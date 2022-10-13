Read full article on original website
Related
Food labeling guidelines are not enough
We may be thankful our government takes on the never-ending and thankless task of trying to get the citizens of this formerly great nation (only extremists want it great again) to do what we are supposed to do. Green New Deals and electric cars get the bulk of the attention, but nothing evades...
Demand for ‘extreme safety’ presents its own dangers as Kansas elections approach
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. Political pundits say some […] The post Demand for ‘extreme safety’ presents its own dangers as Kansas elections approach appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KGO
Despite 'defunding' claims, police funding has increased in many U.S. cities
In Los Angeles, the county sheriff says local residents are in danger because "defunding has consequences," even though his agency's budget is up more than $250 million. Sheriff Alex Villanueva is not alone in suggesting to voters that crime is up because Democrats defunded police agencies after nationwide protests of the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Comments / 0