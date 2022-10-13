Read full article on original website
A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley CityS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
David Spade Will Be Performing At The Eccles TheaterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino American History Month 2022 Celebrated at Westminster CollegeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah JazzAdrian HolmanSalt Lake City, UT
BYU Newsnet
Orem City Council members express concern over school district split resolution
Several members of Orem City Council expressed concerns over the Oct. 11 resolution outlining council support to create a new Orem School District. The Orem City Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday in favor of a resolution outlining their support to separate from the current district. Orem schools are part of...
Opinion: If this will prevent teen suicides, why don’t we do it?
Utah has the 6th highest suicide rate in the nation. Some schools are implementing wellness centers to give teens a place to decompress, talk to a trusted adult, and access mental health resources.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Hundreds take shots off skis for annual fundraiser in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of people lined Main Street and raised a toast for a fundraiser in Park City. The Park City Sunrise Rotary Club hosted their sixth annual Sunrise Shot Ski on Saturday to raise money for community groups. Full shot glasses connected to skis were...
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code
AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
kslnewsradio.com
Sign with swastika, N-word posted on a residential fence in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A woman who lives in West Valley City posted a Tweet on Thursday morning about a sign posted to her fence. It included a swastika, the N-word, KKK, and the words “Vote Trevor Lee.”. The woman, Deborah Gatrell, told KSL NewsRadio her home...
Utah school receives anonymous $100,000 donation for student meals
An anonymous donor gave nearly $100,000 to cover breakfast and lunch meals for students at Pleasant Grove school.
ksl.com
Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car
RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City PD asks public to avoid area near SWAT standoff
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team is on scene of “a tactical incident in the 500-block of North Dexter Street,” according to a Saturday morning press release issued by SLCPD. The community is being asked...
kjzz.com
Utah's fourth Trader Joe's location coming to Draper in 2023
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A new Trader Joe's location has been announced in Utah. Draper Mayor Troy Walker said on social media Friday that the city has been selected for the grocery chain's fourth location in the state. He said the store will be located at 11479 State Street...
Early morning West Jordan fire leaves family displaced
A West Jordan family is without a place to live this morning after a fire broke out in their home near the intersection of 7000 South and 2400 West.
ksl.com
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
Two teens charged as adults in fatal Salt Lake City carjacking attempt
Two teens have been charged as adults after a fatal carjacking attempt in Salt Lake City this September, according to Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.
81-year-old man attacked by dog outside elementary school
Larry Overton says he was attacked by a dog outside Oakridge Elementary School in Millcreek Friday, and authorities are still searching for the dog and its owner.
Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans
Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
utahstories.com
The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question
$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
31-year-old man shot in both legs in South Jordan
A 31-year-old man was shot in both of his legs in South Jordan early Saturday morning, according to the South Jordan Police Department (SJPD).
kjzz.com
High School Football: Bingham Runs Past Riverton on FNR
(KUTV) - The Bingham Miners won the Region 3 title Friday night with a 42-21 win over Riverton. The Miners dominated on the ground, scoring five rushing touchdowns in the 21-point victory. Watch highlights of this game and 12 other matchups from around the state right here. The playoffs begin next week and pairings will be announced on Saturday. Watch Talkin Sports Saturday night for a full breakdown of the high school football playoffs.
kjzz.com
Then & Now: Utah's Black Rock officially added to California Historical Trail sites
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns on Wednesday commemorated the addition of the Great Salt Lake's Black Rock to the California Historic Trail. The California Historic Trail is a series of landmarks that mark the path 250,000 emigrants made in the 1840s during the Gold Rush. The more than 5,000-mile-long trail starts in Missouri and includes sites in Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and, of course, California.
