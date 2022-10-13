Read full article on original website
WSET
'Remember to hike safely:' Roanoke County Fire & Rescue reminds public about safety
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department went to Dragon's Tooth Trail for a rescue call on Friday. They said they met a group of hikers from Texas who were there to hike the "Triple Crown". "Please remember to hike safely", the department said.
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
WDBJ7.com
Man taken to hospital after Lynchburg motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning along Old Graves Mill Road near Robins Drive around 11 a.m. According to Lynchburg Police, officers and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and found the driver to be the only one who was riding.
WSET
One man in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Old Graves Mill Road: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A man is in critical condition as a result of a motorcycle crash Saturday morning, police said. Officers of the Lynchburg Police Department and Lynchburg Fire & EMS personnel responded to Old Graves Mill Rd in the area of Robins Dr. around 11:00 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
WSLS
Motorcycle driver in ‘critical condition’ after Lynchburg crash, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in critical condition after a Lynchburg crash Saturday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities say officials from the Lynchburg Police and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to a call around 11 a.m. for the report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Old Graves Mill Road, in the Robins Drive area.
WSET
Part of I-81 closed overnight after multi-tractor-trailer crash in Elliston
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Part of I-81 in Elliston was closed for much of the night on Thursday after a crash involving tractor-trailers. The Montgomery County Fire-EMS department said the multi-tractor-trailer crash happened on I-81 North at mile marker 127.5. Crews said no injuries were reported but that...
WSLS
Former Covington mayor, wife die in Roanoke car crash
COVINGTON, Va. – The Covington community is mourning the loss of its former mayor, Lewis Leitch, and his wife, Kathy Leitch, who were the victims of a Thursday morning car crash in Roanoke, according to officials. The car crash happened on Thursday near Williamson Road and Airport Road in...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting approximately eight-miles worth of traffic on Interstate 81 North in Montgomery County. The traffic is due to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 127.4. VDOT reports the north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Drivers should...
Augusta Free Press
Franklin County: Rocky Mount man dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 220
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. in Franklin County. A 2008 Honda Accord was traveling south on Route 220, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the southbound lanes and struck an embankment; ejecting the driver.
WSET
Former Bedford Co. bus driver sentenced, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A former Bedford County school bus driver who is accused of picking up children in her personal vehicle while she was under the influence, was sentenced on Friday. According to court documents, Kimberly Ricketts pleaded guilty in court to Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) First Offense...
wfirnews.com
Police Chief says motel seizure a “first”
The seizure of a Roanoke County motel is a “first” that points out how well local law enforcement works with federal agencies. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
wfxrtv.com
Two dead in single-vehicle crash in NW Roanoke, police
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department is warning people to avoid the intersection of Williamson Rd and Airport Rd NW. The department is currently investigating a “serious” single-car crash along the road. According to officials, Airport Road is closed between Williamson Road and Towne Square...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Cause of deadly southwest Roanoke house fire released
UPDATE: The Roanoke Fire Marshal’s office determined that a deadly, early morning house fire was accidental, caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. One person was killed and so was a dog. Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, there were no smoke alarms inside the home. City...
WSLS
‘DASH’ mobile clinic to improve access to health care in Roanoke, Alleghany areas
SALEM, Va. – The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are working to make healthcare more accessible. Thanks to COVID-19 relief funding, the health districts purchased a mobile unit to improve access to healthcare in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health District service areas, officials said. Their mobile unit is...
WSLS
Sudden change in alcohol restrictions at this year’s Go Fest leaves confusion over licensing
ROANOKE, Va. – People at this year’s Go Fest are wondering what happened to there being beer drafts at this year’s event. According to a Facebook post, Go Fest organizers were notified the night before the festival began that they would only be able to sell cans of beer during the weekend.
wfxrtv.com
Man charged in connection with shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department says they have charged a man in connection with a shooting at a Buffalo Wild Wings on Thursday night. The incident happened at 8:21 p.m. at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Wards Road in Lynchburg. Officers say 9-1-1 callers reported that a male shot a gun in the parking lot and then fled the scene on foot. Members of the community were able to give officers a description of the suspect.
WDBJ7.com
Protect your property & yourself in parking lots
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Police departments across Southwest Virginia are all too familiar with criminals breaking in and stealing your belongings out of cars. Investigators work to target the thieves but say there are ways to keep yourself from becoming their next victim. Here @ Home’s Kate Capodanno and...
Woman arrested after she pulled over vehicle claiming to be a law enforcement officer
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after she pulled someone over and impersonated a law enforcement officer. According to Fayette County deputies, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, a call came in on U.S. Route 19 in the Scarbro area about a person impersonating a law officer. When deputies spoke to the victim, he said he was traveling to Pax to work when a black SUV came up behind him at a high rate of speed. The victim stated that he was concerned there was a problem, at which time he pulled over to let the vehicle around or to see what was wrong. The victim stated that a female exited the car behind him, came up to him, and told him she had caught him going 90 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone on her “scope.” The victim said the woman told him not to leave and returned to her vehicle.
lootpress.com
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department welcomes two new deputies
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is pleased to welcome two new members to their department. Shane Hunter Peacock and Kaleb Lee Helmick took their oath of office on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Their oaths were administered by Chief Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent.
WDBJ7.com
Man charged with attempted murder for shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have charged a man with second-degree attempted murder for a shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings Thursday night. Police say they responded at 8:21 p.m. to Buffalo Wild Wings at 3812 Wards Rd for a report of shots being fired. 911 callers reported a man...
