third already in jail has also been charged after they said the three were working together to get contraband into the Smith County Jail. According to the sheriff’s office, on Saturday,...
KLTV
Affidavit reveals new details in Wood County cold-case murder arrest
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Documents that led to the arrest of Chad Carr for the murder of Britanny McGlone in 2007 reveal a possible motive. A probable cause affidavit was obtained by KLTV on Wednesday. The affidavit does not appear to mention any recent evidence collected and only references...
KLTV
Kilgore’s Jacob Caruthers recovers Henderson fumble and runs for touchdown
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game between Henderson and Kilgore, Henderson fumbles the ball and it is picked up by Kilgore’s Jacob Caruthers who runs it into the end zone to score. We have the clip here.
KLTV
Kilgore coach calls Lindale game ‘dogfight’
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Coach Clint Fuller says it was his team’s fast start that led to a win over Lindale last week. Fuller said Lindale plays as hard as his own team and said the game is a “dogfight” when they play. Kilgore managed to...
Comments / 0