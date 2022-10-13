Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
Everybody Wants to Move to NYC, but New Yorkers Are Thinking About Miami
While everybody is dreaming of moving to the Big Apple, New Yorkers are already thinking about Florida. According to a recent study by American Home Shield, a Memphis-based home warranty company, NYC is the most desirable location to move to from other American cities. An analysis of search engine data found that residents of 52 out of 100 largest cities in the US are looking for information online about moving to the Big Apple more than any other city. Outsiders are most attracted to NYC's well-known hustle and bustle.
usf.edu
A ‘massive’ coral bleaching event hits Florida. It’s not a good sign for struggling reefs
Dalton Hesley led a dive team to an offshore Miami Beach reef last month in pursuit of sea urchins. Something else drew his attention instead. A cluster of staghorn corals, their branches reaching toward the surface, appeared a ghastly white. Hesley, a senior research associate at the University of Miami...
New Jersey Women, Please Don’t Skip Your Yearly Mammograms
Checkups and medical tests can bring up anxiety, but they could save your life. If there's one person who understands medical anxiety, it's me. I haven't been officially diagnosed, but I'm pretty sure I have White Coat Syndrome - the disorder where your blood pressure increases simply by being around a doctor. Doctors visits freak me out, but getting checked up once a year is important.
mynbc5.com
93-year-old ginseng root hunted in Vermont, could be worth thousands
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. The agency recently certified a 93-year-old ginseng root...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall colors 2022: Where to see the best colors of fall this weekend
Fall foliage season is here! Here's where to find the best views across New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, and other parts of the country.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
New Jersey’s Rank When It Comes To Lottery Luck
Everybody dreams of the day they find out the amazing news. You just hit it big with the New Jersey lottery. Most of us have our dream home already picked out if we win the lottery. As a matter of fact, I once got angry when I drove by my dream lottery home and there was a brand new for sale sign on the lawn. How dare they sell my home?
moneytalksnews.com
Walmart Starts Offering Home Mortgages
Walmart shoppers in parts of Florida and New Jersey now can shop for a home loan at the retail giant. Select Walmart stores in those two states will host branches for Lenders One Cooperative, a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, banks and credit unions. The first of the three...
RELATED PEOPLE
US opts to not rebuild renowned Puerto Rico telescope
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — The National Science Foundation announced Thursday that it will not rebuild a renowned radio telescope in Puerto Rico, which was one of the world’s largest until it collapsed nearly two years ago. Instead, the agency issued a solicitation for the...
WMTW
Tiffany Bond, the third candidate on the ballot in Maine's 2nd Congressional District
PORTLAND, Maine — Attorney Tiffany Bond, the third candidate on the ballot in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, along with incumbentDemocrat Jared Golden and Republican Bruce Poliquin, quips that her family law and mediation practice is good preparation for elective office in Washington. "People don't dislike each other in...
njbmagazine.com
Ørsted Cuts Ribbon for New Newark Office
Ørsted today cut the ribbon on its North American Digital Operations headquarters, which supports the company’s offshore and onshore businesses. Located within the recently renovated Ironside Newark building, the global wind energy leader’s new space is occupied by several new IT positions and serves as a base for local project development staff. This past March, the company announced it had secured an 8,200-square-foot lease at the site.
Stop the hop: A different method to try for killing spotted lanternflies in NJ
At this point, we're probably all sick of anything related to the spotted lanternfly. We're sick of seeing them, and we're exhausted from hearing about them. Unfortunately for us, this invasive pest is still a significant problem in New Jersey that we're being forced to deal with. As the spotted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
5newsonline.com
Voting in Oklahoma: What to know before the November 2022 election
Here's everything you need to know before voting in the 2022 Oklahoma general election. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has everything you need to know before you vote in Arkansas and Oklahoma. There are a number of ways you can vote in the general election. For...
Nuclear Attack: New York 1 Of The Worst Places To Live In America
Fears of a nuclear attack are unfortunately growing and it turns out New York State is not a good place to live. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted nuclear weapons might be used to defend Russia. Following those comments, the United States warned Russia of "disastrous consequences" if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
5newsonline.com
Springdale nonprofit helps combat domestic violence in the community
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chase Family Foundation started this organization to give back to the community. But, for Susan Chase her reason to give is personal. Chase is not only a survivor of domestic violence but she's also a breast cancer survivor. In 2008, Susan Chase started a nonprofit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease found in Central Jersey water
Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease, has been found in water supplies from homes throughout Central Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Health announced Saturday. The bacteria was found in more than half of the 30 homes sampled in September, including homes in Trenton, Ewing, and parts of...
The Most Beautiful Spot in New Jersey is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
There are so many beautiful locations in the United States so when Cosmopolitan put together their list of the "Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" it was an honor to be placed among these stunning sites as the cream of the crop here in America. Here in New Jersey,...
Puerto Rican Man Sentenced For Conspiring to Bring Massive Amounts of Cocaine Into NJ
Federal authorities say a man from Puerto Rico was sentenced on Tuesday to a decade in prison for conspiring to distribute over 250 kilograms of cocaine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 29-year-old Mariano Enrique Arroyo Perez, a.k.a. “Humilde,” previously pleaded guilty to a superseding indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
Comments / 0