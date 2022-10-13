ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Florida man arrested for murder in connection to Mercato shooting at Cavo Lounge

By Joe Espy
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested for second-degree murder and other felony charges in connection to a shooting outside Cavo Lounge at the Mercato in North Naples that left a man dead on October 8.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), 32-year-old Michael Evans was arrested as he got off a plane in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday evening.

On October 8 at around 10:30 p.m., deputies say Evans and the victim got into a fight inside Cavo Lounge. The dispute moved outside, where investigators say Evans fatally shot the victim.

Evans faces multiple charges including second-degree murder, battery, and aggravated assault with a firearm, CCSO said.

