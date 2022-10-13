ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Zion Williamson reunites with high school opponent Bryson Bishop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- "Hey, you're the guy who guarded Zion, right?" Bryson Bishop has heard that a time or two since a video went viral of him in eighth grade guarding the high school version of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Williamson, then a 6-foot-6 junior, looked down in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Warriors, Jordan Poole agree to 4-year, $140M extension

The Golden State Warriors and guard Jordan Poole have agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, told ESPN on Saturday. The extension comes ahead of Monday's deadline for members of the 2019 NBA draft class. It also comes in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Minnesota United faces Dallas after shutout victory

LINE: FC Dallas -114, Minnesota United FC +276; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0, Minnesota United plays Dallas. Dallas is 12-7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Alan Velasco paces the sixth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with six. Dallas has scored 45 goals.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Kansas' Cobee Bryant suffers left leg injury, carted off

Kansas starting cornerback Cobee Bryant was carted off the field after he suffered a left ankle injury at the end of the first half of Saturday's 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said after the game that it was a "wait and see" situation regarding Bryant's injury. He...
LAWRENCE, KS
Chicago 5, San Jose 2

First Period--1, San Jose, Sturm 1 (Ferraro, Karlsson), 13:58. 2, San Jose, Karlsson 1 (Lorentz, Couture), 19:22. Penalties--Benning, SJ (Interference), 3:22. Second Period--3, Chicago, Toews 2 (T.Johnson, Raddysh), 7:21. 4, Chicago, Lafferty 1 (J.Johnson, Dickinson), 8:27 (sh). 5, Chicago, Lafferty 2 (Dickinson, S.Jones), 10:35 (sh). Penalties--Chicago bench, served by Raddysh (Too Many Men on the Ice), 5:05; Athanasiou, CHI (Holding), 7:56; Murphy, CHI (Cross Checking), 9:49; Gadjovich, SJ (Roughing), 20:00; Tinordi, CHI (Roughing), 20:00; Athanasiou, CHI (Misconduct), 20:00.
CHICAGO, IL

