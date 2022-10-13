Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Alleged drug dealer nicknamed ‘UNC’ arrested in Baton Rouge after seizure of fentanyl, heroin, stolen guns and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weeks-long investigation ended with the arrest of two people including an alleged drug dealer. 41-year-old Jermaine Harris, aka, “UNC” and Dawn Clarke, 45, were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to authorities. Agents with EBRSO Narcotics had reason to believe that...
brproud.com
Troubling trend of violent crimes by juveniles increase in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – A juvenile charged with allegedly killing Southern University student JoVonté Barber during a carjacking will be going to adult court after a judge ruled that there is enough probable cause. This is the latest case in a troubling trend involving Baton Rouge teens...
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails. On October 13, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries revealed that on October 6, 2022, enforcement agents cited an Opelousas, Louisiana man for alleged illegal possession and release of an exotic species in St. Landry Parish.
brproud.com
Over $90K going to program fighting violent crime in Baton Rouge neighborhoods
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of dollars will be going to a program dedicated to violent crime prevention in Baton Rouge neighborhoods. According to an announcement Friday from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., $91,149 from the Department of Justice will be headed to the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, which aims to reduce violent crime. He said the money specifically goes toward supporting community efforts addressing violent crime and gun violence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
louisianaradionetwork.com
Four weeks after Allie Rice was gunned down, her father says they are still grappling with the loss and frustrated with investigation
The father of LSU student Allie Rice, who was gunned down while stopped for a train in Baton Rouge on September 16th, said it’s all been a blur as he continues to grapple with his emotions over the loss of his 21-year-old daughter. Paul Rice was a guest on Jim Engster’s Talk Louisiana Friday, four weeks to the day of her murder.
wbrz.com
BRPD staying quiet about Allie Rice murder investigation; family still waiting for answers
BATON ROUGE - A month into the murder investigation of 21-year-old Allie Rice, and there are still more questions than answers. “We’re basically sitting, waiting patiently for anything we can grasp on to right now," said Paul Rice, Allie's father. Paul Rice told WBRZ Friday afternoon that he still...
brproud.com
BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from...
brproud.com
LSP: Body found in median on Hwy 80 near Red Chute
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are at the scene of what they believe was a hit-and-run accident after a body was found in the median on U.S. Highway 80 just west of Red Chute. According to troopers from LSP Troop G, early Saturday afternoon, they responded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opelousas man admits to releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas man cited for alleged illegal possession
Certain crimes not included in Louisiana’s new mugshot law cause some confusion
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people were wondering why law enforcement could not release the mugshot for the young man who hit and killed someone walking across Ben Hur Road this past weekend. It’s all because of a new law legislators passed earlier this year. WAFB has done...
brproud.com
K-9 helps find marijuana during traffic stop in Louisiana
AMELIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Deonte D. Harris, 25, of, Gibson, was arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday night in Assumption Parish. Harris was stopped on U.S. 90 after a deputy saw him commit a traffic violation. The driver was subsequently questioned by the deputy who then requested that...
Louisiana volunteers head home following deployment to Hurricane Ian disaster zone
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of Louisiana volunteers is headed home after spending weeks in Florida’s Hurricane Ian disaster zone. The group of more than 10 members has been in Florida since Thursday, Sept. 29, and includes volunteers from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, and the St. George Fire Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft in Connection with Stealing Patient Information
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on October 13, 2022, that Raychael Depland, age 33, of New Orleans, Louisiana plead guilty today to Identity Theft, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1028(a)(7). According to documents filed in federal court, Depland, while working as a...
BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
brproud.com
BRPD trying to find individuals accused of stealing almost $4,000
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation. Do you recognize any of the people seen in the attached photographs?. BRPD is trying to put names to the faces seen in these photos. “Investigators believe these individuals...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Two Baton Rouge teens arrested in murder plot
Two Baton Rouge teens are under arrest in an alleged murder plot that left a woman dead Wednesday night. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Hicks says deputies found the suspected shooter – a 16-year-old boy – not far from the scene of the crime, and he cracked quickly under questioning…
brproud.com
Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting
UPDATE: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Friday that the suspects are Jermyne Lewis and Dwayne Barfield. Moore also confirmed the suspects are being held without bond. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told...
Two teens held without bond for alleged murder of 33-year-old woman
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two teenagers accused of collaborating to murder a 33-year-old woman are the latest example of teens arrested for murder. According to the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s office, there’s been an increase in teens arrested for murder. In 2021, there were 15. So...
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
Comments / 4