WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – News 6 got a look inside the newly-opened Running 4 Heroes Tribute Hall in Winter Springs on Saturday. We were there for the grand opening as 13-year-old founder Zechariah Cartledge showed us inside. He said it’s like a museum that pays tribute to fallen first responders. It’s free to the public and includes a memorial wall that showcases fallen heroes who Zechariah or others have honored with a mile run each. It also has a K-9 memorial wall and a 9/11 memorial section.

WINTER SPRINGS, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO