ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

China set up a secret police station in Australia whose officers allegedly hunt down dissidents and 'persuade' them to return home

By Peter Vincent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

China has set up dozens of police stations around the world, including one in Australia, with a human rights group claiming they're using them to hunt down and retrieve dissidents.

A new report from Safeguard Defenders, a human rights watchdog, revealed that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has at least 54 'overseas police service stations' in 30 different countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41C0Rt_0iWpUGBa00
Chinese authorities say the stations provide services to citizens, such as renewing national identification cards, passports and drivers licences, by using facial recognition technology. (Pictured a Chinese officer on duty in Beijing)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqH79_0iWpUGBa00
Safeguard Defenders, a human rights watchdog, reported that the police stations have been used to intimated Chinese nationals to return home 

The Chinese police operation in Sydney was established by the communist party's Department of Public security in 2018, the ABC reports.

An establishment ceremony for the station was covered by the Chinese press, but it flew under the radar in Australia.

Although the CCP claims the stations are meant to keep an eye on 'fraud' and provide services to citizens, such as renewing national identification cards, passports and drivers licences, by using facial recognition technology, a human rights group alleges that China has been using the program to track down dissidents and intimate them to return to their native country.

Laura Harth, campaign director for Safeguard Defenders, which released the new report, said people who oppose the Communist regime could be at risk, and their families too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LKK80_0iWpUGBa00
Spanish-based human rights agency Safeguard Defenders says Chinese 'contact points' also house Chinese police operations. Its campaign director, Laura Harth said people who have fled China - and their families - could be at risk

She told the ABC that the Sydney 'contact point' was similar to China's overseas police stations in other countries.

'Every country is using different names … it seems that they use an already existing framework of United Front Work organisations around the world to build this extra functionality,' Ms Harth said.

'For Australian people, I would say, especially for overseas Chinese people that have fled China — dissidents, ethnic and religious minorities — obviously these organisations can be used, potentially, to go after them or to go after their families.'

In January Safeguard Defenders claimed at least eight Australian residents were involuntarily returned to China by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to face prosecution for alleged 'economic crimes'.

In the report, the nonprofit detailed cases where the family have wanted citizens used to ask their loved one to come back to China.

Safeguard Defenders said it served as a threat from the CCP that if the citizen didn't return, something would be done to their family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpOZf_0iWpUGBa00
Pictured: Chinese officials operating inside their police station in New York City. It is one of at least 54 active around the world, and the only known to be operating in the US
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OufvV_0iWpUGBa00
New York's secret police station is above a ramen shop located on East Broadway between Chinatown and the Lower East Side and was opened on February 15

'Nothing seems to be too impressive or too harsh,' Harth said. 'That's a clear message to anyone seeking to leave China, or already left China: that you're not safe anywhere.'

The report warned that China was likely expanding its program around the world.

According to Safeguard Defenders, China already has the stations operating in cities across the world including New York, London, Paris, Toronto, Amsterdam. Madrid and Rome.

It also alleges the program operates outside of existing bilateral agreements on international crime.

'These operations eschew official bilateral police and judicial cooperation and violate the international rule of law, and may violate the territorial integrity of third countries involved in setting up a parallel policing mechanism using illegal methods,' the group's report said.

Along with the list of police stations, Safeguard Defenders also noted that China has designated nine Asian countries as 'forbidden' and issued calls for all nations to return from their immediately.

The countries include Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia.

According to the report, one Chinese restaurant owner based in Cambodia was pushed to return to China after police warned her that her mother's power would be cut off if she didn't.

Safeguard Defenders said there have been many reports of police going around 'fraud' suspects' homes and spray-paint 'shameful fraud' on them.

Some have been found to help Chinese police conduct 'persuasion sessions' remotely, the non-profit said.

A station in Madrid tracked down a man wanted in China for environmental pollution.

He was forced to sit down for a video call with public security agents and a Chinese prosecutor - while a family member was asked to sit next to the authorities in China during the call.

Other examples of blackmail are authorities threatening to cut electricity to the homes of families or restricting access to schools for relatives.

China's embassy in Canberra and the consulate-general in Sydney refused to comment about the nature of the contact point and the activities conducted here.

Comments / 37

jredegg
2d ago

Isn’t that the Australian authorities job? That a mistake to let the ChiComs in your country for any reason ☠️

Reply
16
I need Tp for my Bunghole
2d ago

They have done the same thing in NYC...dont believe me? let your fingers do the walking

Reply(8)
14
Apolo Kabali
2d ago

Australians are full of it, they keep.pounding Solomon Island about the Chinese when they are already sleeping with them.

Reply
2
Related
104.1 WIKY

Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communist China#Australia#Secret Police#Chinese#The Communist Party#Abc#Ccp#United Front Work
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Place
Madrid, Spain
Place
Sydney
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Daily Mail

'He mustn’t be allowed to stain her memory with his presence': Fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemns UK visit of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for Queen's funeral

The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's controversial invitation to the Queen's funeral. She said his presence at Her Majesty's state funeral would 'stain her memory' - a sentiment echoed by activists who say allows Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, known as MBS, is trying to 'whitewash' his human rights record.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

New York man is sentenced to three years in prison for manufacturing and selling $20 MILLION in counterfeit uniforms to the U.S. military that 'lacked crucial safety features' and were distributed to Air Force bases 'around the world'

A Brooklyn, New York, man has been sentenced for his involvement in a scheme to make and sell counterfeit military uniforms that failed to meet safety protocols. Ramin Kohanbash, 52, received a sentence of 40 months in prison after pleading guilty in June 2019 to charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and trafficking of counterfeit goods.
BROOKLYN, NY
Markets Insider

Russia partners like China and India expressing concerns over Ukraine may have forced Putin's hand and driven him to try and end the war quickly, Russia scholar says

Some of Putin's global partners expressed concerns about his war in Ukraine last week. Days later, Putin escalated the war by announcing military mobilization and threatening nuclear warfare. A Russia expert told Insider Putin may have acted out of fear of straining relationships with nations like China and India. Russian...
POLITICS
BBC

Crimea bridge: Is this what caused the explosion?

The Kerch bridge that connects the annexed Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia was partially blown up in a dramatic explosion. Russia suggested that a truck bomb was behind the blast, but some observers believe that a boat passing under the bridge may be to blame. In CCTV footage that circulated...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

654K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy