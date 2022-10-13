Police arrest 2nd suspect in SLC motel attempted murder

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Police have made a second arrest in the attempted murder of a 38-year-old man that took place at Salt Lake City’s Wasatch Inn on Tuesday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) announced Wednesday that they have taken 60-year-old Joseph Marquez into custody.

Marquez reportedly landed himself in jail after an argument over a cigarette that occurred on October 11 escalated into a incident where shots were fired at 1416 South State Street.

Marquez has since been booked into jail on the charges of Attempted Murder, Obstruction of Justice, and Unlawful Transaction of a Firearm by a Restricted Person.

SLCPD Chief of Police Mike Brow released the following statement regarding Marquez’s arrest:

“An extraordinary amount of work goes into keeping our city safe. Much of that work is out of public view. It includes our crime analysts, our victim advocates, our social workers and our detectives. I cannot stress enough – our patrol officers and specialty units – like our bike squads, are in our community every day working to proactively reduce crime. I am proud of their work and commitment to public safety. We would not be at this point in this investigation had it not been for the unrelenting work of our police officers and detectives who dropped everything to chase down the suspect in this case. They have my deep gratitude and I hope the community – especially those in the Ballpark neighborhood – recognize the sacrifices and hard work of our officers.”

