ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Georgia Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Atlanta, GA
NBC Chicago

How the Yu Darvish Trade Looks for Cubs 2 Years Later

How the Yu Darvish trade looks for Cubs 2 years later originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yu Darvish pitching an impressive six innings in the Padres’ playoff victory over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers on Wednesday might not have done much for Cubs fans wishing he was still in Chicago — certainly not for anyone who believes he might have made a difference in the Cubs’ 2021 fortunes.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Unconventional Wisdom Vs. Matt Mervis for Cubs 1B Opening?

Unconventional Wisdom vs. Matt Mervis for Cubs 1B opening? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before anyone ordains big-slugging prospect Matt Mervis as the Cubs’ 2023 first baseman — and then some — Patrick Wisdom might like to have a word. The late-blooming, second-year slugger with back-to-back...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis D'arnaud
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Kyle Wright
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Matt Olson
NBC Chicago

12 Outside-The-Box Manager Options the White Sox Could Consider

12 Outside-the-box manager options the White Sox could consider originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ​​​​​Editor's Note: "12 Outside-the-box manager options the White Sox could consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy