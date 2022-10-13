Read full article on original website
'American Idol' Star Willie Spence Has Died At 23 & His Final Video Is So Moving
Willie Spence, the singer who won people’s hearts and made it all the way to the finale of American Idol last year, has reportedly died at the age of 23. Spence was fatally injured in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday, Douglas News Now reports. He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.
American Idol finalist Willie Spence, 23, posted clip belting out Christian song 'You Are My Hiding Place' in his Jeep before fatally plowing into parked semitruck in Tennessee
American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a heartbreaking video of him belting out a Christian song in his parked car hours before he died in a horror crash. The 23-year-old shared now chilling footage of him singing 'You Are My Hiding Place' before he slammed his 2019 Jeep Cherokee into a parked semitruck in Tennessee.
Chayce Beckham Tributes Fellow ‘American Idol’ Finalist Willie Spence After His Death
Chayce Beckham remembered his fellow Season 21 American Idol contestant, the late Willie Spence, in a heartbreaking social media post. Spence came in second to Beckham during last year’s competition. And while the two were each other’s biggest competitors, it didn’t stop them from becoming close friends who cheered each other on as they forged their respective careers in the music industry.
Willie Spence death: American Idol runner-up ‘dies aged 23’
American Idol runner-up Willie Spence has died aged 23, according to reports. The aspiring singer, who appeared on season 19 of the talent series, was involved in a car accident in Tennessee, according to a local news outlet in Douglas, Georgia. This has yet to be officially verified. Singer Katharine...
Singer Willie Spence Dead at 23: Ryan Seacrest and "Devastated" American Idol Family Pay Tribute
Watch: American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23. American Idol's stars are paying tribute to late contestant Willie Spence. Following the season 19 runner-up's death on Oct. 11, the singing competition and several of its alums took to social media to honor him. The show's official Instagram mourned Spence's...
A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wows The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
'American Idol' judges honor Willie Spence as 911 calls detail the late singer's horrific car crash
"American Idol" runner-up Willie Spence was honored by the show's judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie following his death as 911 audio revealed details about Spence's fatal car crash.
‘American Idol’ Judges Mourn Willie Spence After Death At 23: ‘Sing With The Angels’
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan honored Willie Spence, after the singer was tragically killed in a car crash on Tuesday, October 11. The American Idol judges took to social media to mourn the season 19 runner-up, after his sudden, unexpected passing at 23. For his tribute, Lionel posted a video of Willie performing on Idol. “Your light will always shine in this world,” he wrote. “We were so blessed to get a chance to see you shine. My thoughts and prayers are with Willie’s family. Rest well my friend.”
