Denham Springs, LA

Over $90K going to program fighting violent crime in Baton Rouge neighborhoods

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of dollars will be going to a program dedicated to violent crime prevention in Baton Rouge neighborhoods. According to an announcement Friday from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., $91,149 from the Department of Justice will be headed to the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, which aims to reduce violent crime. He said the money specifically goes toward supporting community efforts addressing violent crime and gun violence.
Four weeks after Allie Rice was gunned down, her father says they are still grappling with the loss and frustrated with investigation

The father of LSU student Allie Rice, who was gunned down while stopped for a train in Baton Rouge on September 16th, said it’s all been a blur as he continues to grapple with his emotions over the loss of his 21-year-old daughter. Paul Rice was a guest on Jim Engster’s Talk Louisiana Friday, four weeks to the day of her murder.
BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from...
LSP: Body found in median on Hwy 80 near Red Chute

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are at the scene of what they believe was a hit-and-run accident after a body was found in the median on U.S. Highway 80 just west of Red Chute. According to troopers from LSP Troop G, early Saturday afternoon, they responded...
K-9 helps find marijuana during traffic stop in Louisiana

AMELIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Deonte D. Harris, 25, of, Gibson, was arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday night in Assumption Parish. Harris was stopped on U.S. 90 after a deputy saw him commit a traffic violation. The driver was subsequently questioned by the deputy who then requested that...
BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
BRPD trying to find individuals accused of stealing almost $4,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation. Do you recognize any of the people seen in the attached photographs?. BRPD is trying to put names to the faces seen in these photos. “Investigators believe these individuals...
Two Baton Rouge teens arrested in murder plot

Two Baton Rouge teens are under arrest in an alleged murder plot that left a woman dead Wednesday night. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Hicks says deputies found the suspected shooter – a 16-year-old boy – not far from the scene of the crime, and he cracked quickly under questioning…
Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting

UPDATE: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Friday that the suspects are Jermyne Lewis and Dwayne Barfield. Moore also confirmed the suspects are being held without bond. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told...
