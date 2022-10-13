Property managers frustrated as Dallas eviction moratorium remains in effect, rent relief funds gone

The Jefferson/12th Connector will close permanently Saturday, Oct. 15, as part of a plan to take back former pieces of real estate, which will be turned into a park. The six-lane roadway was constructed where there used to be single-family homes, sometime before 1960. The planned park is meant to reconnect a slice of Winnetka Heights that was removed at a time when City of Dallas traffic plans called for moving cars as quickly as possible from the suburbs to Downtown. It was one of several moves that Dallas made to funnel traffic through our neighborhood, which city leaders are now trying to undo.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO