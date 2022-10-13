Read full article on original website
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — Some Volusia County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in DeLand. Organizers said the giveaway will...
Winter Springs home damaged by fire, says Seminole County Fire Department
Seminole County, Fla. – The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Winter Springs on Saturday evening, according to post from the department’s Twitter account. The fire started in the “garage with a grill” at the home on Ermine Avenue at 7:43 p.m.,...
Farm Share distributes free food to Volusia county residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined up for a drive-thru food distribution event in Volusia County Friday morning. The food distribution was organized by Farm Share, one of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks. Residents lined up outside the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona early...
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
‘A little mini-United Nations:’ Kissimmee food truck park a magnet for Hispanic business owners
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – It’s considered to be Florida’s biggest food truck park. World Food Trucks, located in a parking lot off of W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, is also a popular place for Hispanic vendors. “We’ve got Mexican, we’ve got Venezuelan, we have Arab,” said...
ICON Park can’t remove FreeFall ride until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends, state says
Despite ICON Park announcing earlier this month that the Orlando FreeFall ride would be torn down after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding it, actually tearing it down may have to wait.
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
Peach Valley Cafe to Significantly Expand Central Florida Footprint
After the brand’s 8th store opens in Maitland, Mr. Holm plans to open three more locations in the area—one in Celebration, another in Lake Mary, and a third about an hour and a half away, in Gainesville.
Road closures, traffic congestion expected due to Pride, Biketoberfest weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come out for Pride and Biketoberfest this weekend, which could have a big impact on people’s commutes. Organizers said more than 200,000 are expected for the ‘Come out with Pride’ festival in Orlando, which is set...
Volusia County slowly reopens beach accesses, ramps after Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – County officials said Hurricane Ian caused damage to most of Volusia’s beach access ramps and boardwalks after it swept through Central Florida over two weeks ago. Officials said while some have reopened, other areas are still too dangerous to let people on. [TRENDING:...
Running 4 Heroes Tribute Hall in Winter Springs celebrates grand opening
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – News 6 got a look inside the newly-opened Running 4 Heroes Tribute Hall in Winter Springs on Saturday. We were there for the grand opening as 13-year-old founder Zechariah Cartledge showed us inside. He said it’s like a museum that pays tribute to fallen first responders. It’s free to the public and includes a memorial wall that showcases fallen heroes who Zechariah or others have honored with a mile run each. It also has a K-9 memorial wall and a 9/11 memorial section.
Records show bad odor in Mount Dora neighborhood linked to treatment plant
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The community of Mount Dora is getting a better idea of what’s behind the awful smell that they have been complaining about for years. Earlier this week, the city blamed a private landfill and recycling business for the smell. Channel 9 learned that the...
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
SunRail to reopen Osceola County stations after Hurricane Ian damage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – SunRail said it will reopen two of its Osceola County stations on Monday after repairing tracks damaged by Hurricane Ian. The Kissimmee and Poinciana stations were closed after the ground under a section of the railroad track washed away during the hurricane about two weeks ago.
Police: 2 dead after jewelry robbery at Orlando mall
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two suspects were shot and killed in a jewelry store robbery Friday after the owner of the jewelry store opened fire, according to Orlando police. Orlando police responded to the Magic Mall on West Colonial Drive just before noon Friday. Police said four people were involved...
Recent hires at Cape Coral Police Department accept bonuses at DeSantis news conference
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Friday morning in Cape Coral, officiating while six recent hires of the city’s police department accepted $5,000 bonus checks from the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program. The governor — departing somewhat from a recent...
Brevard County to distribute flood cleanup kits at select libraries after Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County is partnering with the Salvation Army to distribute flood cleanup kits to county residents impacted by Hurricane Ian, officials announced Friday. While supplies last, kits will be distributed at libraries in the most-impacted areas across the county starting on Saturday. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor...
Dodging just a few downpours across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of the weekend will be dry and pleasant behind a weak cold front, but expect a few downpours Saturday afternoon. The highest chances to see rain Saturday, relatively speaking, will be south and east of Orlando. Highs climb into the mid 80s Saturday. [TRENDING: Strong...
Large police presence spotted at Magic Mall in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A large police presence was seen at the Magic Mall in Orlando on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX flew over the scene at 2155 W Colonial Drive around 12:30 p.m. Over a half a dozen Orlando police cars were spotted in the parking lot with crime scene tape surrounding the strip mall.
5 Osceola County men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County deputies arrested five Osceola County men Wednesday, accused of looting in Fort Myers after the area and its residents faced Hurricane Ian. Deputies said the men were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard, near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of...
