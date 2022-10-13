The grandmother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon has shared an unusual message on her Facebook page amid new video showing her arguing with his babysitter, according to reports.Billie Jo Howell, who reportedly has legal custody over the 20-month-old and his three-year-old brother, shared an old Facebook post from “years ago”, Fox News reported on Tuesday.In the post, Ms Howell thanked those who stood by her side throughout her life and that “calm” was coming following a “storm”. The meaning behind the message remained unclear, however. “Seems there’s always a storm before the calm in my life,” the post...

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO