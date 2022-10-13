ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

American Idol finalist Willie Spence, 23, posted clip belting out Christian song 'You Are My Hiding Place' in his Jeep before fatally plowing into parked semitruck in Tennessee

American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a heartbreaking video of him belting out a Christian song in his parked car hours before he died in a horror crash. The 23-year-old shared now chilling footage of him singing 'You Are My Hiding Place' before he slammed his 2019 Jeep Cherokee into a parked semitruck in Tennessee.
Quinton Simon: Missing toddler's grandmother shares unusual Facebook message as video emerges of clash with babysitter

The grandmother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon has shared an unusual message on her Facebook page amid new video showing her arguing with his babysitter, according to reports.Billie Jo Howell, who reportedly has legal custody over the 20-month-old and his three-year-old brother, shared an old Facebook post from “years ago”, Fox News reported on Tuesday.In the post, Ms Howell thanked those who stood by her side throughout her life and that “calm” was coming following a “storm”. The meaning behind the message remained unclear, however. “Seems there’s always a storm before the calm in my life,” the post...
Chayce Beckham Tributes Fellow ‘American Idol’ Finalist Willie Spence After His Death

Chayce Beckham remembered his fellow Season 21 American Idol contestant, the late Willie Spence, in a heartbreaking social media post. Spence came in second to Beckham during last year’s competition. And while the two were each other’s biggest competitors, it didn’t stop them from becoming close friends who cheered each other on as they forged their respective careers in the music industry.
Human remains discovered in Oklahoma just days after girlfriend of one of four missing Oklahoma cyclists who vanished after visiting junkyard said 'it's getting hopeless' amid fears they are all dead

Just days after family members and friends expressed pessimism over the likelihood that the four missing Oklahoma bicyclists who recently disappeared are still alive, law enforcement officials say that they have discovered human remains nearby. Okmulgee Police Department Chief Joe Prentice gave a press conference Friday afternoon to provide an...
Southern Charm's Craig Conover Says Ex Naomie Olindo Is Dating Someone New After Whitney Sudler-Smith Hookup

Moving on. Southern Charm’s Craig Conover revealed ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo’s relationship status following her season 8 hookup with Whitney Sudler-Smith. “She’s been dating someone for six months,” the 33-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12, while promoting season 2 of Winter House. “She has her own life and I have mine.”
Texas man kills aspiring nurse, then kills himself

A Texas man and a woman died on Oct. 9 in an apparent murder-suicide. According to investigators, the 22-year-old man called his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, Tamara Sawyer, and showed up at her house later that day unannounced but she let him inside. They went to her bedroom, and 10 minutes later, family members said they heard gunshots.
‘American Idol’ Judges Mourn Willie Spence After Death At 23: ‘Sing With The Angels’

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan honored Willie Spence, after the singer was tragically killed in a car crash on Tuesday, October 11. The American Idol judges took to social media to mourn the season 19 runner-up, after his sudden, unexpected passing at 23. For his tribute, Lionel posted a video of Willie performing on Idol. “Your light will always shine in this world,” he wrote. “We were so blessed to get a chance to see you shine. My thoughts and prayers are with Willie’s family. Rest well my friend.”
'America's Got Talent,' 'The Voice' alum Nolan Neal's cause of death revealed

Nolan Neal, who competed on both “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice,” died after ingesting a fatal combination of drugs, Page Six can exclusively reveal. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville told us on Thursday that the coroner concluded the singer suffered “acute combined drug toxicity.” The drugs found in his system that made up the deadly cocktail were morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl. We’re told the manner of death was ruled an accident and that the autopsy report was completed on Sept. 13. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department previously told Page Six that cops received a call...
