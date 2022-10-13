Michigan man freed from prison after judge throws out convictions

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A man who spent nearly 25 years in prison walked out as a free man Wednesday after a judge overturned his murder convictions.

Anthony Kyles, 54, left the Carson City Correctional Facility after an order from Oakland County Circuit Judge Daniel O’Brien threw out the convictions earlier in the day.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed the convictions should be overturned.

Kyles, 54, has always maintained his innocence.

“This is an overwhelming day,” Kyles told the Detroit Free Press . “I’m happy and I’m excited about finally being out.”

In 1997, a jury convicted Kyles of four counts of second-degree murder. The prosecution’s theory was Kyles set a house on fire by throwing a Molotov cocktail at it, killing three children and their father. The witness has since recanted, saying he lied to the jury.

The Conviction Integrity Unit at the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed Kyles’ case and determined he was wrongfully convicted.

“We are excited that this day has finally come for Mr. Kyles,” said his attorney Imran Syed, co-director of the Michigan Innocence Clinic. “This fire was a tragic accident. This should have been clear to investigators from day one, but they unfortunately relied on junk science and other flawed evidence, and that reliance cost Mr. Kyles 25 years of his life.”

Comments / 23

Dave Hendrick
2d ago

hopefully he gets a healthy monetary reimbursement for the 25 years that we're stolen from him.

Reply(8)
13
Sylvia Wood
2d ago

He is now a victim his lawyer needs to go after Michigan's crime victims rights fund. They will probably deplete it but that's what the state gets!!!!

Reply
5
Anjel Starr
2d ago

witness needs to be punished! false information is a crime punishable in a court of law.

Reply
5
