ESPN

Panthers put D Aaron Ekblad on long-term injured reserve

SUNRISE, Fla. --  The Florida Panthers will be without top defenseman Aaron Ekblad until at least mid-November, and quite possibly longer, after the team putting him on the long-term injured reserve list with a groin injury. Players on the LTIR list must miss at least 10 games and 24...
ESPN

Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog out 12 weeks after knee surgery

DENVER -- Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after morning skate Wednesday that Landeskog had the procedure performed in Minneapolis the day before. Landeskog missed the opening three games of this season with what the team described as a lower-body injury.
