ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Everybody Wants to Move to NYC, but New Yorkers Are Thinking About Miami

While everybody is dreaming of moving to the Big Apple, New Yorkers are already thinking about Florida. According to a recent study by American Home Shield, a Memphis-based home warranty company, NYC is the most desirable location to move to from other American cities. An analysis of search engine data found that residents of 52 out of 100 largest cities in the US are looking for information online about moving to the Big Apple more than any other city. Outsiders are most attracted to NYC's well-known hustle and bustle.
Beach Radio

New Jersey Women, Please Don’t Skip Your Yearly Mammograms

Checkups and medical tests can bring up anxiety, but they could save your life. If there's one person who understands medical anxiety, it's me. I haven't been officially diagnosed, but I'm pretty sure I have White Coat Syndrome - the disorder where your blood pressure increases simply by being around a doctor. Doctors visits freak me out, but getting checked up once a year is important.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
mynbc5.com

93-year-old ginseng root hunted in Vermont, could be worth thousands

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. The agency recently certified a 93-year-old ginseng root...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Paris, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Society
Beach Radio

New Jersey’s Rank When It Comes To Lottery Luck

Everybody dreams of the day they find out the amazing news. You just hit it big with the New Jersey lottery. Most of us have our dream home already picked out if we win the lottery. As a matter of fact, I once got angry when I drove by my dream lottery home and there was a brand new for sale sign on the lawn. How dare they sell my home?
LOTTERY
moneytalksnews.com

Walmart Starts Offering Home Mortgages

Walmart shoppers in parts of Florida and New Jersey now can shop for a home loan at the retail giant. Select Walmart stores in those two states will host branches for Lenders One Cooperative, a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, banks and credit unions. The first of the three...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Clemente
njbmagazine.com

Ørsted Cuts Ribbon for New Newark Office

Ørsted today cut the ribbon on its North American Digital Operations headquarters, which supports the company’s offshore and onshore businesses. Located within the recently renovated Ironside Newark building, the global wind energy leader’s new space is occupied by several new IT positions and serves as a base for local project development staff. This past March, the company announced it had secured an 8,200-square-foot lease at the site.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Razorback#Puerto Ricans#Ayden#Decathlete#Latinos#Tios
Travel Maven

New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
5newsonline.com

Springdale nonprofit helps combat domestic violence in the community

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chase Family Foundation started this organization to give back to the community. But, for Susan Chase her reason to give is personal. Chase is not only a survivor of domestic violence but she's also a breast cancer survivor. In 2008, Susan Chase started a nonprofit...
SPRINGDALE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
SoJO 104.9

Puerto Rican Man Sentenced For Conspiring to Bring Massive Amounts of Cocaine Into NJ

Federal authorities say a man from Puerto Rico was sentenced on Tuesday to a decade in prison for conspiring to distribute over 250 kilograms of cocaine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 29-year-old Mariano Enrique Arroyo Perez, a.k.a. “Humilde,” previously pleaded guilty to a superseding indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy