Motorcycle racing star Victor Steeman dies from injuries suffered in crash

Victor Steeman, a Dutch motorcycle racing star, died from injuries he suffered during a race in Portugal on Saturday, racing officials announced on Tuesday. He was 22.

According to a statement from the Federacion Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the sport’s governing body, Steeman was competing in the Supersport 300 World Championship at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, CNN reported.

Steeman was injured at Turn 14 on the track, according to FIM.

“Medical personnel and vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the rider was attended to trackside and at the circuit medical center before being transferred by helicopter to Faro Hospital,” FIM said in a statement. “Despite the best efforts of the circuit’s medical staff, marshals and hospital staff, Steeman has sadly succumbed to his injuries.”

The announcement also included a statement from Steeman’s family, who revealed that the driver was able to save five people through organ donations, People reported.

“Something you have always been afraid of as a parent of a motorcycle racer has now happened,” Steeman’s family said. “Our Victor could not win this last race. Despite the unbearable loss and grief, we are extremely proud to share with you that our hero, through his passing, was able to save five other people by donating his organs. We would like to thank everyone for the way you have lived with us over the past few days. We will miss our Victor enormously.”

Steeman had four victories and five top-three finishes this season and had a chance to win the WorldSSP300 championship, CNN reported.

“We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of WorldSSP300 rider Victor Steeman,” the Superbike World Championship tweeted. “The WorldSBK family would like to send all our love to his family, team and loved ones. A great personality, a fierce racer and a legacy left embedded in our paddock forever.”

