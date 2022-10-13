ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Running 4 Heroes Tribute Hall in Winter Springs celebrates grand opening

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – News 6 got a look inside the newly-opened Running 4 Heroes Tribute Hall in Winter Springs on Saturday. We were there for the grand opening as 13-year-old founder Zechariah Cartledge showed us inside. He said it’s like a museum that pays tribute to fallen first responders. It’s free to the public and includes a memorial wall that showcases fallen heroes who Zechariah or others have honored with a mile run each. It also has a K-9 memorial wall and a 9/11 memorial section.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
WESH

Police: 2 dead after jewelry robbery at Orlando mall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two suspects were shot and killed in a jewelry store robbery Friday after the owner of the jewelry store opened fire, according to Orlando police. Orlando police responded to the Magic Mall on West Colonial Drive just before noon Friday. Police said four people were involved...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Dodging just a few downpours across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of the weekend will be dry and pleasant behind a weak cold front, but expect a few downpours Saturday afternoon. The highest chances to see rain Saturday, relatively speaking, will be south and east of Orlando. Highs climb into the mid 80s Saturday. [TRENDING: Strong...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Large police presence spotted at Magic Mall in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A large police presence was seen at the Magic Mall in Orlando on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX flew over the scene at 2155 W Colonial Drive around 12:30 p.m. Over a half a dozen Orlando police cars were spotted in the parking lot with crime scene tape surrounding the strip mall.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

5 Osceola County men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County deputies arrested five Osceola County men Wednesday, accused of looting in Fort Myers after the area and its residents faced Hurricane Ian. Deputies said the men were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard, near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of...
FORT MYERS, FL

