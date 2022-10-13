Gisele Bündchen's Pals 'Upset' At Tom Brady For 'Going Back On His Word & Coming Out Of Retirement,' Source Divulges

mega

It seems more details are coming out about Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady 's broken marriage.

“Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” a source said. “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele .”

Even though the pair have both hired divorce lawyers, their inner circle wouldn't be surprised if they got back together.

“This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage. Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return,” the insider added.

mega

As OK! previously reported, the football player, 45, and the model, 42, have not been seeing eye to eye ever since the former announced he would be heading back to the NFL, despite retiring.

This past week, the NFL star acknowledged that he is currently going through it .

"I think you realize that there’s a lot, especially in today’s day and age, with how fast things are happening in life for all of us, and the amount of responsibilities we have," he stated.

"You wake up every day trying to do the best you can do, understanding that life has its stresses," Brady continued. "'Where do I need to commit my time and energy to? And how can I lessen some of the stress and lessen the burden on me so that I can be good for people around me.' It's life. And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that's what we're all trying to do. We're trying to do it the best way we can."

mega

GISELE BUNDCHEN SPOTTED LEAVING LEGAL OFFICE IN MIAMI AS TOM BRADY DIVORCE LOOMS

Brady has been spending time with his tots, while the catwalk queen was spotted visiting a holistic healer in Miami .

The brunette beauty even hinted that her marriage is in trouble when Jay Shetty shared a quote on social media.

"You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again," the message read, to which Bündchen "liked" and left a praying hand emoji in the comments section.

Us Weekly reported on the duo's issues.