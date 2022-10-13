High school roundup for Oct. 12, 2022: Thomas Jefferson takes control of section with win over EF

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sisters bring chemistry lesson to girls soccer playoff teams in Westmoreland County
Regan and Robin Reilly have a secret. A secret, just between sisters. “We are competing to see who scores more goals,” said Regan, a junior defender for the Latrobe girls soccer team. “It’s a little side competition we have.”. “They have a little fun with that,” Wildcats...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Chartiers Valley Primary School ready to welcome new principal
Deidra Stepko is joining Chartiers Valley School District as the new principal at the primary school, which serves approximately 800 students in kindergarten through second grade. She previously served as principal of Belle Vernon Area School District’s Marion Elementary in Washington Township, Fayette County, and also has been a first-...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News from the Pittsburgh North Optimists, North Hills Genealogists and more
Pittsburgh North Optimist Foundation is holding its Holiday Toy and Gift Drive fundraising event from 7-11 p.m. Dec. 10 at the RIDC Comfort Inn, 180 Gamma Dr., O’Hara. The event is prepaid reservations only and features Scott Rob and Greg of The Clarks - Acoustic. Cost is $50 per person. There will be music, raffles, appetizers, a buffet dinner and complimentary beer.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park plans Halloween activities
Bethel Park’s annual Spooktacular Parade will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 29. A variety of special vehicles will travel throughout the municipality, providing candy to parade goers along the way. Two parade routes are featured. The North route starts at the public works facility on Slater Road and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doctors from Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair recognized for pandemic work
Two South Hills physicians have received medals for their work on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Tim Campbell of Bethel Park and Dr. Frank Gaudio of Upper St. Clair deployed multiple times in response to outbreaks around the country as part of their work with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The doctors are part of the DMAT PA-1 Strike Team.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills council remembers DeLuca, recognizes Anti-litter Group
The beginning of the Oct. 17 Penn Hills council meeting was somber, as Mayor Pauline Calabrese offered her condolences to the DeLuca family on behalf of council. Pennsylvania State Rep. Tony DeLuca died on Oct. 9. He served as State Representative for 39 years. “Representative DeLuca was deeply passionate about...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Psychic fair, rotary scholarship and more in Penn Hills, Verona
Beginning at 7 a.m. Oct. 25, the Allegheny County Department of Public Works has announced that Nadine Road will be closed. The closure will last through Nov. 4 and is to repair a storm drain. Traffic will be detoured using Allegheny River Boulevard (Route 130), Sandy Creek Road (Route 130),...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 17, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Corner LaunchBox offers Idea Test Lab. The Corner Launchbox in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Community enjoys CollierFest, Warrior Cup Challenge
CollierFest took place on Sept. 24 at Collier Community Park, welcoming township residents for a day full of fun. They were greeted by kids’ games, booths by local vendors and music by two bands, Eddie and the Bruisers and Six Gun Sally. Also, the Warrior Cup Challenge took place...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: Don’t allow ‘jock tax’ ruling to strap Pittsburgh
The City of Pittsburgh should cut its losses and not appeal a Common Pleas Court ruling that found its “jock tax” unconstitutional, concludes an analysis by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy. Then, the city must cut its budget to help offset the loss of the proceeds previously...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plan needed to tackle blight in towns' code enforcement key, officials say
There are 17,000 fewer people in Westmoreland County than there were 20 years ago, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Business and cultural shifts have pushed shopping and industrial centers out of downtowns and into what once were open spaces. Today, abandoned homes and structures dot communities throughout the county, resulting in eyesores that sit unattended for months, or even years.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Russellton Medical Group tended to miners' health
Health care, particularly for middle class families, is a given for most these days either coming from by employers or government agencies. But it wasn’t always that way. In the 1950s, the Russellton Medical Group stepped up to provide care for many Alle-Kiski Valley families who could not afford health care or never got into the habit of receiving regular checkups and preventive care.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 injured after tractor-trailer carrying mail crashes on Pa. Turnpike
An Allegheny County man escaped a burning tractor-trailer Sunday afternoon with the help of a passerby after crashing the rig on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, according to state police. The tractor-trailer, which firefighters said was hauling mail, was headed west on the highway around 1:30 p.m. when it crashed near milepost...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: fruit sale, craft shows, stuffed pork chop dinner
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills man gets mandatory life in prison for home invasion beating death
A Penn Hills man will spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of being released after being sentenced Tuesday in the beating death of a man during a home invasion. A jury found Charles Pershing, 40, guilty of second-degree murder for killing Loxley Johns, 65, at Johns’ home on Runnete Street on Sept. 3, 2018.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship named one of America's Healthiest Schools
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship has been named one of America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The recognition — awarded by Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a leading children’s health organization — celebrates schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff and families.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Animal Shelter presented with $11,000 donation
The municipally supported Monroeville Animal Shelter has received a donation of $11,000. Donna Balcik, accompanied by family members and friends, participated in a ceremonial check presentation on behalf of the shelter during the Oct. 11 meeting of Monroeville Council. The money was raised by the Dan Balcik Memorial Golf Outing...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh man who killed another man with a table leg gets 3 to 6 years in prison
A Pittsburgh man who killed another man with a table leg last year will spend three to six years in state prison. Walter Jones, 55, of the city’s Knoxville neighborhood, pleaded guilty in July to one count of third-degree murder. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Alexander P. Bicket also ordered Jones to serve three years of probation.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh police: Man shot in Homewood, 3 suspects detained
Three men are under arrest after a Homewood shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday. Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman Maurice Matthews said city police responded to ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 13 rounds fired around 10 a.m. in the 7200 block of Kelly Street. Officers found...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Impractical Jokers to kick off tour with Pittsburgh show
The Impractical Jokers are returning to Pittsburgh. The stars of TruTV’s hidden-camera practical joke/reality show will launch their tour on Feb. 2, 2023, at PPG Paints Arena. Sal Vulcano, James Murray and Brian Quinn — otherwise known as Sal, Murr and Q — have been working as a trio...
