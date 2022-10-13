OGDEN, Utah — Enrollment and retention numbers at Weber State University are trending upwards in a record-breaking way, according to a news release. Currently, the university has 29,914 students, which is the largest student body WSU has ever had. That comes on the heels of an all-time record number of degrees handed out at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year.

OGDEN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO