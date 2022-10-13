Read full article on original website
Related
Man buys 200 lottery tickets for one drawing, wins $1 million
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Virginia Lottery player won $1 million from a drawing with a top prize of $5,000 by purchasing 200 identical tickets. Ali Ghaemi of Alexandria told Virginia Lottery officials he was preparing to leave town and decided to treat himself to 200 $1 tickets for Sept. 6 Pick 4 drawing.
Powerball jackpot passes $420 million after 4 people become millionaires in Monday's drawing
Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play.
CNBC
Mega Millions jackpot is $410 million. Here are 3 key things to do if you win
This is the third time this year that the Mega Millions jackpot is above $400 million. Powerball's top prize for its Saturday night drawing is $378 million. If you beat the odds and land the windfall, be sure to protect your ticket and tell as few people as possible about your newfound wealth.
Man accidentally buys three tickets for same lottery drawing, wins three times
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man ended up winning a lottery jackpot of $150,000 after accidentally buying three tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing. The 67-year-old Towson man told Maryland Lottery officials he forgot he already bought tickets for the midday and evening Pick 5 drawings Sept. 20 to 25, so when he was preparing to undergo surgery he made sure to buy a ticket for the Sept. 22 evening drawing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Warning to check lottery tickets as $25k-per-year jackpot still unclaimed after winning numbers picked at gas station
LOTTERY players are urged to check their tickets as a $25,000 per year prize remains unclaimed after numbers were picked at a gas station. The ticket matched all five of the numbers drawn - 05-26-28-37-42 - however the player has yet to claim their prize. According to the Michigan Lottery...
Woman Wins $1 Million Prize After Buying a Lottery Ticket Every Week: 'I Couldn't Believe I Won'
"The ticket went everywhere I went," said lottery winner Sabrina Bottoms A North Carolina woman's weekly scratch-off routine finally paid off big time. Sabrina Bottoms, a warehouse worker from Conway, bought the winning $1 million ticket Sunday night after a routine visit to the Park N Shop gas stop, the NC Education Lottery said in a release published on Tuesday. "I couldn't believe I won," Bottoms told lottery officials. "I fill up and get one ticket every week." The ticket, which helps fund education initiatives for...
$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin
The next time you toss a quarter into a gumball machine down at the local grocery store, think about this: That piece of gum could be costing you $2,000 or more. See: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks
Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
Unscratched lottery ticket worth $300,000 spent days in oblivious winner's car
A South Carolina man said a scratch-off lottery ticket sat forgotten and untouched in his car for two days before he discovered it was a $300,000 winner.
Inflation Relief Checks: Are Payments Coming to Your State?
Inflation is still high, and consumer prices continue to steadily increase. Fortunately, some individual states are providing relief in the form of inflation relief checks. Learn: Why Does the Fed...
I won a $1million lottery – see how I predicted my win
ONE woman had a gut feeling that led to a $1million lottery win. Greensboro, North Carolina resident Licette Griffin in a convenience store when she made a bold prediction. Licette noted to the clerk that she had a feeling she was going to win soon. The next day, Licette was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's the (Smart) Reason the $1 Billion Mega Millions Winners Waited to Come Forward
The chances of winning the Mega Millions lottery is about 1 in 300,000,000 — and two people from Illinois defied those odds. The winning ticket was announced eight weeks ago, and just days before the 60-day deadline to claim the record-breaking jackpot, the winners finally came forward. Article continues...
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
(WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution to help...
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $401 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 12) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $403 million drawing Monday (October 10) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $420 million ($215.2 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
I won $147,500 playing the lottery – see my winning strategy
ONE strategy pocketed tens of thousands of dollars for a lucky lottery player. First, keep in mind that the lottery is a risky stake and the odds are significantly stacked against players. States are said to keep 30% of the $60billion that is spent each year. As always, you’ll need...
Jackpot: Two people finally claim $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery winnings
After several weeks of mystery, two people who agreed to share the winnings have claimed the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.
Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Check your tickets
The lottery jackpot was an estimated $322 million with a cash option of $170.8 million, according to the Powerball website. The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 night when a lottery player in Pennsylvania took home $206.9 million. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $380 million with a...
There are 17 states including Pa. giving out inflation-relief checks: Find out here if you qualify
Inflation reached a peak in June at 9.1%, the highest it’s been in over 40 years. With gas prices, groceries, and other living expenses increasing throughout 2022, many states have responded by providing inflation-relief checks. According to the labor department, as reported by CNBC:. 17 states — including California,...
CNBC
Powerball's jackpot is now $420 million and Mega Millions' top prize is $494 million. Here's how to handle a huge windfall
The chance of winning the top prize in Powerball is 1 in 292 million; for Mega Millions, it's 1 in 302 million. The cash option, which most jackpot winners choose, is $215.2 million for Powerball and $248.7 million for Mega Millions. Here are some expert tips for what to do...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0