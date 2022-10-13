ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man taken to hospital after Lynchburg motorcycle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning along Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive around 11 a.m. According to Lynchburg Police, officers and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and found the driver to be the only one who was riding.
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rescue, VA
Alleghany County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Alleghany County, VA
WSLS

Motorcycle driver in ‘critical condition’ after Lynchburg crash, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in critical condition after a Lynchburg crash Saturday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities say officials from the Lynchburg Police and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to a call around 11 a.m. for the report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Old Graves Mill Road, in the Robins Drive area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Former Covington mayor, wife die in Roanoke car crash

COVINGTON, Va. – The Covington community is mourning the loss of its former mayor, Lewis Leitch, and his wife, Kathy Leitch, who were the victims of a Thursday morning car crash in Roanoke, according to officials. The car crash happened on Thursday near Williamson Road and Airport Road in...
COVINGTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting approximately eight-miles worth of traffic on Interstate 81 North in Montgomery County. The traffic is due to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 127.4. VDOT reports the north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Drivers should...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#First Responders#Emergency Department#Ems#Dunlap Fire And Rescue
wfxrtv.com

Two dead in single-vehicle crash in NW Roanoke, police

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department is warning people to avoid the intersection of Williamson Rd and Airport Rd NW. The department is currently investigating a “serious” single-car crash along the road. According to officials, Airport Road is closed between Williamson Road and Towne Square...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Cause of deadly southwest Roanoke house fire released

UPDATE: The Roanoke Fire Marshal’s office determined that a deadly, early morning house fire was accidental, caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. One person was killed and so was a dog. Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, there were no smoke alarms inside the home. City...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man charged in connection with shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department says they have charged a man in connection with a shooting at a Buffalo Wild Wings on Thursday night. The incident happened at 8:21 p.m. at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Wards Road in Lynchburg. Officers say 9-1-1 callers reported that a male shot a gun in the parking lot and then fled the scene on foot. Members of the community were able to give officers a description of the suspect.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Protect your property & yourself in parking lots

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Police departments across Southwest Virginia are all too familiar with criminals breaking in and stealing your belongings out of cars. Investigators work to target the thieves but say there are ways to keep yourself from becoming their next victim. Here @ Home’s Kate Capodanno and...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Woman arrested after she pulled over vehicle claiming to be a law enforcement officer

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after she pulled someone over and impersonated a law enforcement officer. According to Fayette County deputies, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, a call came in on U.S. Route 19 in the Scarbro area about a person impersonating a law officer. When deputies spoke to the victim, he said he was traveling to Pax to work when a black SUV came up behind him at a high rate of speed. The victim stated that he was concerned there was a problem, at which time he pulled over to let the vehicle around or to see what was wrong. The victim stated that a female exited the car behind him, came up to him, and told him she had caught him going 90 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone on her “scope.” The victim said the woman told him not to leave and returned to her vehicle.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy